Village council adopts buildout schedule

A lame duck Village Council recently adopted a building permit allocation schedule that should bring to a conclusion all new construction in the small municipality as state-imposed buildout is set for July 2023.

Building allocations are tightly controlled by the state primarily to ensure emergency evacuation thresholds for Florida Keys residents are met. Local governments in the Keys have very few state-issued allocations remaining to award.

The village has just 19 single-family home allocations remaining, as well as 33,964 square feet of commercial space to award.

A newly elected council to be seated in December could revisit the schedule and extend the deadline somewhat by issuing fewer allocations each quarter, but the current council last week moved ahead with the staff-recommended plan in part to provide clarity to the 70-plus prospective homebuilders currently in the queue for the handful of remaining allocations.

According to the adopted schedule, 11 market-rate home allocations will be distributed in 2023, including four without land dedication and one with land dedication in the first quarter, and five without land dedication and one with land dedication in the second quarter. Land dedications to the village earn more points for prospective builders in the village’s point-based system for awarding allocations.

Eight affordable housing allocations will be issued in 2023.

Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal has advocated for awarding fewer allocations to postpone the inevitable takings claims that will be filed in court by property owners unable to build homes on vacant land otherwise suitable for such construction. Monroe County and Marathon have taken steps to extend buildout for a few more years.

Rosenthal, however, has not been able to convince his colleagues to stretch out the allocation schedule.

The council last week also awarded five market-rate home allocations to wrap up this year’s remaining allotment.

Additionally, the council voted to provide administrative relief to the Wrenn/Ekblom family to develop six wooded residential properties that haven’t been able to qualify for a building allocation during the last four years.

Rosenthal voted in opposition to all six administrative relief requests, saying the applicants were at the “bottom of the (allocation) list because of the environmental impacts” of their proposed developments. He was joined in opposition by Councilman Mark Gregg on two of the requests because those properties are targeted for potential acquisition under the Florida Forever land preservation program. Gregg proposed allowing the state six months to consider acquiring the lands and the village awarding the family allocations to develop properties elsewhere.

“The state must know something about the properties we don’t know,” Gregg said.

But he had no takers other than Rosenthal.

Councilman Buddy Pinder described the applicants as good stewards of the environment and one of the few builders of homes working families can afford.

“They won’t remove one more tree than they have to,” Pinder said.

The council voted unanimously to amend its vacation rental regulations, at the urging of the state, so that valuation exemptions do not continue in perpetuity. A second vote is required to formally adopt the changes.

Existing code prohibits new transient rental units in Residential High and Mixed Use Future Land Use Map categories unless they are assessed by the Monroe County Property Appraiser at a value in excess of 600% of the current median adjusted gross annual income for households within Monroe County.

For properties that have an approved vacation rental license as of Dec. 31, 2022, the 2007 Monroe County Property Appraiser assessed value will be used. In 2007, the median annual income for Monroe County was $62,500. Based on this, a property would have been required to have an assessment of at least $375,000 to be eligible.

However, properties that have transferred ownership through an arm’s length sale or did not have vacation rental license as of Dec. 31, 2022, will no longer be eligible to use the 2007 Monroe County Property Appraiser assessed values.

In 2022, the median income for Monroe County is $100,500. That results in a new assessed minimum of $603,000 to qualify in the MU and RH categories.

Additionally, effective Jan. 1, 2023, no new transient rental unit in the Residential Conservation, Residential Low or Airport Future Land Use Map category may be registered unless it is assessed by the Monroe County Property Appraiser at a value in excess of 900% of the current median adjusted gross annual income for households within Monroe County.

In RC, RL, and A, the minimum value is $904,500 based upon the above median income.