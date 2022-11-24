Holiday Helpers seek toys

Holiday Helpers is a massive, Keys-wide toy drive that benefits six nonprofits with a goal of 2500 new toys by Dec. 1.

The toy drive is organized by Wesley House Family Services so that each agency is not doing their own individual toy drive, and to make it cohesive for the public. For 2022, the toys will be shared with Wesley House, Early Learning Coalition, SOS Foundation, Kids Come First, The Guidance Care Center, and Samuel’s House. Every toy adds up! Please visit www.WesleyHouse.org/HolidayHelpers to shop the Amazon List or leave a toy in one of the collection boxes at 40 locations throughout the Keys.

For information, contact Grace Epperly at Wesley House at 305-809-5000.