Washburn overcomes late schedule change to beat Haskell

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn women’s basketball had to change opponents after Central Christian was put on COVID-19 protocol, but the late plans didn’t trip the Ichabods.

Washburn beat Haskell, 63-51, Wednesday night.

The tied game didn’t last long after the first ten minutes. Washburn quickly broke the tie with a 4-0 run at the beginning of the second quarter, and it never trailed again. With just under minute left in the first half, Natalia Figueroa drained a three-pointer to extend the Ichabods’ lead to ten.

Washburn went 8-of-16 from the floor in the third quarter, and scored 19 points for the second-consecutive period to maintain its double-digit lead. The Ichabods took their 48-34 lead into the fourth quarter. Haskell trimmed the deficit down to 11 points on four occasions, but could get closer.

The Ichabods finished the night shooting 38.2 percent from the field, while Haskell made 23 percent. Figueroa led Washburn with 13 points. She added five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block. Lauren Cassady also finished in double-digit scoring with 10 points. Eight of those came in the fourth quarter.

Next, The Ichabods take their first road trip and begin MIAA play on Monday, Nov. 28 at Northeastern State.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.