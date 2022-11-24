Read full article on original website
Celebrate the holidays at Natural Bridge Caverns
Natural Bridge Caverns is decking its caverns with holiday décor for its annual Christmas at the Caverns. The holiday festivities run on weekends from Dec. 3 through Dec. 23 at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road. The popular destination is offering a number of activities on weekends in December and...
‘Brown Friday’ keeps plumbers busy after Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO – Black Friday is a busy day for plumbers, too. Typically, plumbers receive up to 50% more calls than they do on any given Friday. It’s all thanks to the big Thanksgiving meals and what people are pouring down the drain. “Typically about 30% of our...
As Seen on SA Live - Monday, November 28, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, holiday cupcakes, gift ideas, winning recipes and decorating tips. Plus, we tell you how you can win free tickets to the Rotary Ice Rink this holiday season. Need a hand with your holiday decorations? Flawlessly Functional shows us some tips and tricks...
Families celebrate Christmas season at Ford Holiday River Parade
San Antonio – Thousands of people gathered for the 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade at the San Antonio River Walk on Friday. This year’s theme highlighted traditions from around the world. One of the multicultural groups present at the event included the Salsa On2 School holiday dancers.
Black Friday shopping slow this year as doorbusters are replaced with online deals
SAN ANTONIO – The long lines early outside stores for Black Friday are now a thing of the past. Most major retail stores are stepping away from doorbuster deals and spreading the sales throughout the month or the holiday weekend. “Oh I feel like this year for sure, online...
San Fernando Cathedral Church announces return to full Communion tradition before Christmas
SAN ANTONIO – Sunday marks the first day of Advent, the first of four Sundays before Christmas. It is a special occasion for some because it is the first time at San Fernando Cathedral that many Catholics in San Antonio are being offered the full Blood of Christ Communion during mass since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tamales are back at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for a limited time
SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is giving us something to unwrap ahead of the holidays. The San Antonio-based barbecue chain is now selling tamales at its restaurants for a limited time. The plate, which includes pork tamales, rice, beans and tea, is available from Monday, Nov. 28 through...
Texas Eats: Jerk Chicken, Detroit Pizza and Cajun Gravy Steaks
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to the far West Side to sample...
WATCH: San Antonio’s tree-lighting celebration at Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO – At 6:20 p.m. on Friday, it officially began to look a lot like Christmas in Travis Park. The City of San Antonio kicked off the holiday season by lighting the nearly 50-foot Nordmann Fir Christmas tree — a gift to the city from H-E-B. You...
Shopping from small businesses can benefit the entire community
SAN ANTONIO – Small businesses have had a tough year as inflation and paying higher wages have cut into their profits. Business owners are making difficult decisions on whether or not to pass the higher costs onto customers, but their holiday sales often decide if the business will stay afloat next year.
Archdiocese of San Antonio reinstates distribution of the Blood of Christ in Communion
SAN ANTONIO – The Archdiocese of San Antonio announced that starting Sunday, parishes will once again offer consecrated wine during the administration of Holy Communion. It’s been more than two years since its discontinuation at the start of the pandemic as a precaution to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.
Witnesses pull driver out of car after crash on IH-10, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Four witnesses pulled a man out of his car after he lost control and crashed on IH-10, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of IH-10 West. Police said a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when the...
WATCH: Couple who graduated from UTSA gets engaged during Saturday’s game at Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO – UTSA’s game at the Alamodome Saturday ended in an unforgettable comeback and a surprise proposal for two alumni. Jose De Los Santos Jr. got down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend Christen Medina on the field. Both of them graduated from UTSA in 2020. With all smiles, Christen said YES!
Man accused of fatally shooting ex-wife, another man during Thanksgiving dinner turns self in to San Antonio police
A man accused of forcing his way into his ex-wife’s Spring Branch home on Thanksgiving and opening fire, killing her, another man and injuring multiple others has turned himself in, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Baggett...
San Antonio man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend in head on Thanksgiving night, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night at a home in West Bexar County, according to jail records. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of De Zavala Road after someone reported him looking into vehicles. San Antonio police responded to the scene and Shaw ran off, BCSO said.
Fight at Ingram Park Mall leads to parking lot shooting, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. A man was arrested Friday after a shooting at Ingram Park Mall injured three, leaving one hospitalized. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Police said a fight inside moved to the parking lot on...
Teen charged after working with brother to steal Christmas gifts out of man’s vehicle, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he and his brother stole Christmas presents out of a man’s vehicle when he returned home from a family outing. Dominick Michael Clark Brinkley, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Nov....
Man stabbed while walking home from store, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man was stabbed while walking home from the corner store Friday, according to San Antonio police. The cutting happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hot Well Boulevard and South New Braunfels Avenue. Police said a man was walking home when he got...
Aunt stabs teenage nephew at West Side home, sending him to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A teen has serious injuries after San Antonio police said he was stabbed by his aunt with a knife at a West Side home. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Fortuna Street, near Old Highway 90 West and Northwest 36th Street.
Teen shot in arm while walking home on Northwest Side, police say
A teenager walking home on the city’s Northwest Side was shot in the arm after getting into an altercation, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 11:19 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Spring Hurst. Drive. Police at the scene said a teen boy was walking home...
