FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
14 Krispy Kreme stores to close nationwide in 2023Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Good Monday morning, Evanston. Great to see you again! The RoundTable was off getting our gobble on, just as we hope you were. But with Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror (and, perhaps, on the bathroom scale!) winter is looming. Frost covers are sprouting in this yard on Greenleaf Street near Ashland Avenue. Now, on to the news.
First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons
Loyola Academy quarterback Jake Stearney and wide receiver Declan Ford have been classmates since they started kindergarten at St. Mary of the Woods in Chicago’s Wildwood neighborhood, and when they began playing football they thrived on collaborating on long passes for touchdowns. Years later, on the Ramblers’ first play from scrimmage in the IHSA Class […] The post First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons appeared first on The Record.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys basketball: Wildkits still vying for Saint Viator tourney champ
One of the reasons high school basketball coaches schedule Thanksgiving tournaments is to help them get an early handle on just who can deliver on the court when necessary, following a season of turnover in their programs. Evanston Township High School Coach Mike Ellis got some help trying to sort...
East St. Louis runs past Prairie Ridge for Illinois Class 6A championship
By Nathan Grimm | Photos by Ricky Slaughter CHAMPAIGN – It was a triple-option team that denied East St. Louis their 10th state championship title last November. On Saturday, the style was similar. The result was not. Illinois single-season rushing record holder Tyler Vasey and Prairie Ridge were ...
Rock Island boys basketball stays perfect with win over Waukegan at home
The Rock Island Rocks opened the final day of tournament play on the home floor with a dominate 69-37 win over Waukegan.
kanecountyconnects.com
Aurora Youth Football Team Punches Ticket to National Championship
The 2022 journey for the Aurora Gators began with three goals; an Illinois State Championship, a Midwest Regional Championship and a trip to Orlando to compete for the National Championship. The boys went 6-1 in the regular season with the loan loss coming at the hands of two time defending...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area soccer athletes show-off skills to college recruiters in La Grange
LA GRANGE, Ill. - While everyone is glued to World Cup coverage in Qatar, soccer is also taking center stage locally. On Friday, more than 2,000 high school soccer players from across Chicagoland were at the Max McCook sports complex in La Grange to display their skills to nearly 100 college recruiters.
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Tree ornament. Just south of downtown Evanston. (Photo by Richard Cahan) Richard Cahan takes photos for the Evanston RoundTable. He also is publisher of CityFiles Press, a small but mighty media company that believes in the power of words and pictures. You can reach him at... More by Richard Cahan.
5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
cwbchicago.com
Carjackings plunge as ‘Kia boys’ fuel a 185% increase in traditional auto thefts in Chicago
Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
Chicago fire guts abandoned furniture store in Back of the Yards
Chicago fire officials said a homeless person set a fire in the back of the store to try to stay warm.
phoenixgsu.com
GSU senior dies in auto crash
Chasatte Simeon died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a vehicular accident in Chicago. Simeon, a GSU senior and political science major, was a very active and involved student, friend, and community member. Simeon joined the GSU community as a freshman in 2019. She was an engaged student, a Center for Junior Year peer mentor, and a member of the GSU dance company.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
2022 Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Suburbs Including Large Scale and Awesome Home Displays
Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays in the Chicago Suburbs 2022. Sparkling, breathtaking light displays have popped up all over just to warm our hearts this holiday season. I am thrilled to bring you my 2022 list of local Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays. I will be adding to this list throughout the season.
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022
The Great Chicago Light Fight is back! Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.
WNYC
No Excuses: Race and Reckoning at a Chicago Charter School
Producer DJ Cashmere spent seven years teaching Black and brown students at a Noble Street charter high school in Chicago. At the time, Noble followed a popular model called "no excuses." Its schools required strict discipline but promised low-income students a better shot at college. After DJ left the classroom...
evanstonroundtable.com
‘The Big Payback’ will be screened at the Dusable Black History Museum on Dec. 3
The Big Payback, a documentary chronicling the historic push for reparations in the City of Evanston and nationally for reparations bill H.R. 40, will be presented in Chicago on Saturday, December 3 at 5:00 p.m. at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Place. The event is sponsored by Black United Fund of Illinois in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation and Reparations United.
evanstonroundtable.com
Betsy Bird: World famous and local? The surprise of a too-little-lauded Evanston hero
Periodically the library will close for a Staff Day in order to train our employees on a host of different matters. The training last month was no different. And in the afternoon, as a bit of a break, I found myself taking my fellow employees to the Evanstoniana Room on the second floor.
Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
3 hurt, including cop, after fight over soccer game spills into street in Gold Coast
Five people are being questioned after a fight over a soccer game left three people hurt, including a Chicago police officer.
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
