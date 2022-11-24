Festival raises over $9K to provide Thanksgiving meals for families in need

KENANSVILLE — The Down-Home Duplin Falling Into Fall Festival recently held at the Duplin Events Center raised $9,339 to provide Thanksgiving meals to children and families in need.

More than 1,500 people attended the event and enjoyed a fun day with hayrides, bouncy houses, food trucks, music, face painting, candy and an outdoor movie night showing of the movie ‘Hocus Pocus.’

“We look forward to continuing events such as the Falling Into Fall Festival. We are excited to partner with organizations like the Duplin County Partnership for Children and our county government,” said Amanda Pope, Events/Venue Services Manager at the Duplin Events Center. “It was a great success with many smiling faces!”

Over 25 sponsors and donors contributed to the event, donating 43 cakes and more than 50 silent auction items.