Out and About Calendar starting Nov. 24, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 26

Not sure how to send a letter to Santa? From now until Dec. 16, you will be able to drop off your letter in Santa’s personal mailbox located in front of the ticket booth at the Duplin Events Center or by mailing it to 195 Fairgrounds Dr., Kenansville, N.C. 28349. To receive a personal response from Santa include the child’s first and last name and a return address.

The Warsaw Police Department will be collecting toys for children ages 3-12 during their Stuff the Cruisers event, Monday through Friday until Dec. 19. You can help make a local child’s Christmas a little brighter by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy at the WPD, located at 128 W. Bay St. or at the Warsaw Town Hall, located at 121 S. Front St., in Warsaw.

The Griffin family reunion will be on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m., and will be at the Hallsville Baptist Church, located on 1291 Hallsville Rd., Beulaville, N.C.

Monday, Nov. 28

Faison’s annual Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held on Dec. 17 at noon at the Faison Cemetery. Participants will remember and honor veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes. Anyone who would like to sponsor a remembrance wreath may do so by purchasing a wreath at the Wreaths Across America site before the deadline, which is Nov. 28.

Visit the Chinquapin Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad on Mondays at 7 p.m. to learn more about what it takes to become part of the fire and rescue team.

Friday, Dec. 2

A Grinchful Christmas event will be held at the Duplin Events Center on Dec. 2 from 4 to 9 p.m. The event will feature an appearance of the Grinch himself and a movie night. The event is free for the kids and $5 for adults. Vendors applications are due Nov. 30.

Town of Mount Olive Christmas Open House and Tree Lighting will be on Friday, Dec. 2, 5:30-7 p.m., at Southern Bank Parklet in Downtown Mount Olive. The event is free.

Beulaville Baptist Church is hosting a Toy Drive and accepting donations through Dec. 2. Anyone hoping to help, can donate new, unwrapped toys at Beulaville Elementary School, Edwards Physical Therapy, Whaley’s Grocery Store and the Studio Dance Center. For more information, call 910-298-3434.

UMO Christmas by Candlelight will be on Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m., at the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly, Byrd Building. The event is free. Sign up to get the ticket.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Christmas Town will be held on Dec. 3 and will feature area home-based businesses, front street businesses will be offering Christmas gifting, and specials. There will be goodies, bouncy houses, and crafting stations for the kids and hot cocoa for everyone. Musical entertainment will be scheduled during the day, featuring area church choirs, individuals and a DJ. Also, Santa will be visiting with the kids and taking part in the Tree Lighting event at 7:30 p.m.

The Mount Olive Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m., in Downtown Mount Olive. The event is free.

UMO Christmas by Candlelight will be on Dec. 3, at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., at the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly, Byrd Building. The event is free. Sign up to get the ticket.

Sunday, Dec. 4

The 2022 Pink Hill Christmas Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. Anyone interested in being a part of the parade may contact the Pink Hill Town Hall at 252-568-3181.

Greater St. Luke UHCA, located at 310 W. South Street in Rose Hill, will have Mission service on Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. The messenger will be Rev. Marjorie M. Kornegay, Pastor of Destiny Fellowship Worship Center, Watha, N.C. The public is invited. District Elder Anthony Flow is the pastor.

Betholite Missionary Baptist Church presents Family and Friends Day on Dec. 4 at 9:30 a.m. at 221 Betholite Road, in Magnolia.

Monday, Dec. 5

Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.

Thursday, Dec. 8

The Wallace Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.

The UMO Carolina Sound Christmas Dinner and Show will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at The Farm at 95, in Selma. The cost is $50/person.

Saturday, Dec. 10

The 2022 Wallace Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. It will feature floats, marching bands, car clubs, Paw Patrol, McGruff the Crime Dog and more, with a special visit from Santa after the parade. Also, the Sudan Clowns, Keystone Cops and Bugle, and Drum Corp are coming the parade, bringing all the fun and help support the Shriners Childrens’ Hospitals. For more information, call 910-284-2083.

The annual Beulaville Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. For more information, call 910-298-4647.

Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development is hosting its Annual Holiday Charity Ball at River Landing Country Club in Wallace on Dec. 10. The event will feature music and holiday sounds from Carl Newton and the Review Band, a dinner, and a live auction. Funds raised will support the programs and outreach of Mt. Calvary and benefit local communities.

Monday, Dec. 12

Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.

Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.

Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.

Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.

The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.

III Century Singers Christmas Concert will take place on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m., at First Baptist Church. The concert is free.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

The annual Senior Christmas and Senior Expo is on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Duplin Events Center from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to celebrate, enjoy music, arts & crafts, and a holiday meal. The event will feature a variety of health screenings and educational resources. For more information, call the senior center at 910-296-2140.

Thursday, Dec. 15

The Hillsborough Street Jazz Trio will be performing on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Steele Memorial Library at 6:30 p.m. The event is free.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Movie night in the Park will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Clement Street Park. The event is free. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Show time for The Grinch is 6:30 p.m.

The Duplin Soil & Water Conservation District office is an official drop off site for Toys For Tots. New, unwrapped toy donations are welcomed now through Dec. 17 at 165 Agriculture Drive, Suite B in Kenansville.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

The Down Home Country Christmas Show will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m., at the UMO Southern Bank Auditorium. The cost is $20/person.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Duplin Christmas Outreach Ministries Christian events for children 2 to 12 years old on Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Duplin Events Center. Registration for this event is required. You may register by calling 910-285-6000 en {span}español{/span} llamar al 910-372-9178. Last day to register is Dec. 15.

Saturday, Dec. 31

The first ever Wallace Strawberry Drop will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the Wallace Train Depot, located at 206 SW Railroad Street. The event will feature food trucks and lots of family friendly fun to ring in 2023.

Ongoing

Duplin County nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. The awards program recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Nomination forms are available in Duplin County at the senior center located on 213 Seminary Street, or available online at https://www.nc.gov/working/volunteer-opportunities/governors-volunteer-awards

The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.

The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.

Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.