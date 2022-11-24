ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils' 13-game win streak halted in loss to Maple Leafs

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lagje_0jM4prDJ00

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils ' franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly.

Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes.

"Nobody feels good. I don't feel good," said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts. "I don't like the feeling. I don't like the losing; I know it's been a while, but you don't want that feeling. Now you gotta get over that and get ready for your next game."

While the Maple Leafs enjoyed their seventh win in 11 games (7-1-3) and the goals by John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg, they were miffed about the debris, including cans of beer, that whizzed by their heads.

"You take cover," said Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe, whose team briefly went to the locker room. "It's all you can do. I've been through that experience a few other times ... but I felt like it could get dangerous."

The three overturned goals riled the sellout crowd at the Prudential Center, but the calls appeared correct.

Goals by Nate Bastian and Damon Severson waved off in the first and second periods, respectively, for goaltender interference. A short-handed tally by Erik Haula was overruled by officials because he kicked the puck into the net. The fact the puck hit off the stake off a Leafs' player didn't alter the ruling.

Haula skated onto the ice to try to get the fans to stop tossing debris.

"I don't care if I get a beer spilt on me but I got gear on. There's other people there and you'd hate to see somebody get knocked with something in the head," said Haula, who added he was hit by a chicken finger.

Toronto became the first team to beat the Devils (16-4) since Washington on Oct. 24.

"We needed to get a win here today, no matter who we're playing," Keefe said. "I mean, that's a tremendous hockey team over there. And they deserve everything that they've gotten here to date. ... This is a character win for our team."

Dougie Hamilton scored on a tip-in with 5:08 to play, bringing the Prudential Center crowd into the game.

Murray made a half-dozen saves in the final minutes, stopping Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier twice on good chances.

"At the end of the game, it was gritty," Murray said.

The Devils' winning streak tied for the fifth-longest in NHL history and was four games shy of the record set by Mario Lemieux and the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1993. New Jersey's other 13-game run was in 2001.

"It's definitely frustrating, 100%, but nothing we can do," Hischier said. "Refs make the call and there's nothing that's going to change it, so we got to stick with it ... ."

Murray was outstanding, particularly in the final 40 minutes, stopping 29 of 30 shots.

Mitch Marner set up Tavares' 12th goal of the season, outworking Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler along the boards and behind the net and finding the Leafs captain in front, where he beat Vitek Vanecek at 11:41.

Less than three minutes later, Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin closed from the point to keep the puck in the Devils zone. It slid to Holmberg, who scored his first NHL goal at 14:03.

TRADE

With Morgan Reilly out with a knee injury, Toronto acquired defenseman Conor Timmins from the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday for forward Curtis Douglas. Timmons had no points in two games with the Coyotes this season. Douglas, 22, was a fourth-round pick (No. 106) by the Dallas Stars in the 2018 NHL Draft.

UP NEXT:

Maple Leafs: At Minnesota on Friday.

Devils: At Buffalo on Friday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Devils beat Sabres, extend road win streak to 9 games

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night's 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories."We talked about not losing two games in a row," Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. "And I thought overall we got a really good team effort."The Devils' road win streak matches the second-longest in team history, and their 11-1-0 record in November marks the most wins they've ever...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Brock Nelson's goal lifts surging Islanders over Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brock Nelson scored his third game-winning goal of the season and the New York Islanders extended their winning streak to three games with a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and Mathew Barzal had two assists for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 shots.Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist, Yegor Chinakhov scored and Johnny Gaudreau finished with two assists for Columbus, which has lost three of its last four games, all at home. Joonas Korpisalo had 21 saves in his third consecutive loss.Wahlstrom's wrister from...
ELMONT, NY
CBS New York

Hughes has first NHL hat trick, Devils beat Capitals

NEWARK, N.J. — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff's 800th victory."It's exciting," Hughes said. "Couple of two-goal games in my career, so nice to cap it off with the third one tonight."Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey."It means...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Grant scores 44, Trail Blazers edge Knicks in overtime

NEW YORK -- Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night.Simons' 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT.Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups joked that he was disappointed that Grant's missed free throws kept him from getting a nice number at Madison Square Garden."He had a chance to...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
136K+
Followers
26K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy