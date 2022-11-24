The NBA starts off the week with 10 games on Monday. Not only are there many injuries that will impact the slate, but we also need to be on the lookout for potential rest days for players. The Hawks, 76ers, Timberwolves, Celtics, Magic, Nets, Cavaliers and Pacers will all be playing the second game of back-to-back sets. The Nets will be facing the struggling Magic, so they are one team that stands out for players to potentially rest. With that in mind, let’s dig into the matchups and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

2 HOURS AGO