Two teens in trouble after allegedly stealing car, causing multiple accidents in Brockton

Two teens are in trouble after multiple crashes in Brockton.

Police first noticed a stolen vehicle on Clarence Street. When police tried to stop the car, the driver took off, crashing into two other vehicles. The driver drove away from the crash site.

Later, police spotted the car again, and again, the driver attempted to flee, crashing into a third car. Three suspects exited the stolen vehicle. Police have caught and arrested two of them, 15 and 16-year-old boys.

The driver of the third car hit and one detective, have minor injuries.

Police are still looking for the third suspect.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group