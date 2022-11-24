Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Teen charged after working with brother to steal Christmas gifts out of man’s vehicle, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he and his brother stole Christmas presents out of a man’s vehicle when he returned home from a family outing. Dominick Michael Clark Brinkley, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Nov....
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fracturing teen’s jaw in basketball fight, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was arrested after he fractured a teen’s jaw during a fight that stemmed from a basketball game, according to an arrest warrant. Darrell DeWayne Gray Jr. was booked Friday on a charge of aggravated assault - serious bodily injury, according to court records.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend in head on Thanksgiving night, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night at a home in West Bexar County, according to jail records. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of De Zavala Road after someone reported him looking into vehicles. San Antonio police responded to the scene and Shaw ran off, BCSO said.
KSAT 12
Have you seen him? BCSO searching for suspect in Thanksgiving shooting
BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for allegedly shooting a woman in the head on Thanksgiving, leaving her in critical condition. The shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 10600 block of Barbwire Pass. Upon arrival, BCSO deputies found...
KSAT 12
Man accused of fatally shooting ex-wife, another man during Thanksgiving dinner turns self in to San Antonio police
A man accused of forcing his way into his ex-wife’s Spring Branch home on Thanksgiving and opening fire, killing her, another man and injuring multiple others has turned himself in, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Baggett...
KSAT 12
Teen shot in arm while walking home on Northwest Side, police say
A teenager walking home on the city’s Northwest Side was shot in the arm after getting into an altercation, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 11:19 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Spring Hurst. Drive. Police at the scene said a teen boy was walking home...
KSAT 12
Community, families remember victims of unsolved homicides during vigil
San Antonio – Saturday marks six years since Aaron Rocha was killed in a road rage incident. San Antonio police still have not found the person responsible for his death. Aaron’s mother, Lori Rocha, said he was in the car with friends heading home near Huebner and Lockhill-Selma Roads when a man in a gold four-door sedan fired several rounds, killing Rocha out of road rage.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after road-rage shooting results in another man’s death on SE Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he shot and killed a 70-year-old driver during an apparent road-rage incident on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Donyell Moton, 46, was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened after 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Police were initially called to a Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive.
KSAT 12
Witnesses pull driver out of car after crash on IH-10, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Four witnesses pulled a man out of his car after he lost control and crashed on IH-10, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of IH-10 West. Police said a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when the...
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot during altercation on Southeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot on the city’s Southeast Side late Sunday night. Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hicks Avenue, not far from Clark Avenue and Steves Avenue after receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
Aunt stabs teenage nephew at West Side home, sending him to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A teen has serious injuries after San Antonio police said he was stabbed by his aunt with a knife at a West Side home. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Fortuna Street, near Old Highway 90 West and Northwest 36th Street.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies man shot, killed outside Walgreens on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. A man who was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Walgreens on the West Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Ricardo Ortega, 30, died at the scene, according to the ME. The shooting happened just after midnight in the...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed while walking home from store, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man was stabbed while walking home from the corner store Friday, according to San Antonio police. The cutting happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hot Well Boulevard and South New Braunfels Avenue. Police said a man was walking home when he got...
KSAT 12
Scam callers posing as Guadalupe County Chief Deputy, requesting money
GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Phone scammers are targeting Guadalupe County residents, claiming to be Chief Deputy Joshua Ray with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and are requesting money. The sheriff’s office warned of the active scam on social media Sunday afternoon. According to the GCSO, the scam...
KSAT 12
Fight at Ingram Park Mall leads to parking lot shooting, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. A man was arrested Friday after a shooting at Ingram Park Mall injured three, leaving one hospitalized. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Police said a fight inside moved to the parking lot on...
KSAT 12
East Side home goes up in flames after woman says she walked away from burning cigarette
An early morning fire left a family’s East Side home damaged, but not destroyed. Magdelena Narvaiz Aleman grew up at the house on Hicks Avenue, near I-10 East, but it may be a while before her family can go back inside. “Everything is gone, even my important papers. Cellphones,...
KSAT 12
San Fernando Cathedral Church announces return to full Communion tradition before Christmas
SAN ANTONIO – Sunday marks the first day of Advent, the first of four Sundays before Christmas. It is a special occasion for some because it is the first time at San Fernando Cathedral that many Catholics in San Antonio are being offered the full Blood of Christ Communion during mass since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KSAT 12
Archdiocese of San Antonio reinstates distribution of the Blood of Christ in Communion
SAN ANTONIO – The Archdiocese of San Antonio announced that starting Sunday, parishes will once again offer consecrated wine during the administration of Holy Communion. It’s been more than two years since its discontinuation at the start of the pandemic as a precaution to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.
KSAT 12
Families celebrate Christmas season at Ford Holiday River Parade
San Antonio – Thousands of people gathered for the 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade at the San Antonio River Walk on Friday. This year’s theme highlighted traditions from around the world. One of the multicultural groups present at the event included the Salsa On2 School holiday dancers.
KSAT 12
‘Brown Friday’ keeps plumbers busy after Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO – Black Friday is a busy day for plumbers, too. Typically, plumbers receive up to 50% more calls than they do on any given Friday. It’s all thanks to the big Thanksgiving meals and what people are pouring down the drain. “Typically about 30% of our...
