U.S. 1 Radio
There will be no Morning Magazine or Evening Edition on Thursday, Nov. 24, in celebration of Thanksgiving Day. News Director Joe Moore and Chuck Thomas will return, albeit stuffed, on Friday morning as Tom Sweets, with the Key West Wildlife Center, updates winter bird activity in the Florida Keys.
Also on Friday’s Morning Magazine,
• J.W. Cooke, Keys Citizen Managing Editor
• Steve Estes, News Barometer Editor and Publisher
• Dr. William Tycolis, Summerland Dental
• Chris Seymour, Keys Citizen Executive Editor
• The Lower Keys Rock and Reggae Band
On Evening Edition, host Ron Saunders talks with Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Miller
