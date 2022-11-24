Read full article on original website
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Tax keeps Pennsylvania gas prices high despite nationwide downward trend, analyst says
Despite falling gas prices nationwide, Pennsylvania finds itself in the company of West Coast states with the highest average prices in the nation. Pennsylvania’s statewide average on Monday was about $3.97 per gallon, about 42 cents higher than the national average and higher than all surrounding states, according to AAA.
wdiy.org
New Home Repair Program Would Provide Up to $50,000 to Homeowners, Small Landlords | WDIY Local News
A new state program aims to help some Pennsylvanians make improvements to their homes - and will allocate millions of dollars to the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The new Whole-Home Repairs program draws $125 million from federal COVID-19 relief funding and will serve as a “one-stop...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season.
Deer hunters on the move early Saturday, despite comfortable conditions
Pennsylvania deer hunters enjoyed welcoming weather for the first day of the 2022 firearms hunting season for deer, with temperatures climbing quickly into the mid-50s, only a light breeze and no precipitation,. It was the type of weather that generally encourages hunters to remain on stand in one location rather...
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
As Western Pa. hospitals expand, fears grow over higher health care costs
Western Pennsylvania’s two health care giants have jumped into a controversial nationwide hospital building boom, spending billions on glitzy, state-of-the-art facilities that critics say patients ultimately will pay for through higher medical bills. Officials from UPMC and Allegheny Health Network say the end result of their race to build...
How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need. According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals. The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Pa. Department of Health launches pilot program to help seniors with medical marijuana
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania State Health Department is launching a pilot program to help seniors afford the cost of medical marijuana. Nearly 1,400 patients enrolled in Pennsylvania's prescription assistance program will receive $50 per month until next June. This is phase three of the Commonwealth's Medical Marijuana Assistance Program. Phases one and two were implemented on March 1, 2022, which eliminated annual card fees for eligible participants registered in existing financial hardship programs, and then eliminated all background check fees for caregivers. You can learn more about the program and eligibility requirements at this link.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News from: Fox Chapel, West Deer and O'Hara
—- Concordia Lutheran Ministries has again opened its Adopt-A-Resident Program to the community. Individuals, businesses or congregations may “adopt” a resident and give him or her Christmas gifts. Gift suggestions include a sweatshirt, sweatpants, a door wreath, stamps and stationery, digital clocks with large numbers, hair salon gift certificates, slippers and slipper socks and throws or blankets.
uncoveringpa.com
11 of the Most Festive Walk-Through Christmas Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the best things about Pennsylvania during the holiday season is how many great places there are to see Christmas lights. And while a large number of them are drive-through lights, there are also some really fantastic walk-through Christmas displays in PA. Over my many years of traveling the...
Pennsylvania to soon ban sales of burning bush
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned after it was named an invasive species. Burning bush is described by state policymakers as “a non-native widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage.” The shrub is said to reach up to 15 feet in […]
wtae.com
As investigation into pool business fire in Harrison continues, new info on evacuation timing
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is continuing the investigation of the fire Tuesday thatdestroyed Country Pools and Spas in Harrison Township. Concerns about fumes from chemicals like chlorine burning inside Country Pools and Spas didn't trigger an evacuation of the surrounding area until a couple of hours into the four-alarm fire. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 with a resident whose home directly overlooks the scene.
Pa. spot among ‘best small towns’ for Christmas visits: study
Then why not drop by this spot in Pennsylvania, which was just ranked as one of the “best small towns” for a Christmas visit?. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Trips to Discover compiled a list of 21 small towns...
Biggest day on Pa. hunting calendar set for Saturday: Here’s what to know
The biggest day on the Pennsylvania hunting calendar – opening day of the firearms season on deer – begins at a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. More than 850,000 people have purchased some form of general hunting license, from resident adult to mentored youth, this year and about of them will take to the Penns Woods on Saturday morning.
Autism bill would help families, move Pennsylvania forward | Opinion
A licensure bill for behavior analysts is badly needed. Lawmakers should tackle the issue in the next legislative session. The post Autism bill would help families, move Pennsylvania forward | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. Republicans look inward after voters quashed the expected red wave
Votes were barely counted in the Nov. 8 election before the “autopsy” stories started rolling in on the Pennsylvania Republican Party. After Democrats took back the state House after 12 years and won contested congressional races, the governor’s race, and U.S. Senate seat in an expected “red wave” year for Republicans, there was plenty to dissect.
