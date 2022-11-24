ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

iheart.com

Teen Boy Dies in Harrisburg Shooting

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Police are investigating the death of a teen who was shot in Harrisburg Saturday. A city spokesman says he was 17; his name has not been released. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Third and Kelker streets in front of a church neighborhood center. No suspects have been arrested.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides

Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Ice Skating Rink Opens In Lancaster

(Lancaster Co., PA) -- Beginning this Friday, there'll be a temporary ice skating rink in Lancaster. A news release from a company called Flight On Ice Entertainment says the outdoor rink at 142 Park City Center will be in the parking lot outside the former Bon Ton store. Promoters say the rink had been scheduled to open earlier but couldn't be due to bad weather during the ice-making process. The rink will remain open through February 26th of next year. Prices for admission will vary from ten to 12-dollars and will be slightly less for skate rental.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

'Snakesgiving' came to Lancaster North Museum

Thanksgiving may be over but the North Museum in Lancaster celebrated "Snakesgiving" this weekend. Guests had a chance for up-close encounters with more than ten types of snakes. From exotic to more common types, including a 10-foot python. Visitors were also able to engage in snake-related activities, crafts and educational...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Teen injured in Lancaster County shooting

AKRON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – West Earl Township Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a teenager on Saturday. Police say the shooting happened around 4:16 p.m. on High Street where a 16-year-old male was injured. The teen was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for medical treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Man arrested after York County home invasion

‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots …. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots campaign. Shoppers see what’s in store during Black Friday …. Shoppers...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York emergency dispatch confirmed reports of a vehicle crash reported shortly after 10 a.m., on November 28. According to dispatch the crash involved one vehicle with at least one person trapped inside. Dispatch also notes the coroner has been called to the scene. Check back...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Overnight fire, explosion in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in York County worked to put out a fire and late responded to the same scene for an explosion in the late hours of Friday and early on Saturday. According to Strinestown Community Fire Company, their crews were dispatched to a fire in North...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Owner of Pot-bellied pig in York County found

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for the owner of a missing pet, but this pet isn’t a cat or dog. York County Regional Police are looking for the owner of a Pot-Bellied pig in the 100 block of Forest Hills Road in Windsor Township, York County.,
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Hershey woman scammed out of more than $90,000: State Police

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Hershey lost more than $90,000 to a scam, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg Patrol Unit. Troopers say on Nov. 8 the 71-year-old woman clicked a spam message in her PayPal account. She also called the phone number in the email and was told that PayPal would […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pugliese family has been making authentic, Italian sausage for almost 200 years, starting in Italy and eventually making its way to Central Pennsylvania. Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage opened in the spring of 2016 and is owned and operated by three brothers –...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

1 killed, 1 injured in Lancaster early morning shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Officers responded to the 100 block of S. Prince Street around 1:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, for a reported shooting, according to the police bureau. […]
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

