Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas -- A riot broke out Sunday morning at the camp where migrants had been staying along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez. According to city authorities, they were attempting to move 500 migrants from the makeshift camp. Local, state and federal level police were involved in the process to remove them from The post Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Car wrecks into ravine in El Paso's Upper Valley neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police were at the scene of a wrecked car in a neighborhood in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. A car wrecked into a ravine along Montoya Drive near Mulberry Avenue sometime at night on Saturday or Sunday, according to El Paso police spokesman Sergeant.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces RoadRUNNER starts zero-fare trial period
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Las Cruces RoadRUNNER transit began a zero-fare trial period on Monday meaning no rider will have to fare to use the City's transit services. RoadRUNNER transit offers 8 fixed bus routes throughout the City of Las Cruces with service to major shopping areas, employment centers, healthcare facilities and recreation destinations.
cbs4local.com
Multiple-vehicle crash reported at Loop 375 and Iron Medics
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving multiple vehicles along Loop 375 near William Beaumont Army Medical Center was reported Monday morning. Cameras that belong to the Texas Department of Transportation showed several vehicles at the crash site along Loop 375 and Iron Medics Drive. The crash caused...
cbs4local.com
2-vehicle crash in Lower Valley caused lane closure
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash involving two trucks Monday morning in the Lower Valley. The crash happened on Lee Trevino Drive and Highland Avenue heading north blocking the right lane and shoulder, according to fire dispatch. Dispatch said the...
KVIA
Multiple people hit on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas -- At least two people were hit by a car on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park, according to initial reports. Authorities tell ABC-7 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was taken with minor injuries. The crash appears to have happened...
cbs4local.com
Shooting at Glory Road Parking Garage leaves 1 injured
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police stated two people were arrested in connection to a shooting at the parking garage located on Glory Road in west El Paso. The shooting left left a 23-year-old woman injured. Police responded to a shooting call at 12:31 a.m. Sunday. Sasha...
El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
cbs4local.com
12-year-old dead following crash on Loop 375 at Fonseca
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes were closed at Loop 375 and Fonseca westbound after a serious crash in the El Paso's Lower Valley Saturday. Police reported a 12-year-old child from Mexico died as a result of being hit by a vehicle. The child was crossing the roadway...
cbs4local.com
First 24 hour drive-thru dispensary now open in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The first 24-hour drive-thru dispensary opened in Las Cruces. A spokesperson with High Horse Cannabis company told CBS4 on your side they opened up to increase accessibility for medical patients. "I love that I am a medical patient," said Las Crucen Sydney Polk. "To us...
El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso mother and son are asking the community to donate their Thanksgiving leftovers so they can feed the homeless. Cheree Coleman said her and her Wilbur, or "Bookie," have not thrown out any food in nearly two years. And their nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy's Helping Hand, operates year-round. For The post El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Man seen walking around with rifle in far east El Paso few weeks ago arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who was seen walking around with a rifle in far east El Paso about two weeks ago was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. The man identified as 28-year-old Mario Fernando Diaz was seen by several people walking with a rifle on Nov. 10.
cbs4local.com
One person dead following crash on Loop 375 at Midway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes are closed at Loop 375 and Midway westbound after a serious crash in the lower valley. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon. This was a crash involving two cars and two pedestrians, according to information from the El Paso Police Department. Police...
cbs4local.com
El Paso will see freeze overnight, El Pasoans brace cold weather
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — With the holiday season in full swing, El Paso has seen its fair share of tourists come into town. CBS4 spoke with tourists who visited from California and Oregon and they said El Paso is colder than expected but that will not stop them from enjoying the Sun City.
52-Year-Old Man Killed In A Hit-And-Run Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
El Paso police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Thursday when a pedestrian tried to cross Loop 375 from south to north. The victim, a 52-year-old Guatemalan man, was running across the road with a group of about six other men.
El Paso News
FBI El Paso warns of not so merry holiday scams
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re online shopping this holiday season, be on the lookout for scammers trying to steal a deal, too! As you shop online, you may encounter more online shopping scams and they can take. many forms. Scammers are often aggressive and creative in...
cbs4local.com
Police search for suspect that shot and injured one male outside eastside bar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help in looking for a male suspect who shot and injured a man at an eastside bar Tuesday morning. According to the EPPD three men got into a fight at a bar located in the Airway Plaza on November 22.
KVIA
4.9 earthquake in West Texas felt in El Paso County
EL PASO, Texas -- A 4.9 magnitude earthquake took place Thursday near Mentone, Texas, according to the U.S. Geological survey. The 4.9 magnitude earthquake was felt just five minutes after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the same area. An ABC-7 viewer from Horizon City reported feeling tremors. This comes eight...
klaq.com
A Self-Driving Truck Was Spotted In El Paso & Reddit Loves It
In the past, the idea of a car driving by itself seems so alien. But with the advances of technology, not only did it become likely to happen, it HAS happened. Scientists & car manufacturers are always looking to make self-driving cars available for everyone. Recently some companies have even...
cbs4local.com
El Paso DA expected to appear in court in Walmart shooting, removal from office cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is expected to appear in court next week for the Walmart shooting case and for the case to remove her from office. Case to remove Yvonne Rosales from office. El Paso County Attorney JoAnne Bernal requested Rosales appear...
