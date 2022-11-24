ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Late Ballots, Received by Deadline, Could Lead to Recount in Mirra/Kassner Rep. Race

A week ago, Rep. Lenny Mirra went to bed believing he had been re-elected to his 2nd Essex District seat by 84 votes, but a recount may be in the works. A trickle of eligible votes counted after the initial election day burst slashed the Georgetown Republican’s tight margin to a nearly microscopic one. It wasn’t clear Tuesday whether any more ballots are still outstanding, but a recount appears likely to decide whether the incumbent Republican secures a sixth term or first-time Democratic challenger Kristin Kassner flips the seat.
GEORGETOWN, MA
Haverhill, MA
