Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Raptors
The Wine & Gold round out their three-game trip on Monday night north of the border, looking to sweep the back-to-back and avenge an opening night loss in the process. On Sunday night in Motown, the Cavaliers got back in the win column after having their four-game win streak snapped on Friday night in Milwaukee. Donovan Mitchell led the way offensively while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley each doubled-up in the win. Playing without Jarrett Allen, who suffered a hip injury against the Bucks, Cleveland overcame a sluggish shooting night, doing most of their damage at the stripe and blowing things open late with a surge in the final five minutes.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Wizards
The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) head to Washington, D.C. to face the Washington Wizards (10-10) on night two of a back-to-back. Minnesota fell to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, 137-114. Anthony Edwards posted a game-high 26 points with four rebounds and four assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points.
NBA
Pivotal Rebounding Keys Charlotte’s Victory Over Minnesota
Oubre Nets 28 PTS, Kai Jones Has Career Night, Hornets Take Control on Glass. Not being able to wrangle important rebounds has cost the Charlotte Hornets in each of their last two losses. On Friday night at Spectrum Center, they made sure to get those clutch-time boards, which helped seal a thrilling 110-108 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA
HEAT SIGN DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT
Miami waives center Orlando Robinson from two-way contract. Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived center Orlando Robinson from his two-way contract. Smith, who was previously...
NBA
Suns promote James Jones to president of basketball operations and general manager
The Phoenix Suns today announced the promotion of James Jones to President of Basketball Operations and General Manager. Jones, who played for the team from 2005-07, was originally named the Suns’ general manager in 2019 after rejoining the franchise as vice president of basketball operations in 2017. Suns Interim...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Nov. 28
The NBA starts off the week with 10 games on Monday. Not only are there many injuries that will impact the slate, but we also need to be on the lookout for potential rest days for players. The Hawks, 76ers, Timberwolves, Celtics, Magic, Nets, Cavaliers and Pacers will all be playing the second game of back-to-back sets. The Nets will be facing the struggling Magic, so they are one team that stands out for players to potentially rest. With that in mind, let’s dig into the matchups and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
76ers Host Hawks After Another Win Over Magic | Gameday Report 21/82
Following a 133-103 road win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night, the 76ers (11-9) return home to play the Atlanta Hawks (11-9) on Monday in the second half of a back-to-back for both teams. Philadelphia’s 133 points Sunday marked their new season-high. The Hawks lost the front end...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Spurs 11-26-22
The Lakers (6-11) face San Antonio (6-14) on Saturday evening for the second straight night, and third time in four games. The game tips at 5:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know in advance of the matchup:. LEBRON RETURNS. After missing five...
NBA
Lakers Drop 143 Points in LeBron-Led Win Over Spurs
With their top defender scratched from the game just before tip-off, the Lakers turned their offensive firepower up to scorching, historic levels in a 143-138 barn-burning victory over San Antonio. LeBron James led the way with a season-high 39 points and 11 rebounds, as the Laker put up their highest-scoring...
NBA
Magic Unable to Slow Down Sixers in Rematch Between Shorthanded Teams
Paolo Banchero recorded 18 points, Franz Wagner scored 17 and Moe Wagner – playing in his second game of the season – had 12, but the Orlando Magic struggled to contain the Philadelphia 76ers during their 133-103 loss in a matchup between two injury-riddled teams on Sunday at Amway Center.
NBA
Recap: Despite a spirited fourth-quarter run, Wizards lose 130-121 in Boston
The Wizards received some impactful offensive performances from multiple players, led by Bradley Beal's 30 points, but couldn't keep the Celtics in check Sunday evening. Final score: Celtics 130, Wizards 121. The first half set the tone for the rest of the game. Right from the jump, the Celtics' offense...
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall to Heat 110-107 despite 28 apiece from Beal, Kuzma
Friday night's matchup in Miami between the Wizards and Heat was a high-level basketball game. Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma each scored 28 points, while Bam Adebayo poured in a career-high 38 on 15-of-22 shooting from the field. It was a back-and-forth night, but ultimately, the Heat out-lasted the Wizards by a final score of 110-107.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Clippers
The longest Indiana Pacers away stretch in 36 years will begin on Sunday in the City of Angels. Indiana (11-7) will kick off a seven-game road trip at Crypto.com Arena tomorrow against the Los Angeles Clippers (11-9). The last time the Blue & Gold played so many straight road games...
NBA
Two Pelicans questionable, one doubtful, four out for Monday game vs. Thunder
New Orleans’ official injury report expanded to a total of seven players Sunday afternoon, partly a result of ailments sustained during Friday’s defeat at Memphis. Naji Marshall (non-Covid illness) and Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) are listed as questionable, while Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is doubtful. Starting guard CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out for a second straight game. Remaining listed as out for New Orleans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 11/28/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 28, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 28, 2022. Week 7 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (11-8) will alternate between opponents with sub- and...
NBA
NBABet's Best NBA Bets for Sunday
The NBA season continues on Sunday with nine games throughout the day. Our NBA betting experts have found three best bets, including two prop bets and a moneyline play. Jim Turvey, Chris Baker and Munaf Manji break down their best bets for Warriors-Timberwolves and Grizzlies-Knicks below. >> Download The Action...
NBA
Power Rankings, Week 7: Warriors return to Top 10 as season nears quarter-mark
We are just about at the quarter-mark of the 2022-23 season. When Monday’s 10-game slate is complete, the league will have played 308 (25%) of the season’s 1,230 games. Here are the numbers for the last 20 seasons where teams played 82 games:. A reminder: 91% is not...
NBA
Sixers Seek Perfect Series in Orlando | Gameday Report 20/82
Sunday marks a rematch for the 76ers (10-9) and Orlando Magic (5-14), facing off for the latter end of a two-game set. The Sixers took game one - a 107-99, severely shorthanded, win on Friday. Fueled by Shake Milton and Tobias Harris’ 24 and 23-point performances, respectively, the Sixers saw...
NBA
Thunder Tops Bulls in OT
Box Score: OKC 123, CHI 119 (F/OT) For a second straight game, it was an absolute nailbiter, with five additional minutes required to settle it between the Thunder and Bulls. With the game tied, OKC had the ball with 9.4 seconds left and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got a solid look on a runner at the buzzer but missed long. So, naturally, there was some setup for redemption.
NBA
Marcus Smart Wins October NBA Cares Community Assist Award
-NBA to donate $10,000 to the YounGameChanger Foundation – NEW YORK, November 28, 2022 – The NBA today announced Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart as the NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner for the month of October in recognition of his ongoing support for pediatric cancer patients and commitment to creating access to opportunity for inner-city student-athletes. Each month of the regular season the award recognizes a player who best demonstrates the passion that the league and NBA players share for giving back to their communities.
Comments / 0