Billy Eichner’s gay rom-com Bros is getting a pre-Christmas berth at Peacock. Universal Pictures announced Monday that the pic — which opened in theaters on Sept. 30 — will begin streaming on Peacock on Dec. 2. Bros made noise for being the first major studio film centered on an LGBTQ+ romantic comedy, as well as the first one to feature an all LGBTQ+ cast. In addition to Difficult People alum Eichner (who co-wrote the screenplay with Nicholas Stoller), the ensemble includes Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Guillermo Díaz (Scandal), Guy Branum (The Other Two) and Amanda Bearse (Married… With Children). Bros also made...

