Brookline, MA

whdh.com

Man charged with DUI after crashing car in Pelham, N.H.

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Pelham Police charged a man with Driving Under the Influence after his car crashed into a post, they announced Sunday. Both police and fire departments were dispatched to to Lannan Drive for the report of a single vehicle crash, the announcement said. A 2013 Subaru Impreza had driven off 150 feet off the road before striking into a granite post, breaking the post into two. The car then cross the road and stopped on a lawn on Lannan Drive.
PELHAM, NH
WMUR.com

Two people in custody after stolen car from Concord found in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — Two people are facing charges after a car stolen from Concord was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack was finally reunited with his car thanks to the help of the police, some quick-thinking neighbors and a pair of headphones. McCormack told News 9 he was...
WEARE, NH
WMUR.com

Man accused in Brookline shooting pleads not guilty to attempted murder

NASHUA, N.H. — A Manchester man who allegedly shot another man Wednesday morning in Brookline plead not guilty to attempted murder. Robert Gagnon, 45, of Manchester, was arraigned virtually Friday in connection to the shooting that injured a man Wednesday. Gagnon was charged with attempted murder, according to the...
BROOKLINE, MA
WPRI 12 News

Warwick woman facing charges following slashing

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick woman is facing charges after she allegedly cut two people with a pocketknife.  Cranston police say they were called to Alto Street around 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The mother and daughter who live there told officers they were “slashed” with a pocketknife by the daughter’s ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend. Both […]
WARWICK, RI
NECN

No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute

The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Death of 83-year-old in Lyndeborough, NH ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. -- An autopsy has been completed for an 83-year-old man who was found dead under suspicious pretenses in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire. Robert Prest was found dead in his Center Road home on Wednesday. According to the medical examiner, his death was caused by blunt impact to his head and the manner was homicide. "The examination concluded that the head injury was indeed from blunt impact forces, rather than from having been shot," a press release said. On Friday, Robert Gagnon, 45, was arraigned on a charge of attempted murder. He allegedly shot Carlos Quintong, 44, in Brookline, N.H. on Wednesday morning. The connection between Prest's death and this shooting is under investigation, said the New Hampshire Attorney General.Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-628-8477.
LYNDEBOROUGH, NH
nbcboston.com

Police in Tewksbury Asking the Public to Help Identify a Vandalism Suspect

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, have asked the public to help them identify a vandalism suspect after an incident on Friday night. According to Tewksbury police, the incident occurred on Catamount Road. Police did not provide any details on the extent of the damage, or what was vandalized. Anyone with information...
TEWKSBURY, MA
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with negligent operation in Windsor

WINDSOR — A 44-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited in Windsor yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting speed enforcement on I-91 at around 5:50 p.m. They observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle was stopped without...
WINDSOR, VT
NECN

NH Man's Death Ruled Homicide By Blunt Force Trauma

Authorities say an 83-year-old man who was found dead in his Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, home on Wednesday died from a blunt force head injury, not from having been shot as police originally believed. New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Lyndeborough Police...
LYNDEBOROUGH, NH
Boston

Boston man arrested for alleged indecent assault at Copley T station

Abdirahman Abdullahi allegedly matched the description of a man involved in a separate incident reported at Copley Nov. 18. A Boston man is facing charges stemming from an alleged indecent assault and battery at the MBTA’s Copley Station, Transit Police announced Friday. Officers responded to the State Street Station...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Guns, Drugs Found During Portsmouth, NH Domestic Violence Call

A domestic violence call let to a drug arrest for Portsmouth Police Monday. During their investigation of the incident on Cutts Avenue that led to the arrest of Isreal Collazo, 28, of Portsmouth police learned he may have had a firearm and was possibly selling drugs in his residence. Collazo is not allowed to possess a firearm due to his criminal record.
PORTSMOUTH, NH

