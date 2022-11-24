ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theberkshireedge.com

People support The Foundry because it brings a youthful vibe to town

As the hearings drag on and on regarding the application for a special permit from The Foundry in West Stockbridge, we are confronted with more questions than answers. The logical solution is apparent to all, because it has been adopted by cities and towns all over the country: Establish a reasonable standard regarding noise affecting residential abutters, and have a town-administered noise monitoring system. In the case of violations, give fines, then order a temporary closure, and if violations continue, permanent closure.
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
104.5 The Team

A Xmas Must See! Saratoga Home Boasts Free Spectacular Light Show

It's back again this year! The home at 29 Walden Circle in Saratoga Springs in the Town of Stillwater is all decked out in over 15,000 LED lights and synchronized to holiday music. You can come and enjoy this show for free but if you wish to make a donation to a children's charity, you can do so HERE. This is truly a labor of love for these homeowners. This spectacular show runs through the new year. Check out the schedule HERE.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iBerkshires.com

Clock Tower Artists to Host Holiday Open Studio Event

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The newly-formed Clock Tower Artists will be hosting a Holiday Open Studio event in its new space located on the third floor of the historic mill building at 75 South Church St. Visitors are encouraged to explore the studios of the 10 members of the artists...
PITTSFIELD, MA
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woodstock mourns the loss of one of its own

Woodstock gathered this morning to pay tribute to one of their own. Messages of love and respect piled up on social media as a town said goodbye to a man affectionately known as Jogger John. A symbolic sweeping of the Green occurred which is what John could be seen doing on any given day over the last 50+ years. He will be missed.
WOODSTOCK, NY
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Rides With Santa, Parties and more

Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this cool weekend including small business celebrations, concerts, and Santa encounters. Santa will be riding the Tinseliner train this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to spread Christmas cheer. Boarding will be on Friday at 1, 3:30 and 6 p.m.; Saturday at 1, 3:30...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Hot 99.1

A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart

The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
LATHAM, NY
iBerkshires.com

Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Volunteers in Medicine-Berkshires Inc.

To understand how Volunteers in Medicine-Berkshires, Inc. (VIM) came into being, you need to talk to Art Peisner, a retired executive and management consultant who was there in the early days before the clinic opened and has served as VIM board chair since 2007. He traces VIM’s origins back to two couples (one couple were both physicians) who had recently retired and relocated to the Berkshires—and a New Year’s Eve dinner conversation that began with the casual question, “Have you found a doctor up here?” and morphed into the more puzzling question, “If we’re finding it this hard to find a doctor, what about people who don’t have insurance?”
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Resident wants others to contact Big Y over laundromat eviction

It has been almost 11 months since the Great Barrington Big Y evicted 80-year-old Karen Faul’s laundromat from the space next to the store, and they still have no tenant. It is a major inconvenience to the town that has left hundreds of people without access to a laundromat. I have just emailed their “Contact Us” page.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Roller Coaster at Mass MoCA: EJ Hill Exhibit

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art's new exhibit "Brake Run Helix" has quickly became a museum favorite. "People seem pretty excited about it. It's been really fun. I love that so many people want to ride it. I think the fact that people are excited about roller coasters and this sort of idea of roller coasters resonates with a lot of people, not just with EJ and I. That's been really exciting," Mass MoCA curator Alexandra Foradas said.
NORTH ADAMS, MA

