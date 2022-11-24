New livestock agent joins Extension Service

Jennifer Coltrain has joined the N.C. Extension Service and is working in the Tarboro office in the Edgecombe County Administration Building at 201 St. Andrew St. in Tarboro.

Coltrain is the new area agent-livestock in Edgecombe and Nash counties for the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service and began her new duties on Nov. 1.

She filled the position left vacant after longtime Agent Kelsey Lichtenwalner left the Extension Service to return to her hometown of Edenton, where she is teaching agriculture-related classes.

Coltrain grew up in Ayden and graduated from Ayden-Grifton High School before earning her bachelor’s degree in animal science from N.C. State University,

She said from the time she was in middle school, she knew she wanted to go to N.C. State and become a veterinarian. She went to N.C. State but wound up passing on becoming a vet.

“I applied and got in but my sophomore year, I decided I didn’t want to be a vet and wound up working on the N.C. State Dairy Farm as a student worker,” she said, “I never messed with cattle or sheep ... things like that. I needed money while I was in college and got a job as a student worker at the Dairy Center.

“I started staying a little later and helping the herd manager ... and that’s when the shift took place and I realized that I didn’t want to be a vet — I started expanding into beef management.”

Coltrain said she didn’t grow up in a farm family.

She said she has always loved horses.

“I started riding when I was about 9,” she said. “I worked out a deal with the trainer where I worked for riding time. I cleaned stalls and whatever was needed. I did that until I graduated.”

She said she feels agriculture education is very important because, as she put it, “the public is so detached from agriculture.”

Since beginning her job, Coltrain has worked with Southern Nash High School’s Ag Science Class and worked with Heritage Days at the Nash County Farmers Market.

Coltrain also helped Southern Nash High School get ready for its dairy show.

She said she will be holding some seminars soon, including a series of livestock workshops.

Coltrain is also planning a local meat conference for producers who want to sell their products.

“You have to be very careful about what you say, and how you say it,” she said.

County Extension Director Tanya Heath said she is happy to have Coltrain on the staff.

“She hit the ground running and is fitting in very well,” she said.

Coltrain said she’s looking forward to the local shows and working in the community and helping preserve agriculture.

“The older people in the industry are fading out and it’s important that we get young people involved and help make sure we have producers to feed our country,” she said.

Coltrain said she’s enjoyed her tenure so far.

“Everyone has been so welcoming and I’m looking forward to meeting and getting to know and work with more people as I get settled in,” she said.

Coltrain’s office is on the first floor of the county Administration Building. She can be reached by phone at 252-641-7821 or by email at jlcoltr3@ncsu.edu.