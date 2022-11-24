ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwin, PA

Norwin area: Historical society house tour; breakfast with Santa; Irwin junior council members

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Metro Creative

Norwin Historical Society holds holiday house tour

For the first time since the pandemic, the Norwin Historical Society will be able to hold its Homes for the Holidays House Tour in person from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3.

There will be a tour of six homes — new and old — and the Greenhouse Winery, 2155 Gracin Lane, Rillton, said Geralyn DeFelice, a member of the society. The house tour was virtual in 2020 and 2021, DeFelice said.

Carl Huszar, society president, said the tour is the lone annual fundraiser for the historical society.

There is a $25 donation for the self-guided tour. Tickets for the V.I.P. transport tour, with a bus that leaves the Calvary Baptist Church, 101 Caruthers Lane, Irwin, are $45. There are a limited number of seats available on the bus.

Tickets may be purchased at the Norwin Public Library, 100 Caruthers Lane, Irwin; Norwin Chamber of Commerce, 321 Main St., Irwin; or online at norwinhistoricalsociety.org.

There is a raffle basket in conjunction with this year’s tour. Tickets are available on the historical society website and at Greenhouse Winery on Dec. 3.

For additional information, contact DeFelice at 412-523-3222 or Sharon Lunn at 724-289-8706.

Breakfast with Santa planned at Irwin church

Children will be able to have a breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Our Lady’s Plaza at Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second St., Irwin.

Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children and are on sale in the parish office through Dec. 2. Tickets will not be available at the door.

For more information, contact Susan Cheplic at skcheplic@dioceseofgreensburg.org.

Irwin approves 2 new junior council members

Irwin Borough has two new junior council members who are Norwin High School students.

Council approved Erica Fierle and Raven Walker, both of North Huntingdon, as junior council members who get to sit with council during meetings and provide input to borough officials.

Councilman Tyler Baum, who proposed creating the junior council program, said that no high school or college students from Irwin had applied for the positions.

The program is intended to provide students with the opportunity to gain first-hand experience in local government, public relations, communications and community service by participating in council-related activities such as meetings and events. They will guide the newly-created junior council committee.

‘Sounds of Joy’ holiday luncheon at Lamplighter

Symphony East will hold its annual holiday luncheon at 11:45 a.m., Dec. 12 at the Lamplighter in Salem.

The “Sounds of Joy” luncheon will be served at 11:45 a.m., with a performance by vocalist Judi Figel and keyboardist David Crisci at 1 p.m.

The cost is $30 per person. The Lamplighter is at 6566 William Penn Highway in Salem. Reservations are due by Dec. 5 by visiting SymphonyEast.org/events or calling 724-327-4864.

