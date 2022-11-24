Duplin County Hall of Fame honors lifelong contributions

KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Hall of Fame held its annual banquet to honor the lifelong contributions of six Duplin County citizens on Nov. 15, at the Ed Armory Auditorium after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Traditionally, for the past 25 years, the Duplin County Hall of Fame has honored a deceased and a living recipient, who are chosen for their contributions to the business, cultural, educational, or voluntary sectors of Duplin County. This year the Board honored three living and three deceased inductees.

“We believe in the importance of knowing our history and the history of those that came before us. Some of these people lived here all their lives and some others were born here but went on to other places and changed lives. Each year we come together to celebrate those people and all of their accomplishments,” said Marilynn Hroza, President of the Duplin County Hall of Fame Board of Directors.

Duplin County Hall of Fame 2020 inductees:

Ruth Faison Shaw. Her award was accepted by her niece Faison Shaw Covington.

The 2020 living recipient was Russell Edwin Tucker.

Duplin County Hall of Fame 2021 inductees:

Louis Glenn Jernigan. His award was accepted by his daughter Kimberly Jackson and his wife Lewis Glenn Jernigan.

The 2021 living recipient was Hosea Ellis Horne Jr.

Duplin County Hall of Fame 2022 inductees:

Ezekial Ezra Smith. His award was accepted by Willie Hines Gillespie Jr., a former principal of E.E. Smith School.

The 2022 living recipient was JoAnn Stroud.

Each recipient was honored during the special banquet ceremony, as their life accomplishments were shared with attendees. Each inductee was presented with a Duplin County Hall of Fame medallion.