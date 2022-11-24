Read full article on original website
Food Trucks for a Cause celebrates one year of raising money, building relationships
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Food Trucks for a Cause is celebrating more than $10,000 raised for nonprofits and a new priceless bond. The organization commemorated its one year anniversary on Sunday with a battle between locally-owned food trucks. “We just wanted to do something fun, and different, and exciting, something...
Story of Strength: Brenda Merz now helping others at Family Promise
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s tough to imagine leaving the hospital with a newborn baby, and with no home to go to. This was the story for Lubbock woman Brenda Merz. “I had to bring my son home to the park on Avenue Q; we didn’t have nowhere to go,” she says. “We ended up finding an abandoned house and slept in that house that night.”
Texas Tech to host 64th annual Carol of Lights and Centennial Kickoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech’s Residence Halls Association in collaboration with the Office of the President, University Student Housing, Hospitality Services, and the Operations Division will host the 64th annual Carol of Lights on Friday, December 2. At 6:30 p.m., a carillon concert will be performed at...
Lubbock shoppers back in stores looking for Black Friday deals
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You did not have to travel far to see shoppers taking advantage of Black Friday deals. Many Lubbock stores opened early to help customers check boxes off their Christmas lists, but the day after Thanksgiving has changed some in recent years. One shopper, Julie Bynum, says...
Evening stays cool as rain departs Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain showers, with a few snow flakes mixed in at times, will continue to develop and spread over most of the South Plains through the morning hours. However, the overall system that has brought this activity over the last few days will slowly be moving off to the east.
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock. Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shots fired call near the Walmart on 114th Street and Quaker Avenue. One person was found with serious injuries and was taken...
Children’s Miracle Network needs toys for Pediatric Oncology party
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every child who’s gone through cancer treatment or is currently being treated at the UMC Children’s Hospital could use Lubbock’s help in making their Christmas a little more jolly. The director of the Children’s Miracle Network, Misti Welch, says this could be the...
3 Area teams left for December football
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Area teams are left playing December football. 7 p.m. on Friday at the Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon.
1 injured in Sunday evening trailer fire at Acacia Mobile Home Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital after a trailer fire at Acacia Mobile Home Park on Sunday evening. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 2300 block of Auburn Street around 7:15 p.m. and found a trailer house “fully involved,” engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to “knock down the fire quickly” but one person was injured and taken to the hospital by EMS.
1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in NE Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was moderately injured in an overnight shooting in Northeast Lubbock. LPD responded to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. on Sunday near the East Bates Street and North Ironwood Avenue area. Police say one person was moderately injured. No word on arrests as...
Rollercoaster temperatures for your workweek
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A warm-up as we begin the week with highs in the 60s and 70s, but a big drop in those temps by Wednesday. Enjoy the warmth while it is here! Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We remain dry through the day today with strong winds from the southwest around 15-20 mph.
Warmer and windy the next few days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a week of cold temperatures and precipitation things are starting to simmer down. No rain is expected for the next few days. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-60s with sunny skies. It is going to be a windy day with southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
3 dogs die in West Lubbock trailer house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A trailer house in West Lubbock caught fire Saturday morning, leaving three dogs dead. The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2200 block of Yuma Ave. just after 9:30 a.m. for reports of fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found a trailer house with smoke billowing out...
Monday morning rollover on Hwy 62/82 leaves one injured
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover on Monday morning that left one person injured. Just before 7:30 a.m., a car was traveling east on Hwy 62/82 near FM 1729, according to DPS officials. The vehicle was approaching a curve in the road when it lost...
Monday morning top stories: One person injured in overnight shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a shooting near a South Lubbock Walmart. Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to 114th and Quaker for a shots fired call. There, they found one person with serious injuries. More information here: 1...
Emergency crews respond to house fire and ‘domestic disturbance’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue has responded to a house fire in South Lubbock. LFR arrived at the 10600 block of Elgin Ave. around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, where they found a house on fire. Police were called to the same location for a “domestic disturbance.”
Traffic delays expected after crash on Hwy 84
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Hwy 84 has been partially shut down after a crash just southeast of Shallowater. Around 10 a.m., DPS troopers responded to a crash between a bus and a pickup truck on Hwy 84 near CR 6100. The driver of the pickup truck “failed to control...
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech beats OU in overtime
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders came out on top against Oklahoma in overtime on Saturday, 51-48. This was the first time Texas Tech has beat OU since 2011. Trey Wolff’s 43-yard field goal tied it at 48-48 to go into overtime, where he kicked...
Texas Tech beats Oklahoma in overtime 51-48
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A historic win for Texas Tech as they beat Oklahoma and Texas in the same season for the first time ever, beating Oklahoma for the first time since 2011. The Sooners started with two quick touchdowns in the first quarter from Mims Jr. and Willis. Mims Jr. had 5 receptions for 162 yards and had 2 touchdown runs. Senior defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings put the Red Raiders on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run.
End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock Christian Eagles
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD)-- The Lubbock Christian Eagles are the End Zone Team of the Week after defeating Brazos Christian 65-0 in the TAPPS State Semifinals. Lubbock Christian improves to 11-1 on the season where they will lay it all on the line against a very tough opponent, the St. Paul Cardinals out of Shiner. St. Paul has won the TAPPS Championship game each of the last four seasons, but the Eagles look to dethrone the Cardinals and hoist another State Title trophy for the first time since 2004.
