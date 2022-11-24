Read full article on original website
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Beverly Holiday Parade Today (Sunday) at 1 p.m. – Paul & Kristin Guanci Grand Marshalls
BEVERY – The Beverly Holiday Parade will be held today at 1 p.m. – Kristin Pieroni Guanci is a Beverly native whose Grandpa Mario was one of the founding members of the ICC. Kristin’s Dad Robert served as a member of the Board of Directors and past president of the ICC. Kristin has also served as, Friends of Cove Park. Kristin and her Co President Roberta Chirco raised over $120,000 in private donations to turn Kimball Haskell Park into a play ground for children.
L’Arche Boston North Plans New Accessible Home with the Help of Haverhill Bank on #GivingTuesday
Haverhill Bank is matching contributions up to $20,000 to help L’Arche Boston North meet its $40,000 end-of-year fundraising goal. The match comes in time for GivingTuesday and remains in effect through the end of the year. “We are so grateful to Mr. (Thomas L.) Mortimer and all our friends...
Election Day was Weeks Ago, but State Law Keeps Haverhill and Area Towns at Work on Voting Results
Although Election Day was almost three weeks ago, the balloting season isn’t over until the Governor’s Council certifies 2022 results likely this Wednesday. Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas and her office were still working up until last week on post-processing ballots that arrived over the weekend and the Monday before Election Day. She explains, by state law, these votes are not counted until after the election and are handled in a public session advertised in advance.
Expected Rain Postpones Tree Lighting and Holiday Festivities at Haverhill’s Gale Park Until Monday
Haverhill’s Gale Park’s Christmas tree lighting, visit by Santa and other festivities planned for tonight, have been postponed until Monday night because of predictions of rain.. The 23rd annual tree lighting is now planned for Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. Gale Park Association’s Kathy Fitts told WHAV...
Drivers injured after separate crashes into Lynn and Yarmouth buildings
LYNN – Drivers in two Massachusetts communities were seriously injured Sunday morning in separate crashes that sent vehicles plowing into buildings.The first crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highbank Road in Yarmouth. The woman who was driving was ejected after crashing into a home. She was the only person in the car.Following the crash, the woman was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital with serious injuries. The residents were home at the time but were in a different part of the house and were not hurt.The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.Around 10:30 a.m. in Lynn, an SUV slammed through a commercial garage on Chatham Street. The vehicle appeared to have plowed through one wall before travelling completely through the building and out a wall on the other side.The car caught fire after crashing.Police said two people were taken to the hospital, including the woman who was driving. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss
WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM. The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that"Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
Man Missing From Wakefield Group Home For 2 Weeks Yet To Be Found: Police
Wakefield Police are trying to find a man who went missing from a Wakefield group home more than two weeks ago. Colby Clerie was last seen at the Malden train station around noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to WPD. While Clerie no longer lives in Wakefield and is homeless, he usually stays in touch with his team at the home, police added.
Photo of the Day: 10th Reunion For Framingham High Class of 2012
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School Class of 2012 held its 10th reunion last night, November 25. About 70 classmates attend the reunion held at China Gourmet on Route 9 West in Framingham. Photo submitted to SOURCE media.
WHAV Supports Your Favorite Causes Every Day; Help Support Its Downtown ‘Homecoming’
Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday, adding nonprofits to a string of post-Thanksgiving movements that include Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday and Cyber Monday. Every day, WHAV helps the charities and causes you already support by featuring these worthy groups in local news, Community Spotlight and live interviews over the radio, online, in newsletters and social media, via podcasts and in so many other ways.
WMUR.com
Manchester woman missing for 41 years last seen with killer Terry Rasmussen, also known as 'Bob Evans'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's been 41 years since a Manchester woman was reported missing and investigators still don't know what happened to her. Denise Beaudin was 23 years old when she vanished. She was last seen by family on Thanksgiving in 1981, with her boyfriend, then-37-year-old Terry Rasmussen. Officials...
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester VA Medical Center main building partially closes due to flooding
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester VA Medical Center’s main building is partially closed until further notice due to a pipe leak and flooding. Veterans affected by this closure will be called to reschedule. It is not known yet when the building will reopen. In the meantime, the following areas are NOT affected and running according to schedule:
spectrumnews1.com
'It's our biggest event of the year': Worcester Center for Crafts celebrates holiday festival Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some local craft makers were getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday afternoon. Every year, the Worcester Center for Crafts hosts their holiday festival the Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. The center is transformed into a European-style holiday marketplace, and is a celebration of handmade goods,...
Last Minute Effort of Public Safety and School Teamwork Helps Feed More Than 70 Families
Mike Jarvis and Haverhill’s first responders made fast work of distributing more than 70 turkeys to needy families of Haverhill students at the last minute before Thanksgiving. Jarvis of Jarvi Productions said the turkeys were made available from “a very generous and thoughtful group.” He said within 10 minutes...
nbcboston.com
Police in Tewksbury Asking the Public to Help Identify a Vandalism Suspect
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, have asked the public to help them identify a vandalism suspect after an incident on Friday night. According to Tewksbury police, the incident occurred on Catamount Road. Police did not provide any details on the extent of the damage, or what was vandalized. Anyone with information...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 21, 2022: Haverhill Man Arrested
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, November 21, 2022:. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) A caller reported a child in a yard on Main Street may be...
Holiday Season Begins in Earnest with Shop Small Day, Gale Park Tree Lighting This Weekend
A busy post-Thanksgiving weekend is taking shape with “Shop Small Day” Saturday and one of Haverhill’s first Christmas tree lighting ceremonies Sunday. “Shop Small Day” encourages consumers to buy from locally owned businesses. Michael Thompson, a Haverhill SCORE volunteer, recently gave WHAV listeners an overview. “You...
thelocalne.ws
The red-headed woodpecker is a rare visitor to Ipswich, where the field meets the forest
If you are running in the fields at Appleton Farms, at the Trustees of Reservations landscape on 1A in Ipswich, run back past the farm store and straight down the path. Listen for a drumming sound that lasts about one second, then pauses, then repeats. You might hear the call, too: a loud “qurr.”
