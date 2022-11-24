ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

petapixel.com

Photos of Newly Discovered Deep-Sea Creatures Living in the Remote Ocean

These photos show newly discovered deep-sea creatures living in the far reaches of the Indian Ocean close to underwater volcanos. The bizarre fish were uncovered during an expedition to Austalia’s remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park by scientists from the Museums Victoria Research Institute. The team surveyed previously unknown...
The Independent

Scientists rediscover lost bird that hadn’t been seen in 140 years: ‘Like finding a unicorn’

Scientists have rediscovered the black-naped pheasant pigeon, a rare bird that was last sighted almost 140 years ago in Papua New Guinea.The discovery was made in Fergusson Island, off the east coast of Papua New Guinea in September.Researchers’ cameras caught sight of the rare bird, a species that hasn’t been documented by scientists since it was first described in 1882, reported Audubon Magazine.John C Mittermeier, director of the lost birds programme at the American Bird Conservancy and a co-leader of the eight-member expedition, said: “To find something that’s been gone for that long, that you’re thinking is almost extinct,...
earth.com

Earth may be enduring its seventh mass extinction, not sixth

Scientists have long argued that Earth is currently in the midst of the sixth mass extinction event, losing thousands of plant and animal species each year. However, according to a new study led by the University of California, Riverside (UCR) and Virginia Tech, we might in fact be facing the seventh rather than the sixth mass extinction. The experts found that, about 550 million years ago – during the so-called Ediacaran period – 80 percent of life on Earth was decimated due to a series of environmental changes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have – Literally – Unearthed a Whole New Species of Tardigrade

Tardigrades are tiny, incredibly tough animals that can withstand a wide range of dangers, including many that would obliterate most other creatures known to science. Different tardigrade species have adapted to specific habitats all over the Earth, from mountains to oceans to ice sheets. Their resilience can also help them survive accidental adventures beyond the safety of their native habitats, which can lead to opportunities.
scitechdaily.com

Thought To Be Extinct for 80 Years – Scientists Rediscover a Unique Insect

Long believed to be extinct on the main island of Lord Howe Island, the wood-feeding cockroach was found at the foot of a single Banyan tree. A University of Sydney biology student has uncovered a large, wingless, wood-eating cockroach that was believed to be extinct since the 1930s and is unique to Australia’s Lord Howe Island.
natureworldnews.com

New Fossil Discovery Shows Army Ants Once Dominant on Earth Than They are Today [Study]

Army ants (Dorylinae) consist of over 200 species with different lineages, notorious for their raiding tactics in massive groups when hunting or foraging. Found in humid and tropic regions in the Eastern Hemisphere, North America, and South America, the ferocious ant group consumes other ants, insects, arthropods, small amphibians, and even reptiles like snakes and lizards.
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Mysterious New Owl Species With Unusual Hoot

With scientists around the world dedicating their lives to learning about the world around us, with hundreds of years of research behind them, you would think there’s nothing left to discover about the Earth’s 197-million-square-mile surface. The fact is, however, that what we think we know about our little blue planet is an ever-evolving tale. New discoveries are made all the time, with new species emerging on a daily basis. Among the species most recently discovered (in relative terms) is a strange new owl. Researchers dubbed the bird the Principe-Scops Owl, scientific name Otus bikegila.
Phys.org

New kind of tropical cyclone identified in the Indian Ocean

Flinders University oceanography experts have described a new kind of cyclone in the Indian Ocean near Sumatra after observing satellite surface winds in the region. The experts' search for the trigger mechanisms of the Indian Ocean Dipole has led to the discovery of the new type of atmospheric tropical cyclone forming in the South-East Tropical Indian Ocean (SETIO) that they call SETIO Cyclone.
CBS Miami

A bird that hadn't been seen for 140 years has been caught on video, scientists say

An elusive bird has been photographed on an island of Papua New Guinea, the first documentation of the animal since 1882. The black-naped pheasant-pigeon was photographed for the first time in 140 years with a remote camera trap set up by a research team conducting a search of lost birds.The expedition team, working as part of the Search for Lost Birds, had been looking for the bird on Fergusson Island for a month, according to a press release. The Search for Lost Birds is a collaboration of three conservation and bird groups: Re:wild, founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and a group of...

