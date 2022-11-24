ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

News from: Fox Chapel, West Deer and O'Hara

—- Concordia Lutheran Ministries has again opened its Adopt-A-Resident Program to the community. Individuals, businesses or congregations may “adopt” a resident and give him or her Christmas gifts. Gift suggestions include a sweatshirt, sweatpants, a door wreath, stamps and stationery, digital clocks with large numbers, hair salon gift certificates, slippers and slipper socks and throws or blankets.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Nov. 28, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Letters from Santa available at Vandergrift Public Library. Vandergrift Public...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville area happenings, week of Nov. 28, 2022

Monroeville Recreation and Parks Department invites all residents of the municipality to take part in a holiday light contest. All you need to do to participate is turn on your lights between 6 and 9 p.m. Winners will be selected from each of the municipality’s seven wards. A recreation board...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

News from Fox Chapel Area schools

Hartwood Elementary School fourth-grader Charlene “Cici” Xu was recently won the Allegheny County Sumdog contest, which is an online math quiz students take on their own time. Cici took the online test in November and answered 991 out of 1,000 questions correctly, more than any other participating student in the county.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Meals On Wheels rings in season with Bridgeville fundraiser

’Twas the month before Christmas, and Santa had a good beard going. Dressed in his red-and-white suit and matching cap in mid-November, Al Welle said that he usually just sports a white goatee. But when he was asked to portray St. Nick, he promptly started to grow the rest of the requisite whiskers.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

St. Mary's in New Kensington reopens 2 years after sustaining damage in tornado

Denise Zellefrow’s mother was baptized in this very church 100 years ago. Tillie Stelmach was married in it in 1953. Patty Solobak buried her husband here in 2012. Nearly everyone who attended the reopening of St. Mary of Czestochowa church in New Kensington on Sunday had a personal story about the 110-year-old building and the impact it had on their lives.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Tribune-Review

New Pitt-Greensburg theater director brings varied background including improv, sci-fi plays

Chryss Allaback believes theater arts is one of the best fields of study to pursue at the college level. As an example, she points to the student actors and crew who recently staged a production of “A Streetcar Named Desire” in the Ferguson Theater at the University of Pittsburgh’s Greensburg campus. She joined the faculty there in September as an assistant professor and the new theater director.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crowds flock to New Kensington for Shop Small Crawl

Jayde Ferney and Scott McCann strolled along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington on Saturday with their 6-month-old dog, Floki. Before 1:30 p.m., they had already hit at least 18 of the 48 businesses participating in the second annual Shop Small Crawl. They bought desserts at Lynette’s Mad Custom Cakes and...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Body found in Monongahela River identified

A body found in the Monongahela River in Dravosburg last week has been identified as James Aiello, 66. Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the Mansfield Bridge for a river rescue the afternoon of Nov. 23. McKeesport police requested Allegheny County’s homicide unit to investigate, but there is...
DRAVOSBURG, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Job Coach, Assistant Social Media Manager, Baker Assistant, and more

PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

All-Clad Factory Sale returns to Washington County Fairgrounds

Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds Dec. 2-3. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics and gourmet accessories. “Washington County is unique in that one of its...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 25-27

Shopping, seminars, Santa and more are in the news this weekend in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present “Thanksgiving Tradition: Strauss Family Favorites” at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave. in the Cultural District. Former PSO Concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley returns to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

PRT Bus hits light pole in Allegheny County

Emergency crews are on the scene of a PRT bus that struck a light pole standard in the lot of Braddock Hills Shopping Center in Allegheny County currently. The front of the bus hit the light standard causing severe damage to the front of the bus and windshield. Allegheny County 911 confirms there was one person transported to a local medical facility from the scene.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

