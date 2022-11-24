(Lancaster Co., PA) -- Beginning this Friday, there'll be a temporary ice skating rink in Lancaster. A news release from a company called Flight On Ice Entertainment says the outdoor rink at 142 Park City Center will be in the parking lot outside the former Bon Ton store. Promoters say the rink had been scheduled to open earlier but couldn't be due to bad weather during the ice-making process. The rink will remain open through February 26th of next year. Prices for admission will vary from ten to 12-dollars and will be slightly less for skate rental.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO