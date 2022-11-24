Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Christmas events set for Monday
Parade steps off at 6 p.m. The Christmas season kicks off in downtown Ironton on Monday, with the return of the annual Christmas parade, as well as the Christmas at the Courthouse event. The courthouse event, in its second year, is set for 6-8 p.m. and offices there have been...
Ironton Tribune
Hutton gallery to reopen with Dec. 3 event
SOUTH POINT — Robert and Robin Hutton opened the Hutton Wayfarer Gallery in South Point in 2018, featuring a collection of works created by the retired Marshall University fine arts professor and hosting several exhibits by guest artists. Momentum was strong in its first two years of operation, which...
wymt.com
Prestonsburg opens 2022 Christmas lights display at Archer Park
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Christmas lights at Archer Park has become a yearly tradition for the city of Prestonsburg. “They started quite a few years ago. Well before my administration come on and then when I came on board, we realized that it brings a lot of cheer to everyone,” said Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton.
Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights Announced
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Huntington announced details Thursday regarding its annual Christmas Parade of Lights event. The holiday event, presented by Dutch Miller and hosted by Downtown Huntington Partners, is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 2, 2022. Beginning at 4th Avenue at 13th Street...
wymt.com
Lavender Springs Alpacas hosts its first holiday market
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lavender Springs Alpacas hosted its first holiday market on the farm to support small businesses and get folks into the holiday spirit. “Our farm shops open, we have Santa here, we have other vendors, small businesses here participating and set up to get everyone stocked up for Christmas,” said Lavender Springs Alpacas owner Ashlee Osoway.
West Virginia small businesses featured at vendor event in Putnam Co.
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate and support small local businesses. One way local residents showed their support this year is by attending vendor events like “Yuletide in the Park.” “Everybody has something special,” said Tonia Crawford, Mrs. Yuletide 2022. “There is makeup, bath bombs, everything and then […]
Shawnee State University to host grand opening of Center for Public History
Shawnee State University will host a grand opening of its new Center for Public History (CPH) on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 4:00 p.m. Located in the Clark Memorial Library on campus, the CPH has a mission to advance the academic field of public history while providing SSU students with hands-on experience working on real world projects and helping preserve the Portsmouth area’s history for generations to come.
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Harvest does it again
Sometimes, when things go off like clockwork year after year, it’s easy to take for granted just what a blessing they are to our community. And that is the case with what took place on Tuesday, when Harvest for the Hungry again hosted their drive-through giveaway of Thanksgiving food for the needy.
WSAZ
Windswept day to impact travel
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late this Sunday morning the overnight shower pattern has quickly moved on with the sun breaking through in time for church goers heading to Advent services or the start of the long trip back home after the Thanksgiving holiday. But lurking in the heavens is a ribbon of strong winds that is soon to be sucked down to the ground.
Ironton Tribune
Ronda James
Ronda Lee James, 63, of Coal Grove, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. Ronda was born March 26, 1959, in Ironton, a daughter to Ronnie Lee (Nancy) Bishop, of Coal Grove, and the late Joyce Ann (Adkins) Bishop. Ronda was a graduate...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Morehead, KY
Morehead is a city in Kentucky under Rowan County, known as a trail town because of its proximity to lush forests and mountain ranges. Morehead is situated at the foot of the Appalachians Mountains in Kentucky, making this a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, especially mountain hikers. You’ll get access to...
wymt.com
Petition started to rename Paintsville Lake State Park after Loretta Lynn
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Loretta Lynn fans started a petition to rename a state park after the Queen of Country Music. Loretta’s daughter, Peggy Lynn Marchetti, chimed in on the petition. She said 25,000 signatures are needed so they can ask Governor Andy Beshear for the state’s consideration in...
Valley View falls to Ironton in the D5 state semifinal
Ironton beat Valley View 35-21 in the D-V state semifinal.
wymt.com
WATCH: Marlana VanHoose sings national anthem ahead of UK-Louisville football game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson County native Marlana VanHoose was back in Lexington signing the national anthem. The contemporary Christian-country star sung the Star Spangled Banner before Kentucky’s game against Louisville. Vanhoose was born blind. You can watch the performance above.
Two juveniles charged with West Portsmouth man’s murder
WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of a Scioto County man early Monday. About 1 a.m., Scioto County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call. Upon arrival in the 1400 block of Second Street in West Portsmouth, officials found Jayson Stephan McGraw, 18, on the ground […]
Prestonsburg Fire Department honors retired Kentucky trooper who passed away
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — On Sunday, Prestonsburg Fire Department set up a flag to honor a retired Kentucky State Police trooper who recently passed away. KSP Trooper (Ret.) Damon Duane Gayheart passed away at the age of 60 on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. His obituary says he is survived by his mother, wife, children, grandchildren […]
wchsnetwork.com
Two arrested in connection with Charleston break-in, robbery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two men are jailed after an alleged armed robbery inside a Charleston residence. Police have charged Mikhail Patterson, 20, and Jaquise Jackson, 18, both of Charleston with first-degree robbery and burglary. Patterson and Jackson, along with four other people, forced their way inside an apartment at...
Fundraiser for 2 shot and killed outside Ohio bar passes goal
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Toro Loco restaurant in Portsmouth, Ohio says they’ve already surpassed their fundraising goal of $4,000 to help pay for the funeral expenses of two employees that were shot and killed outside of a bar on Sunday. The two victims, identified as 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna, were shot […]
thelevisalazer.com
ZIP ZONE EXPRESS TIP OFF CLASSIC AT MARTIN CO. HIGH SCHOOL
Inez, Ky. — It’s that time of year for the Annual Zip Zone Express Tip Off Classic at Martin Co. High school with a bunch of good games on the slate this Saturday. A total of 9 games will be played with the first game of the day a boys middle school game at 9:20 Saturday morning between Martin Co. Middle and Dorton Middle out of Pike Co. and the last game of the day will be Tug Valley ( W. Va. ) versus the Lawrence Co. Bulldogs at 8:00 Saturday night.
Ironton Tribune
Rock Hill gets by Green in season opener
PEDRO — In the past, the Rock Hill Redmen and Green Bobcats have played really tough games against each other. It still holds true for the present. The Redmen used a big second quarter to build a 7-point lead and the went on to top the Bobcats 53-47 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
