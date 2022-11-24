Monday, Nov. 14

Wallace VFD responded mutual aid to Pender County for an MVC. Wallace units arrived and assisted Pender units on scene.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Kenansville VFD, and Warsaw VFD responded to Rutledge Road in front of the Daycare for a large tree blocking the roadway. The tree was removed.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Beulaville VFD, Sarecta VFD, Kenansville VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Miller Road for a residential structure fire. Beulaville units found a working fire. The fire was extinguished.

Calypso VFD responded mutual aid to Mount Olive VFD in Wayne County for a working residential structure fire on Franklin Street.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Faison VFD, Calypso VFD, Warsaw VFD, Piney Grove VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire. Faison units found a working fire and made a quick and aggressive fire attack.

Calypso VFD First Responders, responded to a medical call with EMS. Once patient care was completed Calypso units cleared the call.

Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to Norwood Street for an MVC. WPD canceled all fire units.

Faison VFD, and Oak Wolfe VFD responded to s combine fire. Faison units arrived and canceled Oak Wolfe units. The fire was out on arrival. Units assisted with unloading the combine and extinguishing hot spots.

Friday, Nov. 18

Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Rose Hill VFD, North East VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Graham Street for a residential structure fire. Wallace units extinguished the fire.

Kenansville VFD responded to a woods fire. Kenansville units extinguished the fire.

Calypso VFD responded mutual aid Wayne County to Waller Road for a church fire. Calypso units arrived and assisted with extinguishment and water supply.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Faison VFD responded mutual aid to Halls VFD in Sampson County for a working commercial structure fire. Units arrived and assisted with extinguishment and water supply.

Magnolia VFD, and North Carolina Forestry responded to a brush fire. Magnolia units canceled NCFS, and extinguished the fire.

Chinquapin VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 41 Highway for a single-vehicle MVC with possible entrapment. NCSHP canceled all Chinquapin units.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Beulaville VFD, and Potters Hill VFD responded to S. NC 41 & 111 Highway for a field and woods fire. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.