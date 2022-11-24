ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The View From Swamptown: Repurposed schools tell quite the story about our fair town

As the Town of North Kingstown waits for a final outcome of a lawsuit that is stalling the use of the former Wickford Elementary School building, I can’t help but be attentive to the process and what will come of it. This building, more than a century old, is special to my clan. Not only did I and my two children go here for our elementary school years, my dad also attended grades 1 through 6 here, and my grandfather George Cyrus Cranston Jr. not only went here for his entire public school timeframe; grades 1 through 12, he also returned here four years later after attending Brown University and taught high school level math out of this building for a short while.
Non profit aims to help 500 local children this holiday season

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christmas, Hanukkah and other December holidays often come with the thought of giving and getting gifts, but for some folks in Narragansett and South Kingstown giving them is a big struggle. There’s not enough money to buy a few nice gifts for their children or...
