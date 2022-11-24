Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasportsreport.com
Da’Zhon Wyche flirts with 20-point triple-double as UAA knocks off previously unbeaten Texas team
Anchorage’s Da’Zhon Wyche had the book on Texas A&M International and used it to help the UAA men’s basketball team author a statement win over a previously undefeated opponent. Armed with his own scouting report having faced the Dustdevils last season when he played at Texas Tyler,...
alaskasnewssource.com
School district and Challenge Alaska team up for wheelchair basketball
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From November to December, every Monday through Friday afternoon at Service High School, wheelchair athletes are going up and down the court playing wheelchair basketball. Disabled or not, students in grades 6 through 12 can stop by the Service High School gym and participate in wheelchair...
St. Francis Falls Just Short in 15-12 State Championship Loss to Lumen Christi
DETROIT – The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators saw their dream season come to a heartbreaking end, falling to Jackson Lumen Christi 15-12 on Saturday at Ford Field. This was the second matchup between these two teams this season. St. Francis won the first matchup 42-35 in week two.
goseawolves.com
Relays decide Alaska Nordic Cup
FAIRBANKS, ALASKA – The University of Alaska Anchorage ski teams turned in strong performances in the classic relays to wrap up the Alaska Nordic Cup Friday. Matt Seline skied a strong opening leg for UAA (10:30), before handing off to Magnus Noroey, who posted the fastest time of the day (9:50). Sigurd Roenning was gaining on UAF, but was taken out by a lapped skier in the final turn. He posted a split of 10:11.
alaskapublic.org
‘I watched it rapidly turn into absolute chaos’: Inside the deepening dysfunction at North Star psychiatric hospital
Nick Petito saw a lot in the six months he worked at North Star hospital in Anchorage. Petito wasn’t a therapist. He wasn’t a social worker. He was the maintenance manager, charged with fixing what was physically broken at Alaska’s only psychiatric hospital for children. It was...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Native Tlingit artist collaborates with big brands
The Anchorage Downtown Partnership invited everyone to come out to support downtown small businesses, all in an effort to make sure we keep Alaska unique in character by being a locally run community. Many businesses plan at least two to three months ahead of time to make sure they have the products they need in the store to ensure they can take care of customers to the best of their abilities.
Anchorage birth rate drops dramatically, but school district is finding a way to get more money: Add Pre-kindergarten
Readers have been led to believe the Anchorage School District was preparing to close schools due to major budget shortfalls. Instead, two out of the six of the proposed schools are being “repurposed” by the Anchorage School District as pre-kindergarten academies, even though it has no data to prove the effectiveness of such programs.
alaskasnewssource.com
Nunaka Valley neighbors say walking route to new school is dangerous
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The news that their neighborhood school might be closing prompted some people to get up early Friday morning and gather at Nunaka Valley Elementary for a walk. The Anchorage School District is proposing to repurpose the neighborhood school and send its students to one of two schools — Russian Jack and Chester Valley Elementary — both of which are further away.
alaskasnewssource.com
Santa to check in on team at Reindeer Farm in Palmer
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving has just passed, which means Santa Claus is heading into his busiest time of the year. Part of his preparations include making a few visits to the Reindeer Farm in Palmer to scope out potential alternates in case any of his eight reindeer need to take a break.
alaskasnewssource.com
Shoppers head out early to score Black Friday deals
The Anchorage Downtown Partnership invited everyone to come out to support downtown small businesses, all in an effort to make sure we keep Alaska unique in character by being a locally run community. Many businesses plan at least two to three months ahead of time to make sure they have the products they need in the store to ensure they can take care of customers to the best of their abilities.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man arrested for fatal Thanksgiving morning collision
Alaska's News Source Anchor Kristen Durand brings you an update on thanksgiving meals handed out yesterday in Anchorage and Wasilla, the lighting of a Christmas tree by Government Hill Elementary Students on Wednesday, and national gas prices that continue to drop. South Anchorage, Dimond and Eagle River High Schools are...
alaskasnewssource.com
Gun confiscated at West High School
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - West High School Acting Principal Jason Dorris reported to families in an email that a weapon was confiscated from a student Wednesday morning. The email states that school administrators and Anchorage police “quickly located the student in question along with another individual and confiscated a loaded gun. While there is no indication that either student had intent to use the weapon at school, Municipal statute and District policy both prohibit the possession of any firearm on campus. Both individuals were remanded into police custody and will receive appropriate disciplinary sanctions from the District.”
Alaska Wildlife Officials Euthanize Black Bear Sow and Three Cubs
Alaska Fish and Game officials were forced to put down a black bear sow and three cubs following a series of the animals visiting a neighborhood in East Anchorage. According to Alaska’s News Source, authorities stated that the four black bears had become habituated to humans and their food following frequent visits near Cheney Lake and Baxter Bog. “They had been operating in East Anchorage all summer,” Fish and Game biologist, Dave Battle, explained. “Getting into trash and birdseed and chickens and all sorts of things.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Salvation Army seeking additional volunteers for red kettles
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salvation Army red kettles are back. They have been a national holiday tradition for over a century. Here in Alaska, the money dropped into the kettles makes up about 30% of the yearly budget. Each kettle is staffed by a volunteer bell ringer. And since...
alaskasnewssource.com
Abbott Loop intersection reopened following collision
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department reported that the intersection of Lake Otis Parkway and East 88th Avenue was closed due to a collision. A notice about the collision was sent via Nixle shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Sunday alerting motorists to the incident and advising that alternate routes be used in the area.
FTX’s foundation funded ProPublica, a news provider that paid for Anchorage Daily News attacks on Gov. Dunleavy
Cryptocurrency’s fallen king Sam Bankman-Fried, who ran FTX into bankruptcy and now may be criminally charged for scamming money from investors, not only funded the campaigns of Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola, and the Alaska Democratic Party through his direct donations and funneled donations, he was indirectly funding left-leaning news organizations in Alaska, most notably the Anchorage Daily News. And he was funding a news group that defines what “misinformation” is.
nomadlawyer.org
Best 06 Budget Hotels in Anchorage near Anchorage Museum
Whether you’re on a budget or not, you’ll find a variety of affordable accommodations in Anchorage. These budget hotels in Anchorage offer great value, and are perfect for travelers who don’t want to break the bank. If you’re looking for a quiet hotel, you can stay at...
Indigenous Yup'ik Translation Draws Tears of Joy
Hunting, fishing, trapping and the Yup'ik language anchored Mary Beebe’s youth in Bethel along the Kuskokwim River. “Life growing up in the bush was hard but simple.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Community raises concerns over safety in area around Sullivan Arena shelter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People who live and work near the Sullivan Arena, which has re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter, are concerned about crime in the area. SJ Klein owns a business just up from the arena and he’s also a member of the Fairview Community Council. Klein said since the Sullivan re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter on Oct. 1, the neighborhood has seen an uptick in crime.
alaskapublic.org
2 Anchorage students arrested after police find loaded gun
Anchorage police arrested two students Wednesday morning after one of them brought a loaded gun to West High School. According to principal Ja Dorris, district staff received a report that a student had a firearm. Anchorage police went to the school and located the student. “When officers arrived, the student...
Comments / 0