ABC30 Fresno

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George remain out Sunday due to injuries

LOS ANGELES -- The LA Clippers will continue to be without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George through at least Sunday. Leonard, George and Luke Kennard remained out for Sunday's game againstIndianadue to injuries. While coach TyLue said Friday that he doesn't believe the Clippers will be without their two stars...
ABC30 Fresno

Lakers' Anthony Davis (calf) sits out; should return Monday

SAN ANTONIO -- TheLos Angeles Lakersexpect star big man Anthony Davisto return Monday night against Indiana, sources told ESPN. The eight-time All-Star sat out the143-138 winSaturday night over theSan Antonio Spursbecause of a left calf contusion. "He was kicked at some point in the second half [Friday] night and it's...
