ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindale, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Kilgore demolishes Lindale 63-37

TYLER, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Lindale Eagles in the third week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Kilgore came away with the win, defeating Lindale, 63-37. Click the video above for the highlights.
KILGORE, TX
kjas.com

Newton defeats Daingerfield and moves on

The Newton Eagles defeated Daingerfield in Nacogdoches on Friday night and continued to move on in the playoffs. Final score was Newton 15 Daingerfield 12. In other action, Silsbee defeated Madisonville 60 to 21.
NEWTON, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Port Arthur 51-7

TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Port Arthur Titans in the third week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Port Arthur, 51-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Longview's KFRO adds FM station

LONGVIEW, Texas — KFRO launched its new FM station just before Thanksgiving, transmitting from Longview's tallest building. Scott Rice, who relaunched the AM station earlier this year, said the FM station at 94.1 is transmitting from the VeraBank building in downtown Longview. "From the top of that building, it...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Coffee shop to open, food truck closes in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The second of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 3924 Troup Highway will open on Wednesday, the company announced in a Facebook post. "We're stoked to see ya there!" the company said.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

No injuries reported after shed fire in Chapel Hill area

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Officials say no one was injured after a shed fire in the Chapel Hill area Monday morning. The Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at the intersection of Gallion Ave and Eleanor Street in Tyler. The call came in shortly after 10:00 a.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS19

New toy store opens in Longview Mall

LONGVIEW, Texas — A new toy store is open in the Longview Mall just in time for the Christmas shopping season. Toy World opened near the mall's main entrance as a new venture by the owner of Quilt World, which has been in the mall since 2019. David Seaman...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Jacksonville woman celebrates 106th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville resident Frances Johnston celebrated a big milestone on Monday with a party and proclamation from the mayor: she turned 106 years old. She commemorated the special occasion at Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville. She was born on Nov. 21, 1916 on the family farm in the Concord community in northeast Cherokee Country.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

Rotary Clubs of Tyler gear up for annual Christmas parade

TYLER, Texas — The local Rotary International clubs are gearing up to host the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday. "The Christmas parade is our gift to the community and your participation is...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler names new head of school

TYLER, Texas — The All Saints Episcopal School Board of Trustees has selected its new head of school after a roughly six-month search. Dr. Mark D. Desjardins was named the head of school, All Saints announced on Friday. Former Head of School Mike Cobb resigned in May and an interim head was appointed at the time.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Traffic alert: Road cleared 4300 block of SH 64

TYLER, Texas — Update: Scene is cleared according to RCOEM Coordinator Patrick Dooley. Rusk County Office of Emergency Managment reported on Facebook a single vehicle wreck involving a telephone pole. Between the loop 571 and CR 424, in the 4300 block of SH 64. RCOEM said to expect minor...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy