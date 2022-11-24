Read full article on original website
4 years after release, Red Dead Redemption 2 records its highest player count ever
Fur years after its release, Red Dead Redemption 2 recorded its highest player count on Steam following the platform’s Black Friday sale. As per Steam Charts, 66,492 players played Red Dead Redemption 2 at the same time today, Nov. 28, on Steam. This was even higher than the player count recorded during the game’s PC launch on Steam in 2019. The game was also hailed as one of the best-selling titles on the platform during the Steam Black Friday sale last week.
League of Legends will have its ‘biggest budget of all time’ in 2023
Riot Games has incremented the budget for League of Legends ahead of next year. In an interview with Konbini on Nov. 27, Riot’s CEO Nicolo Laurent said the allocated funds for League in 2023 have increased. “I just accepted the 2023 budget, and it’s the biggest of all time,...
Latest Pokémon news: Scarlet and Violet ‘script’ glitch threatens competitive as Pokémon Go unveils Ultra Beasts
The Pokémon news week started with a bang—and not the good kind!. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have discovered yet another glitch, and unlike the hilarious ones popping up all over the internet, it’s serious and could threaten the competitive scene. Yikes!. On a more positive...
Is Dota 2 balanced? One fan drops a research paper to find out
Each Dota 2 patch tries to reshape the game’s meta. The shifting meta causes players to constantly adapt and find the most powerful heroes of each patch to give themselves an edge. While the developers try their best to balance all heroes to make them equally viable options, it’s almost impossible to achieve the perfect equilibrium. But a research paper today revealed that Patch 7.32c has been close to pulling off the unthinkable.
Is the Callisto Protocol Collector’s Edition worth it?
The Callisto Protocol is the next big sci-fi horror game from one of the minds behind the hit Dead Space series. Starring some of the hottest talents from TV right now, this game is getting a true AAA release, complete with a Collector’s Edition and tie-in podcast. The Collector’s Edition offers a slew of bonuses, and fans may wonder if The Callisto Protocol’s Collection Edition is worth the price tag.
Here are Killjoy’s best setups for Icebox
Icebox is one of Killjoy’s best maps, as she can easily hold down either A or B site, while still having options to play around mid. Since Icebox is relatively compact, you won’t have to spend too much time rotating between sites—this means that Killjoy players will often be able to set up sightlines for themselves while still being in range of all of their gadgets.
What’s included in The Callisto Protocol Contraband Pack?
The Callisto Protocol is the latest survival horror game from one of the minds behind the original Dead Space series. Playing as Jacob Lee, players will be locked inside a prison as it experiences a hellish twist with its inmates transforming into grotesque monsters. With the game releasing on multiple consoles, companies are offering pre-order bonuses for their specific systems.
MoistCr1tikal suggests Magic’s $999 30th anniversary edition booster packs are a scam
Wizards of the Coast continues to upset gamers with the release of Magic: The Gathering’s 30-year anniversary $999 booster packs, with MoistCr1tikal calling out the organization over its outrageous price point and marketing tactics. The MTG community was outraged following the reveal of the 30-year anniversary booster packs. Packaged...
CoD insider claims Modern Warfare 2 is getting a spinoff campaign focused on fan-fave
The Call of Duty series has had some iconic characters players around the world all know and love. Lots have been killed off in brutal and devastating ways, but fortunately, the CoD devs restored order by bringing back one of the most influential characters in series history. Prepare yourselves; this...
Where to use the Groundskeeper Shack Key in DMZ
In DMZ, players come across various objects while exploring Al Mazrah that have multiple purposes. Keys, one of these many objects, are used to open different locked buildings. You will find these locked buildings at various POIs, and each of them can be unlocked with specific keys. The Groundskeeper Shack is one of the locked buildings you will come across while exploring the southern part of Al Mazrah.
More Ultra Beasts and Necrozma teased for Pokemon Go, but an appearance isn’t imminent
Pokémon Go’s last three seasons of content have revolved around the Alola region and introduced many of the Pokémon that have been missing from Gen VI’s Pokédex. But, there has been a special focus placed on the Ultra Beasts that have come and terrorized the world from Ultra Space.
Ramattra’s gameplay revealed in Overwatch 2 trailer
A new tank is heading to Overwatch 2 alongside the upcoming season planned for Dec. 6, and his abilities look scary. Ramattra’s gameplay was revealed in a video trailer earlier today, showing his weapon and abilities. The video shows a shield ability similar to Sigma’s, as well as abilities...
How to add friends in Warzone 2
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, players get to experience the battle royale mode with different squad sizes including solos, duos, trios, and quads. While playing alone can be a good strategy to get high elimination games, teaming up is the best way to play Warzone 2. Teaming up with random players is one thing, but players must know how to add friends, and it’s a relatively simple process.
Rank up MTG Arena ladder with 3 different soldier tribal Magic decks
Wizards of the Coast went all-in on soldier tribal through The Brothers’ War set, with it becoming one of the best Magic: The Gathering Aggro decks on the MTG Arena ladder. A total of 20 soldier cards in the MTG colors White and Blue were included in The Brothers’ War (BRO) set. Most are solid Common and Uncommons that slot into a variety of Draft archetypes while others have become staples within the Standard Constructed format. The soldiers’ deck isn’t one of the best tournament decks that came out of the BRO release, but it is one of the best Aggro builds that can get players to Mythic within MTG Arena.
New Rocket League trailer seems to show a Fortnite Rift
A Rocket League trailer released today hinted at a possible crossover between the sports title and the Fortnite universe. Epic Games has had a good couple of years, acquiring a couple of live service games in addition to its primary game, Fortnite. Epic added Rocket League to its live-service platform in 2019, and the two games have had a few crossovers so far. Usually, these have been small cosmetics or events, such as the Battle Bus landing on Rocket League in the 2020 Llama-Rama event, but the collaborations have gotten bigger recently.
Dr Disrespect whacked with Warzone 2 ban and he thinks its because devs are ‘out to get him’
Tensions between Dr Disrespect and Warzone 2 devs are at an all-time high after the YouTube star accused them of banning him for seven days simply to make an example out of him. The ban happened due to a heated exchange he had with other Warzone 2 players on proximity...
