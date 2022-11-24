ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

Why some Americans don't celebrate Thanksgiving

For many Americans, Thanksgiving is a special, beloved holiday for eating turkey – or a vegetarian main course option – and spending time with friends and family. However, for others, the celebration is deeply controversial, as Thanksgiving has a contentious history that goes back to when the first feast was held. In addition to a holiday steeped with cultural appropriation, the period of history in America is frequently white-washed, which leads some Americans to ignore, or condemn, the holiday. Thanksgiving is considered by some to be a "national day of mourning"Like Columbus Day, the holiday is viewed by many...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Bergen Record

Ulysses S. Grant: Overlooked, his efforts helped save the country | Opinion

The United States is a country with a storied history replete with many notable political leaders, military heroes and individuals of destiny. One often overlooked and underappreciated is Ulysses S. Grant, a victorious Union army general, accomplished U.S. president and man of destiny, especially for his role in helping to achieve victory over the insurrectionist South, end slavery and preserve the country in the aftermath of the Civil War. This year marks the 200th anniversary of the...
ALABAMA STATE
Upworthy

Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Robert F Kennedy's daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award

The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family's "power structure".She added that they took a "heroic stand" against "structural racism within the institution" of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to "exemplary leaders" and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
Advocate

This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
GEORGIA STATE
Ricky

Researchers suggest that Jesus was not born in December

Although the 25th of December is celebrated all around the world as Christmas Day, some researchers beg to differ when it comes to the date of Jesus's birth. They do not believe that Jesus was born in December. They say that the Roman Catholic Church chose to celebrate Christmas on the 25th of December only for the sake of convenience, without giving importance to the accuracy of the date.
Hdogar

What was John F. Kennedy's Personal Life Like?

John Fitzgerald Kennedy, more commonly known as J. F. Kennedy or JFK, was the 35th President of the United States. Being only 45 at that time, JFK was the youngest US president to come to the office. Only a thousand days after his election, J. F. Kennedy was assassinated, making him the youngest US president to die, too.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: The 45th President Divided the United States

As I sit here writing this, I wonder about the people who picked their loyalty to the 45th president over their loyalty to friends and family. How are they feeling in light of the lukewarm response to the announcement that another campaign has begun?

