County Commissioners approve motion accept 50K for opioid impact initiative on behalf of the Health Department

KENANSVILLE — Among the topics discussed at the November Board of County Commissioners meeting was the proposed NC Forestry Service lease agreement for 13.52 acres of property at the Duplin County Airpark.

George Futrelle, assistant county manager, presented the amount and terms for a 30-year lease based on an appraisal prepared by Telics and recommended by the Economic Development Commission (EDC). Futrelle explained this allows the Attorney General office and the Department of Administration to start the negotiation on the lease, setting the basis of the dollar amount. The Board moved to approve the lease, which will begin January 2023. The annual payments from 2023 through 2027 will be $15,830.

Robin Grotke, Cowan Museum of History and Science director, requested the approval of a no overdue tax statement which is part of the required documents to receive ARPA grant funds from the NC Science Museums Grant Program. The museum is set to receive two payments of $61,954.28, totaling $123,908.56. The motion was approved.

Russ Brock, a Mount Olive resident, was appointed to the Duplin County Planning Board for a two-year term ending on Oct. 31, 2024. Charles Rollins, planning director, presented the request to the Board to appoint the row crop farmer, and former member of the Oak Wolf Fire Department Board of Directors.

Josh Raynor, airport operations manager, requested a motion for appropriation of funds to purchase fuel for re-sale. “Due to exceptional fuel sales and drastic increase in fuel cost, we are short on funds to purchase fuel. Increased sales will directly grow fuel sales revenue this fiscal year.” The motion for appropriation of additional projected revenue in the amount of $685,615 and expenditures in the amount of$588,741 to purchase fuel, an additional $36,255 to sales tax expense and $2,000 to credit service charge was approved along with the budget amendment.

Brian Matthis, Emergency Planner with Duplin County Fire & Emergency Management

Department, requested the acceptance and approval of a budget amendment for the Homeland Security Grant program funding award. The funding, secured through the NC Department of Public Safety Division of Emergency Management, Domestic Preparedness Region HSGP, is to purchase a UTV and trailer to increase response and recovery capabilities. “The project will be 100% funded and fully reimbursed by North Carolina Emergency Management,” Matthis explained. The Board moved to approve and accept the $25,734.50 along with the budget amendment

Angel Venecia, Public Transportation director, requested a public hearing to receive public comments about the Public Transportation Department FY24 grant funding.

“We intend to apply for an admin grant to cover administrative costs, that’s $254,376 as well as the Capital Grant to cover three replacement vans and some new office furniture for when our building is completed and that’s going to be $368,664. That is the total cost,” said Venecia.

The motion was approved. Venecia then requested another public hearing to receive public comments related to the Discretionary Grant for the construction of the new Public Transportation Facility

and for the Federal Transit Administration. The motion was granted by the Board. She concluded with a request to accept and adopt the Duplin County Public Transportation Title VI nondiscrimination program plan & policy update.

“The Office of Civil Rights has reviewed and accepted the revised plan. Additionally, the Duplin County Transportation Advisory Board has reviewed and is recommending the Board of Commissioners adopt the policy as written,” said Venecia. “The Board approved and adopted the Duplin County Public Transportation updated Title VI policy.

Policy updates were also approved for the Duplin County Finance and Purchasing Policies and

Procedures. Tracy Chestnutt, finance officer, presented the request explaining the purchasing policy is updated periodically and presented to the Board for approval.

The recommended changes clarify the wording to assert that the finance office does not necessarily require a certification of no overdue taxes for all vendors.

“During our most recent audit, our auditors interpreted that to mean that with every vendor we would make them complete a certificate of no overdue taxes…” said Chestnutt.

The updates also clarify that a purchase order is not necessary when a contract has been approved by the Board. Chesnutt explained that the change in exclusions allows the flexibility to use a contract instead of a purchase order to encumber funds for audit purposes. The current policy language does not include contracts in the excluded list. The motion was approved.

Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, health director, presented the Vital Strategies Opioid Settlement RFA.

According to Simmons-Kornegay, Vital Strategies released a request for applications to leverage opioid settlement funds to build community capacity to support Harm Reduction Programs. Community Naloxone Distribution and Syringe Service Program from were selected as the county’s first two services to support the overdose crisis response in Duplin County.

“Both of these programs are key in reducing overdose deaths and engagement of individuals who use drugs. To help establish these two programs, Vital Strategies will match the County’s Opioid Settlement funding to Community Syringe Service Programs and Naloxone Distribution up to $70,000 per year for the first three years,” said Simmons-Kornegay.

Funding will be to support community naloxone distribution, evidence-based harm reduction services, drug checking supplies such as fentanyl strips, and other expenses related to the delivery of these services. If awarded, Duplin County will be responsible for continuing 75% of the original annual pledge to these two community-based programs following the expiration of the three-year match from Vital Strategies per year for the remaining distribution period for the Opioid Settlement dollars. The motion was approved.

Simmons-Kornegay then shared that the Health Department applied for a funding opportunity through Eastpointe’s Whole Person Integrated Care Grant for $50,000.

“With this funding opportunity, there are two areas of focus to include integration of behavioral and physical health along with social determinants of health. These funds will be used for continuation with the department’s telepsychiatry program through NC-STeP in addition to providing case management and crisis response. The motion to accept the grant and authorize the budget amendment for FY 2022-2023 was approved.

The meeting concluded with a closed session after the following general announcements:

- The Kenansville Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Nov. 26, beginning at 11 a.m.

— The seniors services Department will hold its annual senior Christmas event at the Event Center on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Festivities for the seniors will begin at 9 a.m., and the program, including a meal, will begin at 11:30 a.m.

- The annual Duplin County Employee Appreciation Christmas luncheon will be held on Friday, Dec. 16 at the Events Center.

“For the past two years due to COVID, the luncheon has been held as a drive through event. This year we will return to a sit down meal. Employees with 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of service, will be recognized. County offices will be closed from 12 p.m to 2 p.m. that day to allow as many employees to attend as possible. More information regarding this event will be forthcoming,” said Futrelle.