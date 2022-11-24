Key West labor staffing conspirator pleads guilty to immigration fraud

A former Key West resident pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 22, to an immigration conspiracy related to the operation of several Key West labor staffing companies.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from January 2016 through at least January 2021, Oleksandr Morgunov, formerly of Key West, helped operate Paradise Choice LLC, Paradise Choice Cleaning LLC, Tropical City Services LLC and Tropical City Group LLC, all of which were labor staffing companies in South Florida. The staffing companies facilitated the employment of individuals in hotels, bars and restaurants in Key West and other locations, even though the employees were not authorized to work in the United States.

As part of his plea, Morgunov admitted that he and his co-conspirators paid the workers without withholding Social Security, Medicare and income taxes from their wages, then did not report those wages to the IRS, as required by law. Morgunov also acknowledged that he and his co-conspirators defrauded the IRS out of more than $7.9 million in employment taxes.

Along with Morgunov, Mykhaylo Chugay and Volodymyer Ogorodnychuck owned and operated the labor-staffing companies in Key West and South Florida between August 2007 and July 2021. Chugay was sentenced in September to 24 years in prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the IRS and conspiracy to harbor aliens and have them remain in the United States, while Ogorodnychuk was sentenced to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to court records.

At Chugay’s trial, the government proved he facilitated the employment of individuals in hotels, bars and restaurants in Key West and other locations, although the employees were not authorized to work in the United States. Chugay was listed as the registered agent for the companies.

The government showed that Chugay and his co-conspirators defrauded the IRS out of millions in Social Security and Medicare taxes that should have been collected and paid in connection with the employment of these workers. In addition, the government proved Chugay conspired to encourage workers to enter the United States and remain in the country, in violation of immigration laws. The government also proved that Chugay and others sent checks and wires from the illegal scheme to conspirators in Ukraine and elsewhere.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations and IRS-Criminal Investigation investigated the case. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations provided substantial assistance at trial.

“The elaborate scheme organized by this organization took advantage of U.S. Government programs designed to assist vulnerable populations seeking assistance and a better life here in the US for their own personal gain,” said Special Agent in Charge Anthony Salisbury of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Miami said following Chugay’s sentencing. “This sentence is the culmination of a lengthy investigation which demonstrates the resolve and determination of HSI and its partners to stop individuals trying to take advantage of the systemic vulnerabilities to fuel their lavish lifestyles.”

“We are committed to finding criminals who break the law to gain an unfair market advantage and enrich themselves by avoiding to pay taxes,” said Special Agent in Charge Matthew D. Line of the IRS-Criminal Investigation Miami Field Office. “This is another example of how our local agents and staff applied their skilled forensic financial analysis and criminal investigative expertise to investigate crooked staffing companies engaged in illegal employment practices.”

Morgunov is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for conspiring to harbor aliens and induce them to remain in the United States. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

In March 2021, news of federal authorities investigating local labor companies began to surface in Key West. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed the investigation in an email to the Keys Citizen in March but declined to comment or provide information about the labor-staffing companies involved in the investigation.

At that time, several local business owners said they were familiar with the companies and the investigation, but they declined to comment. Some owners said the crackdown and investigation had an impact on some local businesses’ abilities to operate.

The Florida Keys’ workforce pool is as diverse as any, with workers coming from Mexico, Central and South America and as far as Eastern Europe.

cseymour@keysnews.com