Bradford Woods, PA

abc27.com

Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season.
The Center Square

Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
WTAJ

How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need.  According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals.  The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Department of Health launches pilot program to help seniors with medical marijuana

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania State Health Department is launching a pilot program to help seniors afford the cost of medical marijuana. Nearly 1,400 patients enrolled in Pennsylvania's prescription assistance program will receive $50 per month until next June. This is phase three of the Commonwealth's Medical Marijuana Assistance Program. Phases one and two were implemented on March 1, 2022, which eliminated annual card fees for eligible participants registered in existing financial hardship programs, and then eliminated all background check fees for caregivers. You can learn more about the program and eligibility requirements at this link.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

News from: Fox Chapel, West Deer and O'Hara

—- Concordia Lutheran Ministries has again opened its Adopt-A-Resident Program to the community. Individuals, businesses or congregations may “adopt” a resident and give him or her Christmas gifts. Gift suggestions include a sweatshirt, sweatpants, a door wreath, stamps and stationery, digital clocks with large numbers, hair salon gift certificates, slippers and slipper socks and throws or blankets.
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania to soon ban sales of burning bush

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned after it was named an invasive species. Burning bush is described by state policymakers as “a non-native widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage.” The shrub is said to reach up to 15 feet in […]
wtae.com

As investigation into pool business fire in Harrison continues, new info on evacuation timing

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is continuing the investigation of the fire Tuesday thatdestroyed Country Pools and Spas in Harrison Township. Concerns about fumes from chemicals like chlorine burning inside Country Pools and Spas didn't trigger an evacuation of the surrounding area until a couple of hours into the four-alarm fire. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 with a resident whose home directly overlooks the scene.
WBRE

5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
NorthcentralPA.com

How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. Republicans look inward after voters quashed the expected red wave

Votes were barely counted in the Nov. 8 election before the “autopsy” stories started rolling in on the Pennsylvania Republican Party. After Democrats took back the state House after 12 years and won contested congressional races, the governor’s race, and U.S. Senate seat in an expected “red wave” year for Republicans, there was plenty to dissect.
