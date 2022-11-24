ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall Township, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bhavini Patel announces candidacy for state House seat vacated by Summer Lee

Election Day is over but there are still some Pennsylvania state House seats that will need representatives. One Edgewood elected official is putting her name up for consideration. Bhavini Patel, an Edgewood councilwoman and Democrat, announced on Monday her candidacy for state House District 34, which includes Pittsburgh neighborhoods Homewood,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. Republicans look inward after voters quashed the expected red wave

Votes were barely counted in the Nov. 8 election before the “autopsy” stories started rolling in on the Pennsylvania Republican Party. After Democrats took back the state House after 12 years and won contested congressional races, the governor’s race, and U.S. Senate seat in an expected “red wave” year for Republicans, there was plenty to dissect.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

News from: Fox Chapel, West Deer and O'Hara

—- Concordia Lutheran Ministries has again opened its Adopt-A-Resident Program to the community. Individuals, businesses or congregations may “adopt” a resident and give him or her Christmas gifts. Gift suggestions include a sweatshirt, sweatpants, a door wreath, stamps and stationery, digital clocks with large numbers, hair salon gift certificates, slippers and slipper socks and throws or blankets.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pine-Richland rallies from 2 scores down to beat Cathedral Prep in PIAA quarterfinals

One week removed from the WPIAL Class 5A championship, the Pine-Richland Rams ran their winning streak to 10 with a 21-14 victory over Cathedral Prep in the PIAA quarterfinals Friday night. The Rams (11-3) were down 14-0, but battled back, scoring 21 unanswered points. Quarterback Ryan Palmieri led the charge,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Robert Morris men's basketball team edged by Evansville

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Kenny Strawbridge scored 21 points as Evansville beat Robert Morris, 54-53, on Saturday night. The Colonials (2-4) were led in scoring by Josh Corbin, who finished with 22 points. Kahliel Spear added 16 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for Robert Morris. In addition, Stephaun Walker had eight points and 10 rebounds.
EVANSVILLE, IN

