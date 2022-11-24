ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

San Antonio man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend in head on Thanksgiving night, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night at a home in West Bexar County, according to jail records. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of De Zavala Road after someone reported him looking into vehicles. San Antonio police responded to the scene and Shaw ran off, BCSO said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Community, families remember victims of unsolved homicides during vigil

San Antonio – Saturday marks six years since Aaron Rocha was killed in a road rage incident. San Antonio police still have not found the person responsible for his death. Aaron’s mother, Lori Rocha, said he was in the car with friends heading home near Huebner and Lockhill-Selma Roads when a man in a gold four-door sedan fired several rounds, killing Rocha out of road rage.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man arrested after road-rage shooting results in another man’s death on SE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he shot and killed a 70-year-old driver during an apparent road-rage incident on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Donyell Moton, 46, was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened after 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Police were initially called to a Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man stabbed while walking home from store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man was stabbed while walking home from the corner store Friday, according to San Antonio police. The cutting happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hot Well Boulevard and South New Braunfels Avenue. Police said a man was walking home when he got...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Families celebrate Christmas season at Ford Holiday River Parade

San Antonio – Thousands of people gathered for the 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade at the San Antonio River Walk on Friday. This year’s theme highlighted traditions from around the world. One of the multicultural groups present at the event included the Salsa On2 School holiday dancers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

‘Brown Friday’ keeps plumbers busy after Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO – Black Friday is a busy day for plumbers, too. Typically, plumbers receive up to 50% more calls than they do on any given Friday. It’s all thanks to the big Thanksgiving meals and what people are pouring down the drain. “Typically about 30% of our...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

