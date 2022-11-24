Read full article on original website
Why some Americans don’t celebrate Thanksgiving
For many Americans, Thanksgiving is a special, beloved holiday for eating turkey – or a vegetarian main course option – and spending time with friends and family. However, for others, the celebration is deeply controversial, as Thanksgiving has a contentious history that goes back to when the first feast was held. In addition to a holiday steeped with cultural appropriation, the period of history in America is frequently white-washed, which leads some Americans to ignore, or condemn, the holiday. Thanksgiving is considered by some to be a “national day of mourning”Like Columbus Day, the holiday is viewed by many...
On this day in history, Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, 35th president, is assassinated
President John F. Kennedy, the nation's 35th president, was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, on this day in history, Nov. 22, 1963, while riding in a motorcade during a campaign trip.
Ulysses S. Grant: Overlooked, his efforts helped save the country | Opinion
The United States is a country with a storied history replete with many notable political leaders, military heroes and individuals of destiny. One often overlooked and underappreciated is Ulysses S. Grant, a victorious Union army general, accomplished U.S. president and man of destiny, especially for his role in helping to achieve victory over the insurrectionist South, end slavery and preserve the country in the aftermath of the Civil War. This year marks the 200th anniversary of the...
Northerners Conspired to Assassinate Lincoln and the Entire Line of Succession to the U.S. Presidency.
Many have argued that the war between the states was rooted in a fundamental difference in ideologies. The Confederacy, made up of slave-holding states in the South, not only wanted to keep slavery intact but also wanted it expanded into newly accepted states, while the Union, made up of mostly non-slave-holding states in the North, wanted it abolished.
Opinion: Was Buchanan the Worst President in American History?
James Buchanan was the 15th President to occupy the oval office (1857-1861), elected right before Abraham Lincoln. He was the only president from Pennsylvania and the only president to remain single throughout his life. He came from the Democrat Party.
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960s
Slavery in the U.S. was officially abolished in 1865 with the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Despite the official announcement, the lives of many enslaved African-Americans were precarious for a very long time.
Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
Patricia Heaton tells Christians 'disappointed' by midterms 'governments are finite,' God is 'ever sustaining'
Patricia Heaton gave her perspective on Tuesday's election results this week to Christians who were "disappointed" by Republicans' performance in the midterms.
Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award
The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene
If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
Researchers suggest that Jesus was not born in December
Although the 25th of December is celebrated all around the world as Christmas Day, some researchers beg to differ when it comes to the date of Jesus's birth. They do not believe that Jesus was born in December. They say that the Roman Catholic Church chose to celebrate Christmas on the 25th of December only for the sake of convenience, without giving importance to the accuracy of the date.
Colbert Says Obama Has Something Trump Never Will: ‘A Crowd Shouting How Hot He Is – and a Wife Who Agrees’ (Video)
With the amount of time former president Barack Obama has been spending on the midterms campaign trail this week, “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but compare the 44th president’s appearance to that of Donald Trump on Monday. “The midterms are a week from...
What was John F. Kennedy's Personal Life Like?
John Fitzgerald Kennedy, more commonly known as J. F. Kennedy or JFK, was the 35th President of the United States. Being only 45 at that time, JFK was the youngest US president to come to the office. Only a thousand days after his election, J. F. Kennedy was assassinated, making him the youngest US president to die, too.
West Virginia Governor says he would not let President Biden continue to be President if Biden was his dad
(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his Monday briefing that if President Biden was his dad he would not let President Biden continue to be President of the United States. ‘I would not let him continue on as President. I wouldn’t let him do it. Because absolutely he’s...
Liz Cheney schools Marjorie Taylor Greene on Russia: ‘You stand with Putin against freedom and America’
Rep Liz Cheney hit out at fellow Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia lawmaker made remarks at a rally that her Wyoming colleague described as “exactly what Putin wants”. On Thursday night, Ms Greene was joined by former president Donald Trump where the pair of MAGA...
Opinion: We Have to Stop White Christians from Establishing a "Morality Police"
There has been a lot of discussion over a recent story of a woman in Iran who died while in the custody of the “morality police.” As the United States increasingly falls under the influence of radical Christian nationalism, I wonder if such a force might be deployed in our country.
The American relatives of Adolf Hitler lived in New York and flew the American flag
Colorized image of Adolf Hitler (1889-1945)Credit: Kentot785; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In 2018, a reporter from the German newspaper, Bild, tracked down three brothers who lived in Long Island, New York.
Opinion: The 45th President Divided the United States
As I sit here writing this, I wonder about the people who picked their loyalty to the 45th president over their loyalty to friends and family. How are they feeling in light of the lukewarm response to the announcement that another campaign has begun?
Thousands of Christians Condemn Rep. Greene, Mike Flynn as 'False Prophets'
A Christian organization said Greene, Flynn and other Republicans have a "track record of misusing and appropriating Christianity for their own political gain."
The meeting that Hitler had with an African American student in Germany was unexpected
Hitler meeting with peopleCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. African American academic Milton S. J. Wright (1903 - 1972) is reported to be the only person of African descent to have had a face to face conversation with Adolf Hitler (1889 - 1945).
