ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, NY

Irving scores 29, Nets beat depleted Raptors

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vurcz_0jM4rZRv00

TORONTO — Kyrie Irving scored 19 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Nic Claxton had 14 points and 12 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 112-98 on Wednesday night.

Toronto held Kevin Durant to 12 points but still lost to the Nets for the fifth time in seven meetings after winning 21 of the previous 25.

Durant scored his 26,074th career point in the third quarter, passing Kevin Garnett (26,071) for 18th place on the NBA's all-time list.

Royce O'Neale made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 15 points, and Ben Simmons had 14 for the Nets, who bounced back after losing Tuesday at depleted Philadelphia, which was missing Joel Embiid and James Harden.

"We're in the business of winning," Irving said. "We'll take this one, especially after last night's loss, and the whole internet going up in an uproar in terms of how embarrassed we should be, which is true. We just wanted to make sure we paid attention to detail tonight. We came out and responded."

Brooklyn has won three of four, including two of three since Irving returned from a suspension for tweeting a link to an antisemitic film.

The Nets shot 17 for 38 from 3-point range, a season high for made 3-pointers. The Raptors finished 7 for 29 from distance, matching their fewest made 3-pointers of the season.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and Chris Boucher had 12 points and a season-high 16 rebounds for the Raptors. O.G. Anunoby scored 15 points and Thad Young had 12.

Toronto had 10 healthy players, with regulars Scottie Barnes (left knee) and Fred VanVleet (non-COVID illness) joining All-Star Pascal Siakam (strained right adductor) on the sidelines.

"We feel like we could have played better," Anunoby said. "We don't make the injuries an excuse."

Irving scored 26 points in the second half, the highest-scoring half by a Nets player this season. He attempted just three shots in the first half, making one.

"It doesn't take too much," Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said of Irving. "He's gifted, talented, and can score on any court. He got a couple to go his way and once that happens, off you go."

With the Nets ahead 52-51 at halftime, Irving connected on his first seven field-goal attempts in the third.

"That's what we want him to do," Simmons said. "Just be himself, have that confidence to come out and take those shots and be who he is. He's an incredible player, incredible teammate."

Brooklyn took a 91-76 lead into the fourth.

Irving had two higher-scoring halves last season. He scored 41 in the first half at Orlando on March 15, finishing with 60 points. That came one week after Irving scored 30 in the second half at Charlotte, finishing with 50 against the Hornets.

TIP-INS

Nets: Brooklyn recorded an assist on 12 of its 15 field goals in the first quarter. The Nets finished with 32 assists, one shy of their season high. ... G Seth Curry (left ankle) missed his second straight game. ... F Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring) was not available.

Raptors: Toronto was also without F Otto Porter Jr. (dislocated toe, left foot), G Dalano Banton (left ankle), F Precious Achiuwa (right ankle), F Justin Champagnie (back) and G-F Ron Harper Jr. (G-League). ... Siakam missed his ninth game but could return next week. … VanVleet also missed games because of a non-COVID illness on Nov. 12 and 14. ... Juancho Hernangomzez had 10 points and 10 rebounds. ... Toronto's 52 rebounds matched a season high.

CUDDLY COAT

Rapper Drake arrived at his courtside seat wearing a hooded white winter jacket with two teddy bears attached to the front.

UP NEXT

Nets: At Indiana on Friday night.

Raptors: Host Dallas on Saturday night.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA

The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win

It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Minnesota

Steph Curry visits Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Minnesota boy recovering from gunshot injury

MINNEAPOLIS – A boy recovering from being shot in Minneapolis last year had the moment of a lifetime Sunday thanks to his favorite NBA superstar.It started with Ladavionne Garrett Jr. being in a suite at Target Center to watch his team, the Golden State Warriors, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves."He hasn't stopped smiling since we've been here, and that is a sign of joy," said Sharrie Jennings, Ladavionne's grandmother, during the game.Ladavionne is still working to walk and speak again, but one thing the shooter couldn't take from him was his love for the Warriors."When he get this voice back, I'ma...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
136K+
Followers
26K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy