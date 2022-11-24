Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Spacestation Gaming reaches for the stars with pickup of legendary Halo roster
Only a month after a lower bracket gauntlet run that saw them earn a close second-place finish at the 2022 Halo World Championship, the roster that formerly competed under the Cloud9 banner has been acquired by Spacestation Gaming for next season’s revenge tour, the org announced today. The announcement...
dotesports.com
Latest Pokémon news: Scarlet and Violet ‘script’ glitch threatens competitive as Pokémon Go unveils Ultra Beasts
The Pokémon news week started with a bang—and not the good kind!. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have discovered yet another glitch, and unlike the hilarious ones popping up all over the internet, it’s serious and could threaten the competitive scene. Yikes!. On a more positive...
dotesports.com
The GOAT stays: Faker will be sticking with T1 for 2023 and beyond
Was there any doubt that the greatest League of Legends player of all time would stick with the team he’s called home for the past decade? After another thrilling run at the 2022 World Championship, T1 confirmed today that legendary superstar Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok has re-signed with the team.
dotesports.com
CAPS LOCK INITIATED: Pokémon fans rant about one of Scarlet and Violet’s new mechanics
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been met with mixed reviews. A lot of fans are enjoying the open-world-style adventuring while others are frustrated with the endless glitches. But many Pokémon players currently seem united in their hatred for Tera Raid battles. Tera Raids have four players team up...
dotesports.com
Revenant’s ability perks in Apex Legends Mobile will make OG Apex players jealous
Revenant is the next legend releasing in Apex Legends Mobile. In a trailer for the game’s upcoming patch, titled Underworld, developer Respawn Entertainment showed off Revenant’s mobile look and abilities. He’ll be arriving in the game tomorrow, Nov. 29 at 7pm CT alongside a new battle pass, new LTMs, and new holiday celebrations. Players will also be able to try out a new ranked split and purchase new cosmetics from the in-game shop.
dotesports.com
CadiaN and mom share emotional moment that shows what BLAST CS:GO title meant to Heroic
Heroic’s win over FaZe Clan at the grand finals of BLAST Premier Fall Final yesterday in Copenhagen, Denmark was an important milestone. It was both the team’s and cadiaN’s first title at a tier-one LAN CS:GO championship—and the Heroic captain celebrated with one person who has always been there for him.
dotesports.com
Is Dota 2 balanced? One fan drops a research paper to find out
Each Dota 2 patch tries to reshape the game’s meta. The shifting meta causes players to constantly adapt and find the most powerful heroes of each patch to give themselves an edge. While the developers try their best to balance all heroes to make them equally viable options, it’s almost impossible to achieve the perfect equilibrium. But a research paper today revealed that Patch 7.32c has been close to pulling off the unthinkable.
dotesports.com
Former League world champion Nuguri retires from pro play
After parting ways with DWG KIA on Nov. 15, Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon has officially retired from professional League of Legends today. The announcement was confirmed by Korizon’s Ashley Kang with a public post on social media. Nuguri started his competitive career back in 2017 on I Gaming...
dotesports.com
The incredible AWP clutch that made Broky the shoo-in for BLAST Premier World Final MVP
BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022 brought all the moments you could want in a Counter-Strike tournament. Upsets, dominant performances, and a nail-biting final gave fans one of the more thrilling events in recent CS:GO history. Heroic may have taken the trophy, but Helvijs “broky” Saukants from FaZe earned the title...
dotesports.com
One of Halo’s best rosters gets dropped, raising more questions ahead of 2023 HCS season
Another organization partnered with 343’s Halo Championship Series has let go of their roster following the conclusion of the 2022 World Championship, and it’s arguably the best roster to be dropped yet. Cloud9 has parted way with their entire Halo division: Adam “Bound” Gray, Kevin “Eco” Smith, Zane...
