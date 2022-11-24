Read full article on original website
Related
These Are 17 of the Best Coffee Shops in New Hampshire
There's nothing like a steaming hot cup of coffee (or iced, whatever floats your boat) to give you that much-needed energy boost to tackle the day ahead. For some, getting that caffeine kick can make a difference in the day, and we don't blame you. It can be hard waking up on Monday morning to go to work after already dealing with the Sunday scaries. And even if you enjoy your job, that doesn't change the fact that our bodies are tired, and may need some extra assistance to get that pep in our step.
WMUR.com
Holiday travel ramps up in New Hampshire as people return home after Thanksgiving
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Millions of Americans are trying to travel home after the Thanksgiving holiday and officials are asking people to be patient. Officials said Sunday is not only the busiest travel day of holiday stretch, but it's also one of the busiest travel days of the year. Across the country, millions of Americans are trying to get home after the holiday.
Seven Seacoast New Hampshire Beaches You Should Walk in the Winter
Thanksgiving has come and gone. The days are shorter. The sun but a brief visitor. Seriously! You are not a real New Englander unless you value the winter beach months as much – if not more – as those we enjoy in the summer. “There’s more to do...
Tickets for Ice Castles in New Hampshire go on sale Monday morning
It’s time to start planning your trip to the Ice Castles in New Hampshire. Tickets for peak season dates go on sale 9 a.m. Monday. Tickets can be purchased online and range from $15 for children during the week to $29 for general admission during the weekend. There are also discounts for military members, seniors and locals.
travelawaits.com
9 Quaint New England Towns Perfect For An Old-Fashioned Christmas
Cobblestone streets, peppermint-dusted hot cocoa, and the quiet charm of a place that feels like you’ve stepped into a Norman Rockwell painting…there’s no place quite like New England during the holidays. One of the oldest parts of the country, the coastal enclaves and quaint Main Streets found throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont are like none other.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
WMUR.com
Ice artists begin construction of Ice Castles in New Hampshire
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — This weekend in North Woodstock, construction has officially begun on the popular Ice Castles attraction. Ice artists have started growing, harvesting and hand-placing as many as 10,000 icicles to build their creations. Those icicles are then fused together and sprayed with water over and over until...
WMUR.com
Video: A cloudy Sunday in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Clouds return today ahead of a round of rain and downpours overnight. A lingering shower or flurry is possible Monday, then another system could bring more rain and mountain mix for midweek. Limited sunshine this morning, with clouds thickening through Sunday afternoon. Highs should return to...
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
Dire warnings about New England’s winter power grid reliability
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. A new report from a national power...
10 Super Strange Unsolved Mysteries from New Hampshire
From podcasts to miniseries, true crime has become a strange fixation for Americans. When watching or listening, it’s easy to think of these sordid tales as happening “somewhere else.” The reality, however, is that New Hampshire has experienced its fair share of the unexplained. Whether it’s strange...
WMUR.com
Sunday marks 1,000 days since first reported COVID-19 case in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sunday marks one thousand days since New Hampshire reported its first case of COVID-19. On March 2, 2020, a Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center employee was the first in the state to officially contract the virus. As of Wednesday, there were 360,478 total cases confirmed in New...
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
WMUR.com
What's the best Christmas tree farm in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. It's time to get into the Christmas spirit! And we know it can be easier or more practical for some to get an artificial tree, but there's nothing quite like a real one. And in New Hampshire, there are a lot of places you can go to get a fresh tree.
WMUR.com
Video: Some rain ahead this week in New Hampshire
As the latest system pulls away today, a few lingering showers or flurries are possible up north, another system could bring more rain and a mountain mix for midweek. Some upslope mixed and snow showers this afternoon up north, elsewhere, some sunshine. A northwesterly wind will continue to gust near 30 mph this afternoon with temperatures mainly in the 40s.
After years being homeless, a Vermont man spent thanksgiving at his place
Ahead of Thanksgiving, organizations in our region are working around the clock put food in the stomachs of those who go hungry. Meet Jeff Flores, a 52-year-old man, who says he’s full of the holiday spirit. “Never, ever, say that it can never happen to you,” says Jeff Flores. “Because it can. And in the […]
nbcboston.com
Vermont Landmark Flips Switch on ‘Winter Lights' for Holiday Season
A Vermont landmark is ready to flip the switch on its holiday celebration known as Winter Lights. Fourteen buildings and gardens on the grounds of Shelburne Museum are decked out in what is estimated to be more than 250,000 LED bulbs. One of the highlights is the early 1900s Steamboat...
nhtalkradio.com
New Hampshire Headlines: Amanda Gokee
Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead to discuss the Manchester recounts and the Belknap County delegation. More at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/recount-of-manchester-ward-6-house-race-to-continue-rules-judge-amy-ignatius/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/11/18/after-voters-wake-up-to-extremism-a-new-belknap-county-delegation-takes-shape/
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
Comments / 0