Haverhill, Area Communities Share in $4.2 Million State Recycling Dividend Grants
To mark America Recycles Day last week, a number of area communities shared in $4.2 million in state grants to help communities improve recycling, composting and waste reduction programs. Haverhill, received $31,500, while other grants went to Lawrence, $56,000; Methuen, $33,000; North Andover, $8,190; and Groveland, $1,260 through the Sustainable...
Late Ballots, Received by Deadline, Could Lead to Recount in Mirra/Kassner Rep. Race
A week ago, Rep. Lenny Mirra went to bed believing he had been re-elected to his 2nd Essex District seat by 84 votes, but a recount may be in the works. A trickle of eligible votes counted after the initial election day burst slashed the Georgetown Republican’s tight margin to a nearly microscopic one. It wasn’t clear Tuesday whether any more ballots are still outstanding, but a recount appears likely to decide whether the incumbent Republican secures a sixth term or first-time Democratic challenger Kristin Kassner flips the seat.
