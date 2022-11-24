Read full article on original website
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is dead after a shootout with a Solano County sheriff's deputy in Fairfield Sunday morning, authorities said. Authorities were responding to an armed robbery at a business in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road around 3 a.m., the sheriff's office said in a release.
Stockton Police searching for a suspect after double shooting leaves 2 people injured
STOCKTON — Police are searching for a shooter that left two people wounded on Saturday night.Residents in the private community of The Enclave at Spanos Park East feel unsafe after someone drove through and opened fire on a home.A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said this about the shooting, "It most definitely sounded like an automatic firearm," the unidentified man said."It was rapid succession. Couple of shots at first, then a few more shots after that," the neighbor said.Stockton police say crews rushed a 40-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At the last check,...
I-880 in Oakland Reopens After Police Arrest Person Brandishing a Gun
All lanes of Interstate 880 in Oakland reopened early Monday morning after police said they arrested a person brandishing a gun. The closure happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of 66th Avenue and Hegenberger Road, near the Oakland Coliseum, police said. When officers arrived at the scene,...
FAIRFIELD -- An armed suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with a Solano County sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning.The Fairfield police said the fatal shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road in Fairfield.Both Fairfield officers and a Solano County Sheriff's K9 and deputy responded to the area in response to a reported armed robbery. Shortly after the deputy arrived, he deployed his K9 to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fired his gun and the deputy fired his service weapon.The suspect died as a result of the shooting. The deputy was not injured. No Fairfield police officers discharged their weapons during the incident. The Solano County District Attorney's Office major crimes task force was investigating the shooting.No other details have been released.
Update: Suspect arrested in San Francisco Tenderloin fatal shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- Aided by eyewitness descriptions, San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred on the streets of the Tenderloin Saturday morning.The shooting took place at about 10:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street.Responding police officers administered medical aid to the victim and paramedics soon arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died shortly after arrival. His identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.Witnesses of the shooting directed police officers to a potential suspect in the area. The suspect was eventually located in the 300 block of Turk Street and detained after physically resisting the officers. The suspect was identified as Joe Walls, 28, who was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on a charge of homicide.
Two shot at party in Stockton Friday night; police looking for suspect
STOCKTON -- Police in Stockton have opened an investigation after two people were shot at a party Saturday night.According to police, a 40-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male juvenile are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after shots were fired into a home near Dusty Court and Sellers Circle in Stockton. The police did not clarify if they were related.Officers do not have a motive for the shooting and on Sunday were still searching for a suspect.
One person died after they allegedly fired a gun at officers on Sunday morning and officers returned fire, according Solano County Sheriff's Office.
Antioch police search for gunman after gas station cashier fatally shot in 'botched robbery'
ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch are searching for a suspect after a convenience store clerk was fatally shot early Saturday morning during what they described as a "botched robbery."Officers received an emergency call at 2:05 a.m. from an employee at the Chevron gas station located at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard, reporting a person had been shot.Several officers responded to the scene and found the victim, a 36-year-old man, on the ground just inside the convenience store suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.The suspect remains at large. Police have not released a suspect description or any additional information about the fatal shooting.This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Duffy at aduffy@antiochca.gov, (925) 779-6890.
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An armed robbery suspect has died after being shot by a Solano County Sheriff's Deputy early Sunday morning, officials with the Solano County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, a Solano County Sheriff's K9 deputy and a Fairfield Police Department...
Fairfield Police: Domestic dispute leads to double stabbing; 1 dead
FAIRFIELD – One person has died following a domestic dispute that led to two people being stabbed in a Fairfield apartment complex Wednesday night, police said.Around 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue on reports of a woman being stabbed in an apartment.When police arrived, they found a woman and a man who had been stabbed. The man had succumbed to his injuries, police said.Police said the incident appeared to be domestic violence related. The department's Special Victims Unit has taken over the investigation.Citing the "sensitive nature" of the incident, police said Wednesday night that no further information about the incident would be released at this time.In a department statement, police said there are resources for people experiencing domestic violence. Resources can be found on the police department's website.
Video shows wrong way driver along Highway 99 North of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Video shows an alleged DUI driver going the wrong way along Highway 99 on Nov. 25. The California Highway Patrol responded to reports about a driver going the wrong way along Highway 99 near Elverta Road in the early morning hours. CHP spotted the vehicle...
Petaluma police make 9 DUI arrests after officers forced to break up fights in large downtown bar crowd
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The night before Thanksgiving is dubbed “Blackout Wednesday,” which is known to be a time in millennial culture for old friends to get together in their hometown at a bar or nightclub. However, that night is infamously known for a number of drunk driving cases, and Wednesday night in Petaluma was […]
Man arrested after breaking windows at businesses in Woodland
WOODLAND, Calif. — A man was arrested after breaking windows at multiple businesses in Woodland. The businesses, including the Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. warehouse and Dutch Bros. coffee, were vandalized on Nov. 22 between about 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. The man allegedly broke several windows by throwing rocks and tiles at them, according to the Woodland Police Department. The damages totaled more than $3,000.
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
Philly Man Will Serve Life in Prison For Double Murder During Sonoma County Cannabis Deal
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Robert Lee Randolph, 36 years old of Philadelphia, was sentenced today by the Honorable Christopher Honigsberg for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. The Defendant was convicted after jury trial of all charges, special allegations and enhancements, which included use of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.
Several parakeets dead after Carmichael house fire
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Several parakeets died in a Carmichael house fire early Sunday morning, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire was caused by an electric warming blanket that was being used outside to keep the parakeets warm. Sacramento Metro Fire said that the fire spread from the […]
1 person injured, 5 pets killed in Bay Point house fire
BAY POINT -- One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a bedroom of a Bay Point residence and quickly spread, resulting in the death of five animals Sunday afternoon. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District arrived at the home on Gibson Ave. a few minutes after 3 p.m. to find people attempting to pull their pets from the burning building. Officials called a second alarm and were able to knock down the blaze in about 10 minutes. Crews discovered five dead animals -- four dogs and a cat -- in the smoldering residence. It is not yet known how many residents were displaced.Con Fire said the blaze started in an upstairs bedroom. The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
Store Clerk Shot and Killed in “Botched” Robbery in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department are working a homicide as well as a second incident that occured overnight within the City of Antioch. The first shooting occurred at 2:05 am at Contra Loma Blvd (see info below) and the second shooting came in at 2:18 am at Seville Circle. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related.
EXCLUSIVE: $178K worth of camera equipment stolen in armed robbery at store near SF's Union Square
Surveillance from the area shows four individuals get out of a gray sedan around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday near Bush and Grant Streets. Images used in the police investigation show at least one suspect with a firearm entering the Leica store, which sells high-end camera equipment.
Contra Costa deputies investigate a pair of Bay Point Thanksgiving homicides
BAY POINT -- A 62-year-old Bay Point resident died and a suspect was in custody in a Thanksgiving morning homicide.The Contra Costa County Sheriff's office said deputies from the Muir Station responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Mountain View Ave.Upon arrival, deputies located a shooting victim. They immediately performed life-saving measures, but the victim eventually died of their injuries. The 62-year-old Bay Point resident's identity was not released pending notification of the next of kin. Donald Robbins, a 63-year-old Bay Point man, was detained at the scene. After questioning, Robbins was booked into the Martinez Detention...
