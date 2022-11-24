LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s tough to imagine leaving the hospital with a newborn baby, and with no home to go to. This was the story for Lubbock woman Brenda Merz. “I had to bring my son home to the park on Avenue Q; we didn’t have nowhere to go,” she says. “We ended up finding an abandoned house and slept in that house that night.”

