Chryss Allaback believes theater arts is one of the best fields of study to pursue at the college level. As an example, she points to the student actors and crew who recently staged a production of “A Streetcar Named Desire” in the Ferguson Theater at the University of Pittsburgh’s Greensburg campus. She joined the faculty there in September as an assistant professor and the new theater director.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO