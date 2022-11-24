ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian: ‘I wish I could breastfeed’ Khloé’s newborn son

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zdqno_0jM4p0xP00

Kourtney Kardashian wants to add wet nurse to her résumé.

In the Season 2 finale of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” Kourtney, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner cozy up to Khloé Kardashian’s still-unnamed son when the Lemme founder expresses a wild desire.

“When they open their mouths and just the way they smell,” Kourtney, who shares three kids with ex Scott Disick , begins in Thursday’s episode before holding the baby, “I wish I could breastfeed you.”

“Oh, my God, Kourt, let’s calm down,” Khloé responds, laughing.

Despite not getting to see Khloé’s son or find out his name, Kim, 42, and Jenner, 67, agree that the baby boy, whose father is Tristan Thompson, is “actually Rob [Kardashian]’s twin.”

“How about Rob? How about Rob Kardashian Thompson, and then just call him Rob Kardashian,” the momager jokes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8can_0jM4p0xP00
“I wish I could breastfeed you,” Kourtney says to the newborn in the “Kardashians” finale.
kourtneykardash/Instagram

Khloé, 38, and Thompson, 31, welcomed their second child together via surrogate in July. The pair had already broken up at that point, as the Good American co-founder discovered that the NBA player was secretly expecting another child with a woman named Maralee Nichols.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” her rep told Page Six at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6i0c_0jM4p0xP00
The Lemme founder, seen here with husband Travis Barker, already has three kids of her own with ex Scott Disick.
Getty Images for The Commons at

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” the statement concluded.

While they’re no longer romantically involved , Khloé and Thompson are co-parenting their son and 4-year-old daughter, True. The athlete also shares 5-year-old son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig.

Although fans haven’t seen much of Khloé’s son, they know he’s riding around in style; the reality star recently shared photos of herself pushing her baby in a $4,900 Dior stroller .

Comments / 27

Robert Ditzel
4d ago

lmao what these people will say and do for the Kardashian fake show people everything u here is not true OMG

Reply
11
Hellhound1
4d ago

Khloe can’t breastfeed her baby ,someone else gave birth to it.

Reply(2)
16
Related
Us Weekly

Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip

Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'

In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
realitytitbit.com

Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos

Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
realitytitbit.com

Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos

Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

North West Shows Off Extravagant Thanksgiving Party At Kim Kardashian’s House Including Royal Family Portraits

Kardashian family values! North West gave fans a look into the family’s over-the-top Thanksgiving festivities on her TikTok Thursday, Nov. 24. Kim Kardashian’s eldest child demonstrated how next-level holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family can be, showing off their stunning tablescape, dessert spread, and a gallery of royal portraits of the family.
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian thinks Khloe’s baby boy looks spitting image of sibling Rob

During The Kardashians season 2 finale episode, fans finally get to meet Khloe Kardashian‘s son properly. Although she still hasn’t revealed his name, her mom Kris Jenner had an idea… to call him Rob, in honor of her brother. Kim was convinced that Khloe’s baby boy looks...
E! News

How Rob Kardashian and Family Are Honoring Dream on Her 6th Birthday

Watch: Rob Kardashian's Sweet Message to Daughter Dream on Her 6th B-Day A Kardashian-Jenner birthday is a always a dream come true. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream officially turned 6 years old on Nov. 10, and several members of the famous family took to social media to send well wishes to the birthday girl.
Page Six

Page Six

157K+
Followers
18K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy