Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for ThankgivingTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Auditions for CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Lehebron Farr, was honored with the Phoenix Rise Award at the Tyler Garden Center at Opal Lee's Day in Tyler eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Kilgore demolishes Lindale 63-37
TYLER, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Lindale Eagles in the third week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Kilgore came away with the win, defeating Lindale, 63-37. Click the video above for the highlights.
kjas.com
Newton defeats Daingerfield and moves on
The Newton Eagles defeated Daingerfield in Nacogdoches on Friday night and continued to move on in the playoffs. Final score was Newton 15 Daingerfield 12. In other action, Silsbee defeated Madisonville 60 to 21.
ketk.com
Longview Lobos headed to Round 4 of playoffs after 51-7 win over Port Arthur Memorial
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Lobos are going to Round 4 of the 5A DI playoffs after beating the Port Arthur Memorial Titans Friday night. The final score was: 51-7. The Lobos will go on to play the Mansfield Timberview Wolves next week in the Regional Finals. Sign...
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Port Arthur 51-7
TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Port Arthur Titans in the third week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Port Arthur, 51-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
Longview's KFRO adds FM station
LONGVIEW, Texas — KFRO launched its new FM station just before Thanksgiving, transmitting from Longview's tallest building. Scott Rice, who relaunched the AM station earlier this year, said the FM station at 94.1 is transmitting from the VeraBank building in downtown Longview. "From the top of that building, it...
Coffee shop to open, food truck closes in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The second of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 3924 Troup Highway will open on Wednesday, the company announced in a Facebook post. "We're stoked to see ya there!" the company said.
No injuries reported after shed fire in Chapel Hill area
CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Officials say no one was injured after a shed fire in the Chapel Hill area Monday morning. The Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at the intersection of Gallion Ave and Eleanor Street in Tyler. The call came in shortly after 10:00 a.m.
New toy store opens in Longview Mall
LONGVIEW, Texas — A new toy store is open in the Longview Mall just in time for the Christmas shopping season. Toy World opened near the mall's main entrance as a new venture by the owner of Quilt World, which has been in the mall since 2019. David Seaman...
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for Thankgiving
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson.
Jacksonville woman celebrates 106th birthday
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville resident Frances Johnston celebrated a big milestone on Monday with a party and proclamation from the mayor: she turned 106 years old. She commemorated the special occasion at Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville. She was born on Nov. 21, 1916 on the family farm in the Concord community in northeast Cherokee Country.
County Line Missionary Baptist Church in Van Zandt County celebrates 150th anniversary
TYLER, Texas — According to Latrell Bryant, the secret to having a long-running church is faithful and dedicated members to keep it going. County Line Missionary Baptist Church in Van Zandt County celebrated its 150th anniversary Sunday by gathering for a celebratory lunch. According to the Texas Historical Society,...
Rotary Clubs of Tyler gear up for annual Christmas parade
TYLER, Texas — The local Rotary International clubs are gearing up to host the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday. "The Christmas parade is our gift to the community and your participation is...
LIST: Restaurants, stores open in Tyler, Longview for Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — In need of some last-minute groceries? Not in the mood to cook for Thanksgiving? No worries! CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries and stores that will be open Thursday:. RESTAURANTS:. Cracker Barrel (13821 US Highway 69 N in Tyler and 822 S. Access Rd. in...
Operation Game Thief seeking information on white-tail buck dumped in Henderson County
TYLER, Texas — Operation Game Theft is seeking public help for information on an illegally dumped white-tailed buck in Henderson County. The white-tailed buck was dumped and left to waste on side of County Road 1311 near Crossroads on the late evening of Nov. 11 or early morning of Nov. 12.
All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler names new head of school
TYLER, Texas — The All Saints Episcopal School Board of Trustees has selected its new head of school after a roughly six-month search. Dr. Mark D. Desjardins was named the head of school, All Saints announced on Friday. Former Head of School Mike Cobb resigned in May and an interim head was appointed at the time.
KWTX
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside East Texas ER
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police officer who was working security at a Longview emergency medical facility. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, the officer was checking vehicles in the parking lot of Hospitality Health ER on McCann Road as part...
Winnsboro ISD to build state-of-the-art meat lab for students to learn meat processing
WINNSBORO, Texas — A new type of class is coming to Winnsboro ISD. According to the district, board members recently approved a quote of about $3.5 million to begin construction on the Winnsboro ISD Meat Lab. "Once construction is complete, Winnsboro ISD will begin offering meat processing classes in...
1 man dead after striking tree in Wood County day before Thanksgiving
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man died Wednesday morning after he crashed into a tree during rainy weather and while roads were wet in Wood County. Darryl Johnson, 47, of Yantis, was driving westbound on FM 514, five miles east of Yantis. He failed to drive in...
Traffic alert: Road cleared 4300 block of SH 64
TYLER, Texas — Update: Scene is cleared according to RCOEM Coordinator Patrick Dooley. Rusk County Office of Emergency Managment reported on Facebook a single vehicle wreck involving a telephone pole. Between the loop 571 and CR 424, in the 4300 block of SH 64. RCOEM said to expect minor...
CBS19
Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0