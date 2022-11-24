Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
theberkshireedge.com
People support The Foundry because it brings a youthful vibe to town
As the hearings drag on and on regarding the application for a special permit from The Foundry in West Stockbridge, we are confronted with more questions than answers. The logical solution is apparent to all, because it has been adopted by cities and towns all over the country: Establish a reasonable standard regarding noise affecting residential abutters, and have a town-administered noise monitoring system. In the case of violations, give fines, then order a temporary closure, and if violations continue, permanent closure.
See the Pictures, People and Places that Inspired Nearby Alice’s Restaurant
As long as I can recall and probably longer the Arlo Guthrie song "Alice's Restaurant" has been a key ingredient each Thanksgiving, but did you know the story that inspired the lyrics took place about an hour from the Capital Region?. "Alice's Restaurant", which is actually called "Alice's Restaurant Massacree",...
A Xmas Must See! Saratoga Home Boasts Free Spectacular Light Show
It's back again this year! The home at 29 Walden Circle in Saratoga Springs in the Town of Stillwater is all decked out in over 15,000 LED lights and synchronized to holiday music. You can come and enjoy this show for free but if you wish to make a donation to a children's charity, you can do so HERE. This is truly a labor of love for these homeowners. This spectacular show runs through the new year. Check out the schedule HERE.
PHOTOS: Metropolitan Church serves community
The Metropolitan Church hosted a Thanksgiving basket gifting this year providing Thanksgiving dinner for the community. The church provided over 600 families with food for the giving holiday.
iBerkshires.com
Clock Tower Artists to Host Holiday Open Studio Event
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The newly-formed Clock Tower Artists will be hosting a Holiday Open Studio event in its new space located on the third floor of the historic mill building at 75 South Church St. Visitors are encouraged to explore the studios of the 10 members of the artists...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woodstock mourns the loss of one of its own
Woodstock gathered this morning to pay tribute to one of their own. Messages of love and respect piled up on social media as a town said goodbye to a man affectionately known as Jogger John. A symbolic sweeping of the Green occurred which is what John could be seen doing on any given day over the last 50+ years. He will be missed.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Rides With Santa, Parties and more
Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this cool weekend including small business celebrations, concerts, and Santa encounters. Santa will be riding the Tinseliner train this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to spread Christmas cheer. Boarding will be on Friday at 1, 3:30 and 6 p.m.; Saturday at 1, 3:30...
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart
The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
Cohoes holding its second annual Soup Stroll
The City of Cohoes is set to hold its second annual Soup Stoll during Small Business Saturday on November 25. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.
iBerkshires.com
Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
Cane you imagine a holiday shake at Stewart’s
Holiday themed drinks, desserts and deliciousness have begun! Stewart's Shops introduced its candy dance shake just in time for the holiday season.
Owner closing Chubby’s ice cream in Belchertown closes after 20+ years
An owner of a iconic food and ice cream hot spot is closing its doors after 9 years in the business.
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS MONDAY: Volunteers in Medicine-Berkshires Inc.
To understand how Volunteers in Medicine-Berkshires, Inc. (VIM) came into being, you need to talk to Art Peisner, a retired executive and management consultant who was there in the early days before the clinic opened and has served as VIM board chair since 2007. He traces VIM’s origins back to two couples (one couple were both physicians) who had recently retired and relocated to the Berkshires—and a New Year’s Eve dinner conversation that began with the casual question, “Have you found a doctor up here?” and morphed into the more puzzling question, “If we’re finding it this hard to find a doctor, what about people who don’t have insurance?”
Watch your holiday favorites at the theater
The 25 days until Christmas countdown is near featuring your favorite holidays movies. If you're looking to watch the classics in a theater or set a new tradition, these local theaters have you covered.
theberkshireedge.com
Resident wants others to contact Big Y over laundromat eviction
It has been almost 11 months since the Great Barrington Big Y evicted 80-year-old Karen Faul’s laundromat from the space next to the store, and they still have no tenant. It is a major inconvenience to the town that has left hundreds of people without access to a laundromat. I have just emailed their “Contact Us” page.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 25-27
The weekend is almost here! From plays to tree lightings to other holiday-themed events, there are quite a few things happening on November 25, 26, and 27.
Vigil held for Colorado Springs victims in Saratoga
Saratoga Pride and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Saratoga Springs are holding a remembrance for the victims of Club Q in Colorado Springs. The vigil will be held on Sunday, November 27 at 4:30 p.m.
iBerkshires.com
Roller Coaster at Mass MoCA: EJ Hill Exhibit
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art's new exhibit "Brake Run Helix" has quickly became a museum favorite. "People seem pretty excited about it. It's been really fun. I love that so many people want to ride it. I think the fact that people are excited about roller coasters and this sort of idea of roller coasters resonates with a lot of people, not just with EJ and I. That's been really exciting," Mass MoCA curator Alexandra Foradas said.
Troy Atrium Holiday Market dates set
The dates for the Troy Holiday Market in the Troy Atrium have been set.
Hattie’s Mardi Gras returns after four years
Hattie's Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be hosting its Mardi Gras celebration for the first time in four years. The 2023 beneficiary of this event is the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
