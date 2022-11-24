Read full article on original website
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
11 of the Most Festive Walk-Through Christmas Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the best things about Pennsylvania during the holiday season is how many great places there are to see Christmas lights. And while a large number of them are drive-through lights, there are also some really fantastic walk-through Christmas displays in PA. Over my many years of traveling the...
Teen Boy Dies in Harrisburg Shooting
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Police are investigating the death of a teen who was shot in Harrisburg Saturday. A city spokesman says he was 17; his name has not been released. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Third and Kelker streets in front of a church neighborhood center. No suspects have been arrested.
Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides
Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
Ice Skating Rink Opens In Lancaster
(Lancaster Co., PA) -- Beginning this Friday, there'll be a temporary ice skating rink in Lancaster. A news release from a company called Flight On Ice Entertainment says the outdoor rink at 142 Park City Center will be in the parking lot outside the former Bon Ton store. Promoters say the rink had been scheduled to open earlier but couldn't be due to bad weather during the ice-making process. The rink will remain open through February 26th of next year. Prices for admission will vary from ten to 12-dollars and will be slightly less for skate rental.
'Snakesgiving' came to Lancaster North Museum
Thanksgiving may be over but the North Museum in Lancaster celebrated "Snakesgiving" this weekend. Guests had a chance for up-close encounters with more than ten types of snakes. From exotic to more common types, including a 10-foot python. Visitors were also able to engage in snake-related activities, crafts and educational...
We should remember the needy all year long | PennLive letters
The Rev. William Sloan Coffin Jr., speaking at a state Pastors Conference in Camp Hill 30 years ago said the too often we tolerate injustice so that later we can “pour out our hearts in charity.” He was right. As we enter the holidays of Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah...
Well-established York County winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
Teen injured in Lancaster County shooting
AKRON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – West Earl Township Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a teenager on Saturday. Police say the shooting happened around 4:16 p.m. on High Street where a 16-year-old male was injured. The teen was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for medical treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.
Man arrested after York County home invasion
‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots …. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots campaign. Shoppers see what’s in store during Black Friday …. Shoppers...
Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
Part of PA 272 closed in Lancaster County due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed down a section of Pennsylvania Route 272 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on PA 272 in both directions between 0772/0531 SH, TO 0772/0520 SH, and OAK ST. All lanes were closed as part of the response.
Pa. spot among ‘best small towns’ for Christmas visits: study
Then why not drop by this spot in Pennsylvania, which was just ranked as one of the “best small towns” for a Christmas visit?. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Trips to Discover compiled a list of 21 small towns...
Coroner called to crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York emergency dispatch confirmed reports of a vehicle crash reported shortly after 10 a.m., on November 28. According to dispatch the crash involved one vehicle with at least one person trapped inside. Dispatch also notes the coroner has been called to the scene. Check back...
Overnight fire, explosion in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in York County worked to put out a fire and late responded to the same scene for an explosion in the late hours of Friday and early on Saturday. According to Strinestown Community Fire Company, their crews were dispatched to a fire in North...
Historic castle-like home in Hummelstown stop on 30th annual Elegant Progressions
John Bekelja and his late wife, Olga, were drawn to their Hummelstown home for its stately architecture. “It’s not Gothic, it’s not Victorian,” Bekelja said. “I don’t quite know what the style is.”. The three-story limestone home features stained glass, twin circular towers and distinct...
Owner of Pot-bellied pig in York County found
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for the owner of a missing pet, but this pet isn’t a cat or dog. York County Regional Police are looking for the owner of a Pot-Bellied pig in the 100 block of Forest Hills Road in Windsor Township, York County.,
Local dog handler participates in Thanksgiving National Dog Show
You might have watched the National Dog Show while you were getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner. It was also a chance to see a dog groomer and handler from Lancaster County on national TV. It was a pretty special holiday for Lexi Schlott and the dog she was showing, named...
Hershey woman scammed out of more than $90,000: State Police
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Hershey lost more than $90,000 to a scam, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg Patrol Unit. Troopers say on Nov. 8 the 71-year-old woman clicked a spam message in her PayPal account. She also called the phone number in the email and was told that PayPal would […]
Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pugliese family has been making authentic, Italian sausage for almost 200 years, starting in Italy and eventually making its way to Central Pennsylvania. Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage opened in the spring of 2016 and is owned and operated by three brothers –...
1 killed, 1 injured in Lancaster early morning shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Officers responded to the 100 block of S. Prince Street around 1:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, for a reported shooting, according to the police bureau. […]
