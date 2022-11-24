Read full article on original website
House of Ruth prepares for Giving Tuesday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In just two days, the House of Ruth in Dothan will hold Giving Tuesday. Any money raised from Giving Tuesday will go towards their efforts in trying to put an end to domestic violence. House of Ruth provides shelter and services to people affected by...
Downtown Dothan businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - People in Dothan supported small businesses downtown in honor of Small Business Saturday. Naomi and Olive, Honey Bee Tees, and Downtown Books welcomed shoppers. The holiday season is vital for small businesses as it can count for one-third of their yearly income. This day is important...
Hundreds attend holiday pop-up market in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - From pictures with Santa, to shopping and food, Sunday’s holiday event in Enterprise had something for everyone to enjoy. Over 60 vendors gave attendees lots of opportunity to support local businesses, something owners say is especially important this time of year. “Everything I do is...
How you can help the Wiregrass United Way this Giving Tuesday!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tuesday marks another day of Giving Tuesday, a day across the country where people are urged to give back to organizations that serve our communities. The United Way raised over $100,000 in just eight hours last year on Giving Tuesday, they are hoping for similar numbers again this year.
DPD: Cyber Monday Safety Tips
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Cyber Monday is just hours away and the Dothan Police Department wants you to be careful. Police stress to beware of scams, pop-up windows, and ads because you want to make sure you are buying from a legitimate website and are not clicking on unknown links or text messages.
Walk the Dog Forecast for November 28, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be pleasant, with sunshine and a few high clouds filling the skies. High temperatures will be around where we should be for late November in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Wiregrass Wonders: Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - For the last 25 years, the Trawicks have been lighting up the night in Enterprise. The Trawick’s Christmas in the Woodlands drive-thru light display is back up and running for another year and is known to bring in a large crowd. “Annually we see anywhere...
The City of Slocomb showing population growth
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Portions of the Wiregrass are showing continued growth in retail and population for the last 14 years. Mayor Rob Hinson says the city has seen exponential growth coming from nearby Dothan. And western Houston County. First elected in 2008, Hinson says he’s never seen such...
“Ice and Lights” is now open to the public
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The weather didn’t stop some people today from hitting the ice skating rink in Dothan. “Ice and Lights” has officially opened up for the public and they are hoping for a great turnout. Due to the growing success of last year, the rink...
Taylor road closed until further notice
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New road work will be in progress in Houston County until further notice. According to officials, Taylor Road will be closed to through traffic between S. Park Ave. and Campbellton Hwy (HWY 605 and Bruner road) until further notice. This work is for a cross drain...
November 2022 Teacher of the Month: Hunter Miller
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass is full of wonderful teachers who go above and beyond their expected duties. So, News 4 and All In Credit Union want to highlight their dedication to ensuring students succeed. News 4′s Carmen Fuentes recently sat down with our November Teacher of the Month,...
Sports bars prepare for the Iron Bowl
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — With the Iron Bowl Saturday, many sports bars were preparing for one of their biggest crowds of the year. To prepare for these numbers, most bars made sure they had extra food prepared and that all hands were on deck. “Make sure we had a...
Alabama inmate on work release fatally shot in apparent ‘love triangle,’ police say
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama inmate free on a work release holiday pass was fatally shot on Friday by the estranged husband of a woman the victim was visiting, authorities said. Lashawn Poke, 41, of Dothan died at a residence near Taylor, Alabama, WTVY reported. Brent Guilford, 35,...
16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old male was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The shooting happened on Sims Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is learned.
UPDATE: Victim identified in early morning shooting in Houston Co.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim from Friday morning’s shooting in Houston County has been identified as Lashawn Poke, 41, of Dothan. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd says his cause of death was a gunshot wound. Sources say Poke was with a woman at the home and...
Suspect charged in early morning Houston Co. shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The man who is accused of shooting and killing Lashawn Poke has been charged with Capital Murder. Brent Guilford, 35, of Dothan is accused of shooting Poke. The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning and deputies say Guilford was taken into custody...
Downtown Dothan gets a Christmas makeover
The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips to remember before putting your apron on. As you think about stuffing your belly on Thursday, ALEA is asking that you save room for safety this Thanksgiving. Double murder suspect caught. Updated: 5 hours ago. The 14-year-old was wanted on two...
Police: 1 stabbed in Samson, illegal immigrant arrested
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is in jail and another is recovering from injuries after being stabbed Saturday night, according to Samson Police. Officials say the stabbing happened on South Bay Street in Samson. We’re told when they arrived, they found a Hispanic man who’d been stabbed in the...
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Thanksgiving is the #1 day for cooking fires in the home. Harvest Church Dothan briefly addressed its ongoing...
Man dies after crashing into Dothan church
The 36-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.
