Keys celebrate winter holidays

The entire family can delight in snow despite the Florida Keys’ balmy winter temperatures Friday, Dec. 2, during Islamorada’s annual Florida Keys Holiday Fest scheduled on the beach at Founders Park, Mile Marker 87, bayside.

A 30-ton snow mountain, perfect for making subtropical snowballs, is typically a family favorite during the celebration. The fun is scheduled from 4 to 10 p.m. at the park’s beach area. The crowd-pleasing celebration centerpiece, a 35-foot-tall holiday tree with “magical” snow blowing from its branches, is to be lit at 6 p.m.

The 18th annual holiday parade is themed “Celebrating the Holidays Through the Centuries (1823-2023)” in honor of the 200th anniversary of the establishment of Monroe County.