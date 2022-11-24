UMO earns accolades at professional music conference

The UMO Collegiate National Association for Music Education Chapter recently attended the North Carolina Music Educators Professional Development Conference in Winston-Salem, where members earned a number of accolades.

Sabina Blue, a senior music education major, was elected President of the NCMEA Collegiate Board, and Jeniya Smith, a junior music education major, was elected corresponding secretary of the Board. Aside from individual accomplishments, the group was presented a Chapter of Excellence award for service. UMO was the only collegiate chapter to earn this designation. Eight UMO students received scholarships to attend the 2022 NCMEA Conference.

“Currently, half of the NCMEA Collegiate Board is composed of UMO music education majors, a clear sign of UMO’s increasing significance in the state as an advocate for music education,” said Assistant Professor of Music Jonathan Saeger. “UMO continues to have one of the most extensive representations of future music educators at the conference, and the students in attendance represented the University well.”

The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.