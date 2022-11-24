To understand how Volunteers in Medicine-Berkshires, Inc. (VIM) came into being, you need to talk to Art Peisner, a retired executive and management consultant who was there in the early days before the clinic opened and has served as VIM board chair since 2007. He traces VIM’s origins back to two couples (one couple were both physicians) who had recently retired and relocated to the Berkshires—and a New Year’s Eve dinner conversation that began with the casual question, “Have you found a doctor up here?” and morphed into the more puzzling question, “If we’re finding it this hard to find a doctor, what about people who don’t have insurance?”

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO