Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Person Struck and Killed by a Caltrain
A Caltrain commuter train fatally struck an individual on the tracks in San Francisco Saturday morning. According to Caltrain, the incident occurred at approximately 8:58 a.m. when northbound Caltrain #221 fatally struck the person, who was trespassing on the tracks in Tunnel 3. A Caltrain official said there were 178...
NBC Bay Area
I-880 in Oakland Reopens After Police Arrest Person Brandishing a Gun
All lanes of Interstate 880 in Oakland reopened early Monday morning after police said they arrested a person brandishing a gun. The closure happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of 66th Avenue and Hegenberger Road, near the Oakland Coliseum, police said. When officers arrived at the scene,...
NBC Bay Area
Muni Bus Hijacking: Video Captures Stolen Bus Sideswiping Cars in SF
A video shows a new angle to the alarming Muni bus hijacking in San Francisco Friday night. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Cortland and Mission streets, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The video obtained by NBC Bay Area Saturday showed the bus...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested After Hijacking Muni Bus in San Francisco: Police
A suspect was taken into custody after they hijacked a Muni bus in San Francisco Friday night, police said. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Cortland and Mission streets in the Mission District. According to San Francisco police, officers arrived on scene at the location...
NBC Bay Area
Gas Station Cashier Fatally Shot, Suspect Remains at Large
Police in Antioch report that a convenience store clerk was fatally shot early Saturday morning during what they suspect was a "botched robbery." Officers received an emergency call at 2:05 a.m. from an employee at the Chevron gas station located at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard, reporting a person had been shot.
NBC Bay Area
Man Dies Following Shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin
Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the streets of the Tenderloin Saturday morning. At about 10:20 a.m., officers witnessed a shooting along the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers administered medical aid to the shooting victim and paramedics soon arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died just after arrival.
NBC Bay Area
Buchanan YMCA Catches Fire, Sustains Major Damages: SFFD
A San Francisco YMCA facility in Japantown suffered major damages after it caught on fire on Sunday, fire officials said. Though no injuries were reported, the building on Buchanan and Geary streets suffered major damage on its exterior and moderate damage on two floors, said a San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson.
NBC Bay Area
Long Lines at Bay Area Airports for Post-Thanksgiving Travel
The rough trip home for tens of thousands of travelers continued Sunday night. More than 2,500 flights into or out of U.S. airports were delayed Sunday and several dozen flights were canceled. The mess was caused by severe weather in parts of the country, including strong winds, rain and snow.
NBC Bay Area
3 Injured, Suspect Arrested After Stabbing Inside SF Home: Police
San Francisco police are investigating a stabbing inside a home Saturday night. Just before 7:30 p.m., police responded to the reported stabbing in area of Juanita and Evelyn ways. According to San Francisco police, officers found three adults, who were bleeding and were apparently stabbed inside a home. Police investigation...
NBC Bay Area
Robbery Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy After Allegedly Firing Gun in Fairfield
A robbery suspect died after he was shot by a Solano County Sheriff's deputy, the Solano County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday. Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, a K9 deputy and Fairfield police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery near Central Way and Pittman Road. Upon arrival,...
NBC Bay Area
Travelers Rescued After Boat Collision on Alcatraz Island
A boat collided against rocks on the west side of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Saturday morning. San Francisco Fire Department received an initial call about the boat, with two people and three dogs on board, at approximately 9:55 a.m. The Coast Guard and fire officials worked swiftly to rescue...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Mayor Unveils Public Safety Initiatives Designed to Spur Holiday Business
Outgoing Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf this week unveiled her public safety initiatives for downtown and other retail districts in hopes to spur shopper confidence amid the city's crime woes and support businesses as they continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic. The mayor has resolved to spend up...
NBC Bay Area
Crews Contain 3-Alarm House Fire in Concord
A three-alarm fire gutted a home in Concord late Saturday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 1400 block of Babel Lane near Kimball Way. Firefighters contained the fire. The fire is under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.
NBC Bay Area
2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide
Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
NBC Bay Area
Police Warn Public of Thefts, Car Break-Ins During Holiday Shopping
With the holidays, comes the expected increase in car break-ins, especially at malls and shopping centers. The holiday season kicked off with a parade inside San Jose’s Eastridge Mall Friday. With Santa as the grand marshal, the smiles were everywhere during the official tree lighting. While the holidays bring...
NBC Bay Area
Blinky's Holiday Drive Through Returns for Another Year in San Jose
It's lights, cameras and holiday magic in the South Bay. Blinky's Holiday Drive Through is now open at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose, offering people a way to soak up a lighted display from the comfort of their cars. Saturday was the first night of the display and it...
NBC Bay Area
Police make 9 DUI Arrests After Raucous Thanksgiving Eve in Petaluma
Police in Petaluma arrested nine people for allegedly driving under the influence after "saturating" the downtown area due to heavy Thanksgiving eve revelry. Six officers were deployed downtown on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning to conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol along with six additional officers in anticipation of large bar crowds, the agency said.
NBC Bay Area
California Off to Good Start, But Needs Consistent Rain to End Drought: NWS
The National Weather Service's Bay Area office tweeted Sunday that, while California is slightly better off than at the same time last year when it comes to ending the drought, "that won't mean much if we don't continue to get storms throughout the wet season." At this time last year,...
NBC Bay Area
Vigil in San Francisco Marks 44th Anniversary of Milk-Moscone Killing
Sunday marks 44 years since a pivotal and tragic event in San Francisco history: the assassination of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk inside San Francisco City Hall. The two were shot and killed by former supervisor Dan White on Nov. 27, 1978. Milk became one of the country's first openly gay elected officials when he won a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977.
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Youth Football Team Heading to Pop Warner Super Bowl
A South Bay youth football team is headed to the Pop Warner Super Bowl. The Los Gatos-Campbell Longhorns are fired up to head to the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Florida later this week. These 13- and 14-year-old boys are from different backgrounds and cities including San Mateo, San Jose, Campbell, Los Gatos and Morgan Hill.
Comments / 0