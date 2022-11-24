ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohen, Saint Francis (PA) down Franciscan (OH) 120-53

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Josh Cohen’s 19 points helped Saint Francis (PA) defeat Franciscan (OH) 120-53 on Wednesday night.

Cohen also added five rebounds and five assists for the Red Flash (2-4). Maxwell Land added 16 points while going 6 of 9 (4 for 6 from distance), and he also had eight rebounds. Marlon Hargis was 6-of-10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Barons were led by Travis Lien, who posted 15 points and six rebounds. Tristian McDannell added seven points for Franciscan (OH). In addition, Colton Hage had seven points.

The game served as an exhibition for Franciscan, a Division III member.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

No. 23 Lady Vols cruise past Eastern Kentucky 105-71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rickea Jackson scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack and No. 23 Tennessee coasted to a 105-71 win over Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. Jordan Horston added 14 points for the Lady Vols (4-4), Jillian Hollingshead and Tamari Key 13 each and Karoline Striplin 10. Jackson and Horston both had five assists and joined Hollingshead with eight rebounds. Antwainette Walker scored 18 points for the Colonels (4-3). Tennessee hit 6 of 10 3-pointers and had a 14-0 run in the first quarter to lead 33-11. The Lady Vols used their biggest quarter of the season to have their biggest half as Striplin scored eight points in the last 2:40 to push the score to 60-34.
Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11. “They were the more aggressive team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We wanted a physical game. We didn’t want a physical game with them getting the rebounds and then also us putting them on the foul line. Lesson that we’ve got to learn is we need to embrace being the aggressor at both ends of the floor at all times.”