dotesports.com
Magic 30th anniversary edition sale mysteriously shuts down early, potentially to avoid more backlash
In a surprise move by Wizards of the Coast, sales for the 30-year Magic: The Gathering anniversary edition box ended after only one hour today. The 30-year Magic: The Gathering anniversary edition box, priced at $999, has been a hot topic in the Magic community. Players and collectors were upset at the price point of non-tournament legal proxy cards, especially with there being very low odds of even cracking a Power Nine card within one of the four booster packs. Even top streamers from outside the MTG community like MoistCr1tikal jumped into the conversation over the weekend, calling the sale “not cool.”
dotesports.com
Not even Nicklas Bendtner could save Team Denmark in the BLAST Premier Fall showmatch
One of the most spectacular showmatches in CS:GO esports history featured 6v5 rounds, low gravity, players covered in fog on the stage, and the appearance of Nicklas Bendtner, one of the greatest Danish football players of all time. Nevertheless, the fan-voted Dream Team featuring s1mple and m0NESY ended up winning 16-12, putting on an incredible show along the way.
dotesports.com
Over a week after release, are Pokémon fans still mad about the game’s performance?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were released 10 days ago, and it’s fair to say, the title didn’t drop without a hitch. There were bugs running rampant throughout the title. Despite the game being incredibly successful, the journey into the Paldea region has been plagued with bugs left, right, and center, and we don’t mean Rabsca.
dotesports.com
Where to use the Groundskeeper Shack Key in DMZ
In DMZ, players come across various objects while exploring Al Mazrah that have multiple purposes. Keys, one of these many objects, are used to open different locked buildings. You will find these locked buildings at various POIs, and each of them can be unlocked with specific keys. The Groundskeeper Shack is one of the locked buildings you will come across while exploring the southern part of Al Mazrah.
dotesports.com
This Modern Warfare 2 streamer got a lightning-fast nuke killstreak using only sniper rifles
A Modern Warfare 2 streamer named Jitsu got what might be the fastest nuke yet—and they did it by only using a sniper rifle and a marksman rifle. The clip, posted by Jinsu on Twitter yesterday, is impressive and funny all at the same time. As the kills keep piling up and the streak gets higher and higher, Jinsu is shaken as he constantly repeats “oh my god” with each successive kill.
dotesports.com
Here are all of Ramattra’s abilities in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2‘s second season is coming soon, planned for Dec. 6, and it’s bringing Ramattra to the roster, the upcoming tank. His abilities were revealed by a video trailer and detailed in an image earlier today, and they seem to offer great versatility, including a shield, crowd-control, and AoE damage.
dotesports.com
Bwipo claims Reddit plays big role in League roster decisions
After being unable to find a professional League of Legends team for the 2023 Spring Split, the newest Team Liquid content creator Bwipo claimed yesterday that Reddit has more influence on roster decisions than most fans realize. “Public opinion is really strong, it matters a lot,” he said. “I think...
dotesports.com
Rekkles launches self-titled brand—but nobody knows exactly what it is
One of the most celebrated Western League of Legends players is prepared to further his legacy with a new, unexpected project. Martin “Rekkles” Larssen, who has been a staple of professional League across Europe for nearly a decade, is developing his own brand that will take the same name as his gamertag: “Rekkles.” On his stream today, he recognized this brand as the next step in his career, highlighting the creative freedom that is entirely under his control.
dotesports.com
Here are Killjoy’s best setups for Icebox
Icebox is one of Killjoy’s best maps, as she can easily hold down either A or B site, while still having options to play around mid. Since Icebox is relatively compact, you won’t have to spend too much time rotating between sites—this means that Killjoy players will often be able to set up sightlines for themselves while still being in range of all of their gadgets.
dotesports.com
One last bomb: Veteran tank Poko retires from professional Overwatch
The master of the D.Va bomb is calling it a career. With five seasons under his belt in the Overwatch League, Gael “Poko” Gouzerch is retiring, he announced earlier today on Twitter. As one of the Overwatch League originals, Poko was a part of the Philadelphia Fusion for...
