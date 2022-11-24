Gulf Council to host lobster meeting

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will hold a meeting of its Spiny Lobster Advisory Panel, both virtually and in-person, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 7. The meeting will be held at the council offices, 4107 West Spruce St., Suite 200, Tampa, Florida 33607.

The Advisory Panel will hear a presentation on the Proposed Rule to expand the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The Advisory Panel is expected to make recommendations that will inform the Council’s comment letter on the expansion. The Advisory Panel will also discuss limited entry in spiny lobster recreational fishery and impacts of Hurricane Ian on the spiny lobster fishery. Public comment will be held before the meeting adjourns.

People can register for the webinar at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3617178177960168972.