Evanston, IL

evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest

Good Monday morning, Evanston. Great to see you again! The RoundTable was off getting our gobble on, just as we hope you were. But with Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror (and, perhaps, on the bathroom scale!) winter is looming. Frost covers are sprouting in this yard on Greenleaf Street near Ashland Avenue. Now, on to the news.
EVANSTON, IL
The Record North Shore

First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons

Loyola Academy quarterback Jake Stearney and wide receiver Declan Ford have been classmates since they started kindergarten at St. Mary of the Woods in Chicago’s Wildwood neighborhood, and when they began playing football they thrived on collaborating on long passes for touchdowns. Years later, on the Ramblers’ first play from scrimmage in the IHSA Class […] The post First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

ETHS boys basketball: Wildkits still vying for Saint Viator tourney champ

One of the reasons high school basketball coaches schedule Thanksgiving tournaments is to help them get an early handle on just who can deliver on the court when necessary, following a season of turnover in their programs. Evanston Township High School Coach Mike Ellis got some help trying to sort...
EVANSTON, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Aurora Youth Football Team Punches Ticket to National Championship

The 2022 journey for the Aurora Gators began with three goals; an Illinois State Championship, a Midwest Regional Championship and a trip to Orlando to compete for the National Championship. The boys went 6-1 in the regular season with the loan loss coming at the hands of two time defending...
AURORA, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

At This Time

Tree ornament. Just south of downtown Evanston. (Photo by Richard Cahan) Richard Cahan takes photos for the Evanston RoundTable. He also is publisher of CityFiles Press, a small but mighty media company that believes in the power of words and pictures. You can reach him at... More by Richard Cahan.
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackings plunge as ‘Kia boys’ fuel a 185% increase in traditional auto thefts in Chicago

Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
CHICAGO, IL
phoenixgsu.com

GSU senior dies in auto crash

Chasatte Simeon died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a vehicular accident in Chicago. Simeon, a GSU senior and political science major, was a very active and involved student, friend, and community member. Simeon joined the GSU community as a freshman in 2019. She was an engaged student, a Center for Junior Year peer mentor, and a member of the GSU dance company.
CHICAGO, IL
WNYC

No Excuses: Race and Reckoning at a Chicago Charter School

Producer DJ Cashmere spent seven years teaching Black and brown students at a Noble Street charter high school in Chicago. At the time, Noble followed a popular model called "no excuses." Its schools required strict discipline but promised low-income students a better shot at college. After DJ left the classroom...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

‘The Big Payback’ will be screened at the Dusable Black History Museum on Dec. 3

The Big Payback, a documentary chronicling the historic push for reparations in the City of Evanston and nationally for reparations bill H.R. 40, will be presented in Chicago on Saturday, December 3 at 5:00 p.m. at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Place. The event is sponsored by Black United Fund of Illinois in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation and Reparations United.
EVANSTON, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
5mag.net

Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
CHICAGO, IL

