Trade growth is likely to slow in the closing months of 2022 and into 2023, according to the latest World Trade Organization (WTO) Goods Trade Barometer released Monday, as the global economy continues to be buffeted by strong headwinds. The current reading of 96.2 is below the baseline value for the index and the previous reading of 100, reflecting cooling demand for traded goods. The Goods Trade Barometer is a composite leading indicator for world trade, providing real-time information on the trajectory of merchandise trade relative to recent trends. Values greater than 100 signal above-trend expansion while values less than 100...

20 MINUTES AGO