BREAKING: Jaylen Brown's Updated Injury Status For Hornets-Celtics Game
Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics.
ABC30 Fresno
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George remain out Sunday due to injuries
LOS ANGELES -- The LA Clippers will continue to be without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George through at least Sunday. Leonard, George and Luke Kennard remained out for Sunday's game againstIndianadue to injuries. While coach TyLue said Friday that he doesn't believe the Clippers will be without their two stars...
ABC30 Fresno
Westbrook, Hield, Turner: Five questions to answer before the proposed Lakers-Pacers trade
After the Indiana Pacers play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena and continue on the road to Sacramento, center Myles Turner might have mixed feelings about boarding the team plane instead of staying in L.A. Last month, after trade talks between the Pacers and Lakers fizzled just...
ABC30 Fresno
Draymond Green calls late tech 'crazy'; Stephen Curry picks up one in solidarity
MINNEAPOLIS -- Warriors forward Draymond Green was not happy when he got slapped with a technical foul in the waning seconds of Golden State's 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolveson Sunday evening. Green, who finished the game with 19 points and 11 assists for his first double-double of the season,...
ABC30 Fresno
LeBron James, Anthony Davis take over in 4th quarter as Lakers pick up first road win
SAN ANTONIO --Los Angeles LakersstarLeBron James returned Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs following a five-game absence because of a left groin strainand teamed withAnthony Davisto take control in the fourth quarter. "The fourth quarter has always been my favorite quarter," James said after scoring eight of his 21...
ABC30 Fresno
LeBron James aids bloodied Russell Westbrook as pair keep Lakers rolling
SAN ANTONIO -- Russell Westbrook had blood covering his face after taking a flagrant foul to his forehead when LeBron James intervened to pull the Los Angeles Lakers point guard away from the fray and cover the cut with a towel in the third quarter Saturday. It wasn't the flashiest...
ABC30 Fresno
Lakers' Anthony Davis (calf) sits out; should return Monday
SAN ANTONIO -- TheLos Angeles Lakersexpect star big man Anthony Davisto return Monday night against Indiana, sources told ESPN. The eight-time All-Star sat out the143-138 winSaturday night over theSan Antonio Spursbecause of a left calf contusion. "He was kicked at some point in the second half [Friday] night and it's...
