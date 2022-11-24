Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News from: Fox Chapel, West Deer and O'Hara
—- Concordia Lutheran Ministries has again opened its Adopt-A-Resident Program to the community. Individuals, businesses or congregations may “adopt” a resident and give him or her Christmas gifts. Gift suggestions include a sweatshirt, sweatpants, a door wreath, stamps and stationery, digital clocks with large numbers, hair salon gift certificates, slippers and slipper socks and throws or blankets.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 28, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Letters from Santa available at Vandergrift Public Library. Vandergrift Public...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville area happenings, week of Nov. 28, 2022
Monroeville Recreation and Parks Department invites all residents of the municipality to take part in a holiday light contest. All you need to do to participate is turn on your lights between 6 and 9 p.m. Winners will be selected from each of the municipality’s seven wards. A recreation board...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News from Fox Chapel Area schools
Hartwood Elementary School fourth-grader Charlene “Cici” Xu was recently won the Allegheny County Sumdog contest, which is an online math quiz students take on their own time. Cici took the online test in November and answered 991 out of 1,000 questions correctly, more than any other participating student in the county.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Meals On Wheels rings in season with Bridgeville fundraiser
’Twas the month before Christmas, and Santa had a good beard going. Dressed in his red-and-white suit and matching cap in mid-November, Al Welle said that he usually just sports a white goatee. But when he was asked to portray St. Nick, he promptly started to grow the rest of the requisite whiskers.
Scottdale house tour will offer peek at Greystone Manor renovation
Participants taking Scottdale’s Christmas House Tour will get a peek inside a landmark residence dating back to the early 20th century that is in the midst of an extensive restoration. They’ll also have the chance to visit four other standout dwellings in the community as well as one of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
St. Mary's in New Kensington reopens 2 years after sustaining damage in tornado
Denise Zellefrow’s mother was baptized in this very church 100 years ago. Tillie Stelmach was married in it in 1953. Patty Solobak buried her husband here in 2012. Nearly everyone who attended the reopening of St. Mary of Czestochowa church in New Kensington on Sunday had a personal story about the 110-year-old building and the impact it had on their lives.
New Pitt-Greensburg theater director brings varied background including improv, sci-fi plays
Chryss Allaback believes theater arts is one of the best fields of study to pursue at the college level. As an example, she points to the student actors and crew who recently staged a production of “A Streetcar Named Desire” in the Ferguson Theater at the University of Pittsburgh’s Greensburg campus. She joined the faculty there in September as an assistant professor and the new theater director.
Deer hunters on the move early Saturday, despite comfortable conditions
Pennsylvania deer hunters enjoyed welcoming weather for the first day of the 2022 firearms hunting season for deer, with temperatures climbing quickly into the mid-50s, only a light breeze and no precipitation,. It was the type of weather that generally encourages hunters to remain on stand in one location rather...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crowds flock to New Kensington for Shop Small Crawl
Jayde Ferney and Scott McCann strolled along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington on Saturday with their 6-month-old dog, Floki. Before 1:30 p.m., they had already hit at least 18 of the 48 businesses participating in the second annual Shop Small Crawl. They bought desserts at Lynette’s Mad Custom Cakes and...
wtae.com
Hailstorm damaged cars and homes across Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland Counties
DONORA, Pa. — A hailstorm damaged cars and homes across Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland Counties Sunday. Nick Wilkes shared a video with Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 of hail pelting the ground and cars near PennWest University, California. Nathan Utz in Perryopolis found dozens of small dents in his...
Body found in Monongahela River identified
A body found in the Monongahela River in Dravosburg last week has been identified as James Aiello, 66. Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the Mansfield Bridge for a river rescue the afternoon of Nov. 23. McKeesport police requested Allegheny County’s homicide unit to investigate, but there is...
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Job Coach, Assistant Social Media Manager, Baker Assistant, and more
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org.
Penn Hills paramedic dies after ambulance crash in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A Penn Hills paramedic died after the ambulance he was driving crashed Sunday night in Pittsburgh. First responders were called to Fifth Avenue and Morewood Avenue in Shadyside just after 11 p.m. When Pittsburgh medics arrived on the scene, they found Nick Theofilis, 23, in cardiac arrest.
12-year-old central Pa. boy bags elk during rare hunting opportunity
Still feeling the afterglow of his 12th birthday three days prior, on Aug. 20, West Perry Middle School student Chris Bowersox went to a football scrimmage. His mom’s phone rang again and again, but it wasn’t until after the game that they heard the news: Chris had been drawn by the Pennsylvania Game Commission for an elk hunting license.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
All-Clad Factory Sale returns to Washington County Fairgrounds
Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds Dec. 2-3. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics and gourmet accessories. “Washington County is unique in that one of its...
Car hauler catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A car hauler caught fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday morning. According to PennDOT, the vehicle fire was affecting traffic between Exit 67 and Exit 57 on the shoulder right lane. A viewer video shows the blaze erupting from the middle of the carrier. Our...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 25-27
Shopping, seminars, Santa and more are in the news this weekend in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present “Thanksgiving Tradition: Strauss Family Favorites” at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave. in the Cultural District. Former PSO Concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley returns to...
Aliquippa rolls past Central Valley to capture 19th WPIAL football title
Aliquippa’s Tiqwai Hayes landed in the end zone after leaping headfirst over his linemen, but the running back was quickly airborne again when guard Neco Eberhardt celebrated by lifting the sophomore off his feet. The big men upfront did a lot of heavy lifting Friday night in a championship...
wtae.com
PRT Bus hits light pole in Allegheny County
Emergency crews are on the scene of a PRT bus that struck a light pole standard in the lot of Braddock Hills Shopping Center in Allegheny County currently. The front of the bus hit the light standard causing severe damage to the front of the bus and windshield. Allegheny County 911 confirms there was one person transported to a local medical facility from the scene.
