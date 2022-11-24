ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

Ironton Tribune

Christmas events set for Monday

Parade steps off at 6 p.m. The Christmas season kicks off in downtown Ironton on Monday, with the return of the annual Christmas parade, as well as the Christmas at the Courthouse event. The courthouse event, in its second year, is set for 6-8 p.m. and offices there have been...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Hutton gallery to reopen with Dec. 3 event

SOUTH POINT — Robert and Robin Hutton opened the Hutton Wayfarer Gallery in South Point in 2018, featuring a collection of works created by the retired Marshall University fine arts professor and hosting several exhibits by guest artists. Momentum was strong in its first two years of operation, which...
SOUTH POINT, OH
wymt.com

Prestonsburg opens 2022 Christmas lights display at Archer Park

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Christmas lights at Archer Park has become a yearly tradition for the city of Prestonsburg. “They started quite a few years ago. Well before my administration come on and then when I came on board, we realized that it brings a lot of cheer to everyone,” said Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Lootpress

Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights Announced

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Huntington announced details Thursday regarding its annual Christmas Parade of Lights event. The holiday event, presented by Dutch Miller and hosted by Downtown Huntington Partners, is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 2, 2022. Beginning at 4th Avenue at 13th Street...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Lavender Springs Alpacas hosts its first holiday market

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lavender Springs Alpacas hosted its first holiday market on the farm to support small businesses and get folks into the holiday spirit. “Our farm shops open, we have Santa here, we have other vendors, small businesses here participating and set up to get everyone stocked up for Christmas,” said Lavender Springs Alpacas owner Ashlee Osoway.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia small businesses featured at vendor event in Putnam Co.

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate and support small local businesses. One way local residents showed their support this year is by attending vendor events like “Yuletide in the Park.” “Everybody has something special,” said Tonia Crawford, Mrs. Yuletide 2022. “There is makeup, bath bombs, everything and then […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Shawnee State University to host grand opening of Center for Public History

Shawnee State University will host a grand opening of its new Center for Public History (CPH) on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 4:00 p.m. Located in the Clark Memorial Library on campus, the CPH has a mission to advance the academic field of public history while providing SSU students with hands-on experience working on real world projects and helping preserve the Portsmouth area’s history for generations to come.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Ironton Tribune

EDITORIAL: Harvest does it again

Sometimes, when things go off like clockwork year after year, it’s easy to take for granted just what a blessing they are to our community. And that is the case with what took place on Tuesday, when Harvest for the Hungry again hosted their drive-through giveaway of Thanksgiving food for the needy.
COAL GROVE, OH
WSAZ

Windswept day to impact travel

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late this Sunday morning the overnight shower pattern has quickly moved on with the sun breaking through in time for church goers heading to Advent services or the start of the long trip back home after the Thanksgiving holiday. But lurking in the heavens is a ribbon of strong winds that is soon to be sucked down to the ground.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Ronda James

Ronda Lee James, 63, of Coal Grove, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. Ronda was born March 26, 1959, in Ironton, a daughter to Ronnie Lee (Nancy) Bishop, of Coal Grove, and the late Joyce Ann (Adkins) Bishop. Ronda was a graduate...
COAL GROVE, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Morehead, KY

Morehead is a city in Kentucky under Rowan County, known as a trail town because of its proximity to lush forests and mountain ranges. Morehead is situated at the foot of the Appalachians Mountains in Kentucky, making this a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, especially mountain hikers. You’ll get access to...
MOREHEAD, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Two juveniles charged with West Portsmouth man’s murder

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of a Scioto County man early Monday. About 1 a.m., Scioto County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call. Upon arrival in the 1400 block of Second Street in West Portsmouth, officials found Jayson Stephan McGraw, 18, on the ground […]
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Two arrested in connection with Charleston break-in, robbery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two men are jailed after an alleged armed robbery inside a Charleston residence. Police have charged Mikhail Patterson, 20, and Jaquise Jackson, 18, both of Charleston with first-degree robbery and burglary. Patterson and Jackson, along with four other people, forced their way inside an apartment at...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fundraiser for 2 shot and killed outside Ohio bar passes goal

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Toro Loco restaurant in Portsmouth, Ohio says they’ve already surpassed their fundraising goal of $4,000 to help pay for the funeral expenses of two employees that were shot and killed outside of a bar on Sunday. The two victims, identified as 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna, were shot […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
thelevisalazer.com

ZIP ZONE EXPRESS TIP OFF CLASSIC AT MARTIN CO. HIGH SCHOOL

Inez, Ky. — It’s that time of year for the Annual Zip Zone Express Tip Off Classic at Martin Co. High school with a bunch of good games on the slate this Saturday. A total of 9 games will be played with the first game of the day a boys middle school game at 9:20 Saturday morning between Martin Co. Middle and Dorton Middle out of Pike Co. and the last game of the day will be Tug Valley ( W. Va. ) versus the Lawrence Co. Bulldogs at 8:00 Saturday night.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

Rock Hill gets by Green in season opener

PEDRO — In the past, the Rock Hill Redmen and Green Bobcats have played really tough games against each other. It still holds true for the present. The Redmen used a big second quarter to build a 7-point lead and the went on to top the Bobcats 53-47 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
IRONTON, OH

