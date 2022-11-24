ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

School district and Challenge Alaska team up for wheelchair basketball

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From November to December, every Monday through Friday afternoon at Service High School, wheelchair athletes are going up and down the court playing wheelchair basketball. Disabled or not, students in grades 6 through 12 can stop by the Service High School gym and participate in wheelchair...
ANCHORAGE, AK
goseawolves.com

Relays decide Alaska Nordic Cup

FAIRBANKS, ALASKA – The University of Alaska Anchorage ski teams turned in strong performances in the classic relays to wrap up the Alaska Nordic Cup Friday. Matt Seline skied a strong opening leg for UAA (10:30), before handing off to Magnus Noroey, who posted the fastest time of the day (9:50). Sigurd Roenning was gaining on UAF, but was taken out by a lapped skier in the final turn. He posted a split of 10:11.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Native Tlingit artist collaborates with big brands

The Anchorage Downtown Partnership invited everyone to come out to support downtown small businesses, all in an effort to make sure we keep Alaska unique in character by being a locally run community. Many businesses plan at least two to three months ahead of time to make sure they have the products they need in the store to ensure they can take care of customers to the best of their abilities.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage birth rate drops dramatically, but school district is finding a way to get more money: Add Pre-kindergarten

Readers have been led to believe the Anchorage School District was preparing to close schools due to major budget shortfalls. Instead, two out of the six of the proposed schools are being “repurposed” by the Anchorage School District as pre-kindergarten academies, even though it has no data to prove the effectiveness of such programs.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Nunaka Valley neighbors say walking route to new school is dangerous

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The news that their neighborhood school might be closing prompted some people to get up early Friday morning and gather at Nunaka Valley Elementary for a walk. The Anchorage School District is proposing to repurpose the neighborhood school and send its students to one of two schools — Russian Jack and Chester Valley Elementary — both of which are further away.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Santa to check in on team at Reindeer Farm in Palmer

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving has just passed, which means Santa Claus is heading into his busiest time of the year. Part of his preparations include making a few visits to the Reindeer Farm in Palmer to scope out potential alternates in case any of his eight reindeer need to take a break.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Shoppers head out early to score Black Friday deals

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man arrested for fatal Thanksgiving morning collision

Alaska's News Source Anchor Kristen Durand brings you an update on thanksgiving meals handed out yesterday in Anchorage and Wasilla, the lighting of a Christmas tree by Government Hill Elementary Students on Wednesday, and national gas prices that continue to drop. South Anchorage, Dimond and Eagle River High Schools are...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Gun confiscated at West High School

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - West High School Acting Principal Jason Dorris reported to families in an email that a weapon was confiscated from a student Wednesday morning. The email states that school administrators and Anchorage police “quickly located the student in question along with another individual and confiscated a loaded gun. While there is no indication that either student had intent to use the weapon at school, Municipal statute and District policy both prohibit the possession of any firearm on campus. Both individuals were remanded into police custody and will receive appropriate disciplinary sanctions from the District.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
Outsider.com

Alaska Wildlife Officials Euthanize Black Bear Sow and Three Cubs

Alaska Fish and Game officials were forced to put down a black bear sow and three cubs following a series of the animals visiting a neighborhood in East Anchorage. According to Alaska’s News Source, authorities stated that the four black bears had become habituated to humans and their food following frequent visits near Cheney Lake and Baxter Bog. “They had been operating in East Anchorage all summer,” Fish and Game biologist, Dave Battle, explained. “Getting into trash and birdseed and chickens and all sorts of things.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Salvation Army seeking additional volunteers for red kettles

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salvation Army red kettles are back. They have been a national holiday tradition for over a century. Here in Alaska, the money dropped into the kettles makes up about 30% of the yearly budget. Each kettle is staffed by a volunteer bell ringer. And since...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Abbott Loop intersection reopened following collision

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department reported that the intersection of Lake Otis Parkway and East 88th Avenue was closed due to a collision. A notice about the collision was sent via Nixle shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Sunday alerting motorists to the incident and advising that alternate routes be used in the area.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

FTX’s foundation funded ProPublica, a news provider that paid for Anchorage Daily News attacks on Gov. Dunleavy

Cryptocurrency’s fallen king Sam Bankman-Fried, who ran FTX into bankruptcy and now may be criminally charged for scamming money from investors, not only funded the campaigns of Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola, and the Alaska Democratic Party through his direct donations and funneled donations, he was indirectly funding left-leaning news organizations in Alaska, most notably the Anchorage Daily News. And he was funding a news group that defines what “misinformation” is.
ALASKA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Best 06 Budget Hotels in Anchorage near Anchorage Museum

Whether you’re on a budget or not, you’ll find a variety of affordable accommodations in Anchorage. These budget hotels in Anchorage offer great value, and are perfect for travelers who don’t want to break the bank. If you’re looking for a quiet hotel, you can stay at...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Community raises concerns over safety in area around Sullivan Arena shelter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People who live and work near the Sullivan Arena, which has re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter, are concerned about crime in the area. SJ Klein owns a business just up from the arena and he’s also a member of the Fairview Community Council. Klein said since the Sullivan re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter on Oct. 1, the neighborhood has seen an uptick in crime.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

2 Anchorage students arrested after police find loaded gun

Anchorage police arrested two students Wednesday morning after one of them brought a loaded gun to West High School. According to principal Ja Dorris, district staff received a report that a student had a firearm. Anchorage police went to the school and located the student. “When officers arrived, the student...
ANCHORAGE, AK

