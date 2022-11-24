ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methuen, MA

msonewsports.com

Beverly Holiday Parade Today (Sunday) at 1 p.m. – Paul & Kristin Guanci Grand Marshalls

BEVERY – The Beverly Holiday Parade will be held today at 1 p.m. – Kristin Pieroni Guanci is a Beverly native whose Grandpa Mario was one of the founding members of the ICC. Kristin’s Dad Robert served as a member of the Board of Directors and past president of the ICC. Kristin has also served as, Friends of Cove Park. Kristin and her Co President Roberta Chirco raised over $120,000 in private donations to turn Kimball Haskell Park into a play ground for children.
BEVERLY, MA
WHAV

Election Day was Weeks Ago, but State Law Keeps Haverhill and Area Towns at Work on Voting Results

Although Election Day was almost three weeks ago, the balloting season isn’t over until the Governor’s Council certifies 2022 results likely this Wednesday. Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas and her office were still working up until last week on post-processing ballots that arrived over the weekend and the Monday before Election Day. She explains, by state law, these votes are not counted until after the election and are handled in a public session advertised in advance.
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

Drivers injured after separate crashes into Lynn and Yarmouth buildings

LYNN – Drivers in two Massachusetts communities were seriously injured Sunday morning in separate crashes that sent vehicles plowing into buildings.The first crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highbank Road in Yarmouth. The woman who was driving was ejected after crashing into a home. She was the only person in the car.Following the crash, the woman was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital with serious injuries. The residents were home at the time but were in a different part of the house and were not hurt.The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.Around 10:30 a.m. in Lynn, an SUV slammed through a commercial garage on Chatham Street. The vehicle appeared to have plowed through one wall before travelling completely through the building and out a wall on the other side.The car caught fire after crashing.Police said two people were taken to the hospital, including the woman who was driving. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
YARMOUTH, MA
Dianna Carney

4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss

WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM. The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that"Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."
MARSHFIELD, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
BOXFORD, MA
WHAV

WHAV Supports Your Favorite Causes Every Day; Help Support Its Downtown ‘Homecoming’

Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday, adding nonprofits to a string of post-Thanksgiving movements that include Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday and Cyber Monday. Every day, WHAV helps the charities and causes you already support by featuring these worthy groups in local news, Community Spotlight and live interviews over the radio, online, in newsletters and social media, via podcasts and in so many other ways.
HAVERHILL, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester VA Medical Center main building partially closes due to flooding

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester VA Medical Center’s main building is partially closed until further notice due to a pipe leak and flooding. Veterans affected by this closure will be called to reschedule. It is not known yet when the building will reopen. In the meantime, the following areas are NOT affected and running according to schedule:
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Police in Tewksbury Asking the Public to Help Identify a Vandalism Suspect

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, have asked the public to help them identify a vandalism suspect after an incident on Friday night. According to Tewksbury police, the incident occurred on Catamount Road. Police did not provide any details on the extent of the damage, or what was vandalized. Anyone with information...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 21, 2022: Haverhill Man Arrested

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, November 21, 2022:. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) A caller reported a child in a yard on Main Street may be...
WILMINGTON, MA
