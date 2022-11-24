Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Man charged with DUI after crashing car in Pelham, N.H.
PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Pelham Police charged a man with Driving Under the Influence after his car crashed into a post, they announced Sunday. Both police and fire departments were dispatched to to Lannan Drive for the report of a single vehicle crash, the announcement said. A 2013 Subaru Impreza had driven off 150 feet off the road before striking into a granite post, breaking the post into two. The car then cross the road and stopped on a lawn on Lannan Drive.
WMUR.com
Two people in custody after stolen car from Concord found in Weare
WEARE, N.H. — Two people are facing charges after a car stolen from Concord was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack was finally reunited with his car thanks to the help of the police, some quick-thinking neighbors and a pair of headphones. McCormack told News 9 he was...
WMUR.com
Nashua police release description of vehicle involved in hit-and-run; 3 pedestrians hurt
NASHUA, N.H. — Police investigating a hit-and-run in Nashua that left three pedestrians injured have released a description of the vehicle involved. Nashua police said the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. last Wednesday near 119 Main St. Police said the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored Toyota Rav4 with model...
WMUR.com
Trial date discussed in case involving truck driver accused of hitting, killing New Hampshire state trooper
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The trial for a tractor-trailer driver accused of hitting and killing New Hampshire state trooper Sgt. Jesse Sherrill is set to take place late next year. Jay Paul Medeiros is charged with negligent homicide and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon in the case. He is...
WMUR.com
Man accused in Brookline shooting pleads not guilty to attempted murder
NASHUA, N.H. — A Manchester man who allegedly shot another man Wednesday morning in Brookline plead not guilty to attempted murder. Robert Gagnon, 45, of Manchester, was arraigned virtually Friday in connection to the shooting that injured a man Wednesday. Gagnon was charged with attempted murder, according to the...
Warwick woman facing charges following slashing
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick woman is facing charges after she allegedly cut two people with a pocketknife. Cranston police say they were called to Alto Street around 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The mother and daughter who live there told officers they were “slashed” with a pocketknife by the daughter’s ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend. Both […]
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed in Hand During Thanksgiving Eve Bar Dispute in Manchester, NH
A man was allegedly stabbed in the hand during a dispute at a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire, over Thanksgiving weekend. Manchester police said they responded to Catholic Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, police said they found a man...
NECN
No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute
The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
whdh.com
Autopsy shows man found dead in NH suffered blunt impact injuries, death was homicide
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - An autopsy completed on the body of Robert Prest, 83, who was found dead in his home on Center Road in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire on Wednesday shows he died of blunt impact head injuries and that his manner of death of was homicide, officials announced Friday.
2 Mass. men accused of aggravated DWI after traveling 100+ mph on I-93, NH State Police say
BOW, New Hampshire — Two Massachusetts men are facing charges of aggravated driving under the influence in two separate incidents after state police say they were traveling at speeds of 100 mph and 120 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning. Jacob Hulsoor, 25, of Dorchester, Massachusetts was charged...
Death of 83-year-old in Lyndeborough, NH ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. -- An autopsy has been completed for an 83-year-old man who was found dead under suspicious pretenses in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire. Robert Prest was found dead in his Center Road home on Wednesday. According to the medical examiner, his death was caused by blunt impact to his head and the manner was homicide. "The examination concluded that the head injury was indeed from blunt impact forces, rather than from having been shot," a press release said. On Friday, Robert Gagnon, 45, was arraigned on a charge of attempted murder. He allegedly shot Carlos Quintong, 44, in Brookline, N.H. on Wednesday morning. The connection between Prest's death and this shooting is under investigation, said the New Hampshire Attorney General.Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-628-8477.
Thanksgiving Day Crash In NH Grants North Chelmsford Man DUI Charge: Police
A Massachusetts man has been charged with driving under the influence after crashing his car on Thanksgiving in New Hampshire, authorities said. Police responded to the crash at 18 Bush Hill Road in Pelham, NH, around 9:43 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, Pelham Police report. Upon arrival, officers found a...
nbcboston.com
Police in Tewksbury Asking the Public to Help Identify a Vandalism Suspect
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, have asked the public to help them identify a vandalism suspect after an incident on Friday night. According to Tewksbury police, the incident occurred on Catamount Road. Police did not provide any details on the extent of the damage, or what was vandalized. Anyone with information...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with negligent operation in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 44-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited in Windsor yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting speed enforcement on I-91 at around 5:50 p.m. They observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle was stopped without...
WMUR.com
Strafford man charged with assault after allegedly hitting woman with vehicle several times
STRAFFORD, N.H. — A Strafford man is charged with first-degree assault, accused of running over a woman several times. Guy Leighton Senior, 71, was arrested in Maine last night. According to the County Attorney, it happened Nov. 14, near Leighton’s home on First Crown Point Road in Strafford, and that he struck the woman repeatedly with his car.
NECN
NH Man's Death Ruled Homicide By Blunt Force Trauma
Authorities say an 83-year-old man who was found dead in his Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, home on Wednesday died from a blunt force head injury, not from having been shot as police originally believed. New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Lyndeborough Police...
Boston man arrested for alleged indecent assault at Copley T station
Abdirahman Abdullahi allegedly matched the description of a man involved in a separate incident reported at Copley Nov. 18. A Boston man is facing charges stemming from an alleged indecent assault and battery at the MBTA’s Copley Station, Transit Police announced Friday. Officers responded to the State Street Station...
Guns, Drugs Found During Portsmouth, NH Domestic Violence Call
A domestic violence call let to a drug arrest for Portsmouth Police Monday. During their investigation of the incident on Cutts Avenue that led to the arrest of Isreal Collazo, 28, of Portsmouth police learned he may have had a firearm and was possibly selling drugs in his residence. Collazo is not allowed to possess a firearm due to his criminal record.
Man Missing From Wakefield Group Home For 2 Weeks Yet To Be Found: Police
Wakefield Police are trying to find a man who went missing from a Wakefield group home more than two weeks ago. Colby Clerie was last seen at the Malden train station around noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to WPD. While Clerie no longer lives in Wakefield and is homeless, he usually stays in touch with his team at the home, police added.
CBS News
Suspect in New Hampshire shooting arrested after manhunt through 6 towns
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Brookline, New Hampshire that led to a massive search. Police are also investigating the death of another man in Lyndeborough. At about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, 44-year-old Carlos Quintong was found shot in the area of...
