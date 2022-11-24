New protocols, no problem

Recently, high school sports fans have experienced a change that we all anticipated but hoped would never come. After a frightening incident at a football game, the Duplin County Board of Education decided it was best to put forth an effort to make sporting events safer. These efforts include metal detectors, extra law enforcement, and clear bags or bag checks, and an active crisis portion of our Emergency Action Plan for Athletics.

High school sports are a big part of the high school experience. They allow students to show school spirit, support their athletes, and engage in social interaction. Students should not have to worry about their safety at a high school sporting event, and neither should their families.

Junior JaCorey Davis from East Duplin attended the game where the incident happened. He said, “It was so scary at that moment. All I could do was run away and try to find a safe way out of the game.”

As a student who loves the atmosphere of school sporting events, hearing about the shooting and the changes that would occur scared me; I wondered how different it would be to get into the games, and I worried about the impact it would have on school sports overall.

On Thursday, Nov.10, I went to my first football game after the incident. I was excited to see my friends and support our ED Panthers, but I couldn’t help but be concerned about the changes I had not yet experienced. Upon walking up to the main gate, I was surprised to see a relatively non-existent line, and I was greeted by a teacher and an officer on each side. I emptied my pockets, went through the metal detector, and carried on as usual. Once inside, I saw officers and staff members at each entrance and several officers monitoring the stadium. The changes didn’t change my experience of enjoying the game, and once I entered, I forgot all about them.

Attending the game made me think long and hard about the state of our world. Sadly, we now have to have bag checks and go through metal detectors, but if we had done this sooner, would the incident have ever happened?

Senior Larissa Baysden at East Duplin was skeptical about attending her first game after the incident. She still supported her team and enjoyed the game, but she pondered what the new atmosphere would be like. “It definitely tripped me out, but once I got to the game, I forgot about it and enjoyed the game just like any other,” Baysden said.

Ultimately, I believe that with these safety measures, the atmosphere of sporting events will be safer, and we are fortunate to have access to them. These precautions should aid in our county’s efforts to keep sporting events safe and fun for everyone.